The tax relief is up to £60k of pension contributions a year, above that it stops and obviously only very wealthy people can afford to pay £60k a year into their pensions, and there are a load of other limits Id be lying if I said I understood them, pensions are always incredibly complicated.
I dont know to be honest, some people follow these things and some dont. Id guess that the people who are impacted themselves obviously are more aware then those not impacted.
Actually it tapers for very high earners so I think it eventually drops down to £10k of pension contributions in the over £200k earnings range (sorry, can't remember the exact numbers!)
Tax relief of any sort on pensions for the very wealthy should be abolished completely.
Anyone who can afford to put £60k into an old age savings plan doesn't need tax relief on it, they should be paying tax on the interest like anyone elses savings.
Just to be clear on pensions it is tax deferred rather than completely avoided, basically at present you don't pay tax going into the pension, however you are taxed on withdrawal from it. Still tax advantageous though, but not maybe quite as much as people think when they hear it is tax free putting in.
Honestly if the rumours were correct and it dropped to a flat rate 25% relief with no salary sacrifice available anymore, I would drop to just going for contributing up to what the company would match, and forget about any additional contributions, at that stage it feels like the relatively small tax benefits aren't enough to justify locking your cash away in a pension wrapper which the govt can fuck around with whenever it wants.
A bit different on any public sector schemes though where you are on pretty high contribution levels at present, that is likely going to get pretty expensive for anyone paying 40% tax, even more so for the high earners on frontline healthcare.