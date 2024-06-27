For those of us who have never had the option of a works pension or been able to afford a private one its not something I've had to think about.



The idea of earning more than I might need to live off, to be able to save for anything is an unattainable luxury I've never had to worry about.



It still feels strange that I'll be better off on my state pension than I've ever been whilst working.



When I started my first job there was a person in the team that was celebrating his 60th birthday. This was at a local authority and he'd worked there since he was 16. It was a bit lost on me at the time but our manager made a light-hearted comment about him being able to retire with his full pension contribution to which he replied that he'd never paid into the scheme as he'd always needed the money. There was a stunned awkwardness across the room because, knowing what I know now, I think most people were only sticking with the crappy job and below-market wages because of the promise of a comfortable pension at the end of it.Early on in-particular I was starting each month with almost nothing and I was going to opt out of the pension scheme to get some breathing room. My dad hammered me for even thinking it and said he'd help me out with a few of the bills until I had a bit more money coming in. I reckon without that I would have opted out and probably never made any effort to opt back in or start up a pension fund. Lucky me that I had that advice and financial support but I can easily see how people get through their working lives without building up a pension fund!