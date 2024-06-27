« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 37388 times)

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #360 on: June 27, 2024, 12:44:45 pm »
I probably notice crisps prices more than anything else and there seems to be downward pressure. Pringles for example were staring to touch £2 a tube on a fairly regular basis. But £1.25 in Asda now. 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #361 on: June 27, 2024, 11:47:08 pm »
The pringles are on special offer at £1.50 a tube in the asda by ours usually £2.25. I will do my weekend shop tommorrow and if they have dropped to 1.25 it will be 4 tubes for a fiver. It will be 2 sour cream and onion, 1 Smoky Bacon and 1 Prawn Cocktail for the weekend methinks.  :lickin :lickin

Pringles should be banned they defo have some kind of highly addictive substance in them. You have 1 crisp on its own they are a poor crisp eat 4 or 5 of them bad boys together and its like heaven. Doesnt make no sense at all.  :D :D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,940
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #362 on: August 1, 2024, 12:41:06 pm »
BoE has cut interest rates by 0.25%.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,902
  • Kloppite
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #363 on: August 1, 2024, 01:16:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on June 27, 2024, 12:44:45 pm
I probably notice crisps prices more than anything else and there seems to be downward pressure. Pringles for example were staring to touch £2 a tube on a fairly regular basis. But £1.25 in Asda now.

On the other scale, was shocked when i saw the price for a small tin of heinz baked beans at £1.10 in my local Tesco Express the other day, thankfully i don't buy heinz baked beans, it's branston & they're 70p for a full size tin in one of the other stores in my area. ;D
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #364 on: August 1, 2024, 01:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2024, 12:41:06 pm
BoE has cut interest rates by 0.25%.

Services inflation remains quite high which explains the 5-4 vote.

Don't think we'll see another cut until 2025.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,568
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #365 on: August 1, 2024, 01:37:05 pm »
Nicely timed for my mortgage renewal.  :)
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #366 on: August 1, 2024, 01:42:52 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on August  1, 2024, 01:17:57 pm
Services inflation remains quite high which explains the 5-4 vote.

Don't think we'll see another cut until 2025.

I was half surprised they cut this time to be honest!
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #367 on: August 1, 2024, 01:47:01 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on August  1, 2024, 01:42:52 pm
I was half surprised they cut this time to be honest!
Me too.  I thought they'd wait to see what happens in the Middle East and whether that triggers another round of external inflation.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,035
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #368 on: August 1, 2024, 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on August  1, 2024, 12:41:06 pm
BoE has cut interest rates by 0.25%.
good news, I'm tied in until this time next year, hoping to pay the lot off rather than renew at a better rate
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,035
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #369 on: August 1, 2024, 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August  1, 2024, 01:37:05 pm
Nicely timed for my mortgage renewal.  :)
hopefully you can get a decent deal, mine is 4.64% which isn't too bad I guess
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #370 on: August 1, 2024, 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  1, 2024, 01:47:01 pm
Me too.  I thought they'd wait to see what happens in the Middle East and whether that triggers another round of external inflation.

Andrew Bailey said during the presser after, the middle east hasn't had much of an impact economically.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #371 on: August 4, 2024, 10:18:06 pm »
Which is strange. Normally when it kicks off over there , oil prices rocket and the usual mass inflation follows.
Maybe we just expect to buy Russian oil through the back door.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,284
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #372 on: August 4, 2024, 10:20:19 pm »
Looks like the budget will get rid outfit some of the pensions tax relief. Probably cancel out this years pay rise. But, the NI cut was insane, what are they supposed to do?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #373 on: August 5, 2024, 09:21:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August  4, 2024, 10:20:19 pm
Looks like the budget will get rid outfit some of the pensions tax relief. Probably cancel out this years pay rise. But, the NI cut was insane, what are they supposed to do?

Reducing the pension tax relief will be tricky, it will hit public sector workers harder then most as we pay more into our pensions on the whole, secondly they said no tax rises on working people, last time I checked people who benefit from the 40% tax relief are still working people although they can argue its reducing tax relief rather then increasing taxes I suppose.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #374 on: August 8, 2024, 10:34:11 am »
Economy grew faster than expected in 2022. The Office for National Statistics said that it now estimated annual volume GDP growth for 2022 at 4.8 per cent  0.5 percentage points above its previous estimate of 4.3 per cent.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #375 on: August 8, 2024, 12:41:18 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  5, 2024, 09:21:39 am
Reducing the pension tax relief will be tricky, it will hit public sector workers harder then most as we pay more into our pensions on the whole, secondly they said no tax rises on working people, last time I checked people who benefit from the 40% tax relief are still working people although they can argue its reducing tax relief rather then increasing taxes I suppose.

And we desparately need people to put more money into pension pots.  Mostly people who can't afford it.
Can high earners avoid more tax, but we share out some of the pension savings?  I guess reducing the tax relief on higher rate payers might work. Maybe at £150k we taper off the relief?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #376 on: August 8, 2024, 12:42:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August  5, 2024, 09:21:39 am
Reducing the pension tax relief will be tricky, it will hit public sector workers harder then most as we pay more into our pensions on the whole, secondly they said no tax rises on working people, last time I checked people who benefit from the 40% tax relief are still working people although they can argue its reducing tax relief rather then increasing taxes I suppose.

Do you think the average punter will see it as 'not a tax' rise.
I think most people get the concept of fiscal drag now?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,940
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #377 on: August 14, 2024, 08:42:11 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/aug/14/revealed-how-uks-poor-paid-price-of-cheapflation-in-cost-of-living-crisis

Quote
Britains poorest households saw the bill for their weekly shop rise by far more than that of the rich during the height of the cost of living crisis as the sharpest price increases fell on cheaper brands, research reveals.

The study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found the least well-off had been hardest hit by cheapflation in the 2021-23 period  paying 29.1% more for their food, compared with 23.5% for better off households.

The report  which lays bare the disproportionate impact of rising food prices on the poor  has been released to coincide with the latest cost of living figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) coming out on Wednesday, which are forecast to show the first increase in the headline annual inflation rate since December last year.

The IFS said grocery items that were among the cheapest 10% in each spending category, including staples such as milk, pasta and butter, rose by 36% over the two years to last September, while more expensive versions of the same items rose by just 16%.

Hard-up consumers had responded to the squeeze on living standards by switching to bargain brands that were experiencing the biggest price rises, the IFS found.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #378 on: August 14, 2024, 09:07:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on August  8, 2024, 12:41:18 pm
And we desparately need people to put more money into pension pots.  Mostly people who can't afford it.
Can high earners avoid more tax, but we share out some of the pension savings?  I guess reducing the tax relief on higher rate payers might work. Maybe at £150k we taper off the relief?

The tax relief is up to £60k of pension contributions a year, above that it stops and obviously only very wealthy people can afford to pay £60k a year into their pensions, and there are a load of other limits Id be lying if I said I understood them, pensions are always incredibly complicated.

Quote from: PaulF on August  8, 2024, 12:42:31 pm
Do you think the average punter will see it as 'not a tax' rise.
I think most people get the concept of fiscal drag now?

I dont know to be honest, some people follow these things and some dont. Id guess that the people who are impacted themselves obviously are more aware then those not impacted.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #379 on: August 14, 2024, 11:06:39 am »
Tax relief of any sort on pensions for the very wealthy should be abolished completely.

Anyone who can afford to put £60k into an old age savings plan doesn't need tax relief on it, they should be paying tax on the interest like anyone elses savings.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #380 on: August 14, 2024, 01:59:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 14, 2024, 09:07:31 am
The tax relief is up to £60k of pension contributions a year, above that it stops and obviously only very wealthy people can afford to pay £60k a year into their pensions, and there are a load of other limits Id be lying if I said I understood them, pensions are always incredibly complicated.

I dont know to be honest, some people follow these things and some dont. Id guess that the people who are impacted themselves obviously are more aware then those not impacted.

Actually it tapers for very high earners  so I think it eventually drops down to £10k of pension contributions in the over £200k earnings range (sorry, can't remember the exact numbers!)


Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2024, 11:06:39 am
Tax relief of any sort on pensions for the very wealthy should be abolished completely.

Anyone who can afford to put £60k into an old age savings plan doesn't need tax relief on it, they should be paying tax on the interest like anyone elses savings.

Just to be clear on pensions it is tax deferred rather than completely avoided, basically at present you don't pay tax going into the pension, however you are taxed on withdrawal from it. Still tax advantageous though, but not maybe quite as much as people think when they hear it is tax free putting in.


Honestly if the rumours were correct and it dropped to a flat rate 25% relief with no salary sacrifice available anymore, I would drop to just going for contributing up to what the company would match, and forget about any additional contributions, at that stage it feels like the relatively small tax benefits aren't enough to justify locking your cash away in a pension wrapper which the govt can fuck around with whenever it wants.

A bit different on any public sector schemes though where you are on pretty high contribution levels at present, that is likely going to get pretty expensive for anyone paying 40% tax, even more so for the high earners on frontline healthcare.
« Last Edit: August 14, 2024, 02:10:17 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,096
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #381 on: August 14, 2024, 02:19:02 pm »
I was literally contemplating over the last couple of days whether I should start paying additional contributions into my pension or into a stocks and shares ISA and opted for the stocks and shares ISA in the end for the reason you outlined, as least with stocks and shares ISA the rules are reasonably stable, with pensions they seem to be constantly tinkering with the rules and what you think your gonna get in 10, 20 or 30 years time could be very different from what you actually end up with, theres just too much uncertainty with pensions.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #382 on: August 14, 2024, 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on August 14, 2024, 02:19:02 pm
I was literally contemplating over the last couple of days whether I should start paying additional contributions into my pension or into a stocks and shares ISA and opted for the stocks and shares ISA in the end for the reason you outlined, as least with stocks and shares ISA the rules are reasonably stable, with pensions they seem to be constantly tinkering with the rules and what you think your gonna get in 10, 20 or 30 years time could be very different from what you actually end up with, theres just too much uncertainty with pensions.

Yes, its very annoying, govts always say we need long term certainty with pensions and to stop messing about with them, before proceeding to mess about with them! ;D

Although also some rumours about the govt considering capping the amount in ISAs as well, we will see if that happens.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #383 on: August 14, 2024, 02:39:28 pm »
For those of us who have never had the option of a works pension or been able to afford a private one its not something I've had to think about.

The idea of earning more than I might need to live off, to be able to save for anything is an unattainable luxury I've never had to worry about.

It still feels strange that I'll be better off on my state pension than I've ever been whilst working.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #384 on: August 14, 2024, 02:57:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2024, 02:39:28 pm
For those of us who have never had the option of a works pension or been able to afford a private one its not something I've had to think about.

The idea of earning more than I might need to live off, to be able to save for anything is an unattainable luxury I've never had to worry about.

It still feels strange that I'll be better off on my state pension than I've ever been whilst working.

Sadly not uncommon with the level of earnings a lot of people receive in the UK
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #385 on: August 14, 2024, 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2024, 02:39:28 pm
For those of us who have never had the option of a works pension or been able to afford a private one its not something I've had to think about.

The idea of earning more than I might need to live off, to be able to save for anything is an unattainable luxury I've never had to worry about.

It still feels strange that I'll be better off on my state pension than I've ever been whilst working.
When I started my first job there was a person in the team that was celebrating his 60th birthday.  This was at a local authority and he'd worked there since he was 16.  It was a bit lost on me at the time but our manager made a light-hearted comment about him being able to retire with his full pension contribution to which he replied that he'd never paid into the scheme as he'd always needed the money.  There was a stunned awkwardness across the room because, knowing what I know now, I think most people were only sticking with the crappy job and below-market wages because of the promise of a comfortable pension at the end of it.

Early on in-particular I was starting each month with almost nothing and I was going to opt out of the pension scheme to get some breathing room.  My dad hammered me for even thinking it and said he'd help me out with a few of the bills until I had a bit more money coming in.  I reckon without that I would have opted out and probably never made any effort to opt back in or start up a pension fund.  Lucky me that I had that advice and financial support but I can easily see how people get through their working lives without building up a pension fund!
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #386 on: August 14, 2024, 03:30:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 14, 2024, 03:16:57 pm
When I started my first job there was a person in the team that was celebrating his 60th birthday.  This was at a local authority and he'd worked there since he was 16.  It was a bit lost on me at the time but our manager made a light-hearted comment about him being able to retire with his full pension contribution to which he replied that he'd never paid into the scheme as he'd always needed the money.  There was a stunned awkwardness across the room because, knowing what I know now, I think most people were only sticking with the crappy job and below-market wages because of the promise of a comfortable pension at the end of it.

Early on in-particular I was starting each month with almost nothing and I was going to opt out of the pension scheme to get some breathing room.  My dad hammered me for even thinking it and said he'd help me out with a few of the bills until I had a bit more money coming in.  I reckon without that I would have opted out and probably never made any effort to opt back in or start up a pension fund.  Lucky me that I had that advice and financial support but I can easily see how people get through their working lives without building up a pension fund!

At 21 I was made a partner in the family business which you'd think would be financially beneficial but instead, as a self employed person I became liable for my own class 2 & 4 NI contributions got no holiday, sick pay nor maternity when I eventually started a family but was earning less than the weekly wage I'd had previously.

I had a mortgage, bills to pay and a car to run to get to work so to then be told I was no longer contributing to my state pension and needed a private one but the minimum monthly contributions were more than a week's wage was just ridiculous.

My parents, dad in particular was a twat though and treated me and my sister as slave labour for another few years before I fucked it and them off.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #387 on: August 22, 2024, 12:28:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 14, 2024, 03:16:57 pm
Early on in-particular I was starting each month with almost nothing and I was going to opt out of the pension scheme to get some breathing room.  My dad hammered me for even thinking it and said he'd help me out with a few of the bills until I had a bit more money coming in.  I reckon without that I would have opted out and probably never made any effort to opt back in or start up a pension fund.  Lucky me that I had that advice and financial support but I can easily see how people get through their working lives without building up a pension fund!
Wasn't quite in the same boat, but thank my dad for making it clear how important pensions are.  As a teacher he didn't have to think about it. And he was never financially savvy so I don't know why he did . Still grateful for it.

I was thinking about filopastry was saying about tax on withdrawls.  Correct that it is taxed, but the assumption is income and expenditure is less (kids flown nest, mortgage paid). So you pay less tax when it comes out.  Also 25% of it is tax free.
I assume the state pension counts towards what is income taxable , so on a 'reasonable' pot paying £20k to supplement the £12k state sees income of £32k a year,  £5k from the pot avoids tax, leaving £27k taxable. Basic rate kicks in at £12k , so paying 20% on £15k. So £3k tax a year on it and no NI contributions.  It does seem to be getting to the point that the flexibilty from an ISA or paying off mortgage sooner outweighs the tax savings.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #388 on: August 22, 2024, 01:21:52 pm »
UK PMI Figs out today point to broad economic growth - Reeves will be delighted.
PMI's have a relationship with GDP, this is indicative of 0.5% Q3 economic growth (Above expectations)
Composite 53.4 up from 52.8 in July
Services: 53.3 up from 52.5 in July
Manufacturing 52.5 up from 52.1 in July
Jobs growth at 16 month high
Inflation pressures ease further
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #389 on: August 23, 2024, 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on August 22, 2024, 01:21:52 pm
UK PMI Figs out today point to broad economic growth - Reeves will be delighted.
PMI's have a relationship with GDP, this is indicative of 0.5% Q3 economic growth (Above expectations)
Composite 53.4 up from 52.8 in July
Services: 53.3 up from 52.5 in July
Manufacturing 52.5 up from 52.1 in July
Jobs growth at 16 month high
Inflation pressures ease further

Lets hope she doesn't insist on pushing on with austerity and fucking any chance of a recovery then.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #390 on: August 23, 2024, 11:32:26 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on August 23, 2024, 05:47:31 pm
Lets hope she doesn't insist on pushing on with austerity and fucking any chance of a recovery then.

She's spent over £10bn on public sector pay rises, that isn't austerity.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #391 on: August 24, 2024, 12:23:07 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on August 23, 2024, 11:32:26 pm
She's spent over £10bn on public sector pay rises, that isn't austerity.

It is if you work in FE, she told us to fuck off.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #392 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm »
Debt to GDP now 100%
Highest borrowing figures for August since 2021.

Suspect PIP, unemployment, housing & disability benefits, pretty much a lot of welfare will be in for cuts.
Tax rises for CGT and Inheritance.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #393 on: Today at 02:22:49 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:57:37 pm
Debt to GDP now 100%
Highest borrowing figures for August since 2021.

Suspect PIP, unemployment, housing & disability benefits, pretty much a lot of welfare will be in for cuts.
Tax rises for CGT and Inheritance.

The benefits system isn't fit for purpose.  If they go after welfare (as in cuts), they are c*nts.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:24:26 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,020
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #394 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:22:49 pm
The benefits system isn't fit for purpose.  If they go after welfare (as in cuts), they are c*nts.

There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards. 
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,186
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #395 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
DoE expected to find 1 billion in cuts according to FE week.
Kids educations and futures paying the cost of covid swindlers, tax dodgers, brexit and royals.
Just more of the same, a government intent on serving the privileged few and The City as always.
It appears the difficult choice they made was simply to not go after those who caused the mess.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #396 on: Today at 02:58:11 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:52:27 pm
There's a legitimate problem in welfare costs have spiralled particularly since 2020, from £214bn to £315bn, which is predicted to rise to £360bn by 28/29. Ideally they want people who need it to get it and people who don't need it won't, suspect everything will be means tested going forwards. 

There have been big increases in claimants of health related benefits over the last few years and I don't think anyone really claims to fully understand why it has happened,
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 