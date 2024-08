The pringles are on special offer at 1.50 a tube in the asda by ours usually 2.25. I will do my weekend shop tommorrow and if they have dropped to 1.25 it will be 4 tubes for a fiver. It will be 2 sour cream and onion, 1 Smoky Bacon and 1 Prawn Cocktail for the weekend methinks.Pringles should be banned they defo have some kind of highly addictive substance in them. You have 1 crisp on its own they are a poor crisp eat 4 or 5 of them bad boys together and its like heaven. Doesnt make no sense at all.