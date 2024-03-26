« previous next »
The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 26, 2024, 11:44:40 pm
killer-heels on March 26, 2024, 06:28:42 pm
So we have now got our bill for April for two 2-year olds in childcare which includes the new government support of 15 hours per child. We expected as a result our bill would go down a bit.

The actual result? My bill has gone up because to compensate for the government support, the nurseries put their costs up by 8% and started to charge for consumables such as food.

God, this country is fucking broken.

We had exactly the same with our oldest, hit 3 years old, thought wed save some money with the 30 hours free but actually ended up paying exactly the same, queried it with the nursery and ended up explaining it all to me it way that made sense but made absolutely no sense. With the younger one we just ended up sending him to a cheaper nursery, it wasnt as good in terms of facilities and the general quality but compensated by sending him for 5 days instead of 3 that my older one did.

Edit: are you getting the 20% off through the tax free childcare scheme?
west_london_red
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 27, 2024, 08:39:27 am
I've made up my mind to leave this country just waiting another year to be in the job for long enough to ask for an international transfer.
I can earn significantly more after tax in the role I'm in abroad and get a much bigger house in the same price bracket that UK houses are. Having a child has really shaken me out of my inertia if we can move somewhere else to that provides a significantly better quality got to do it. This country is going nowhere fast taxes are at a 70 year high and everything is still broken. When my little lad got ill and we were told better to drive him to hospital as it would be 4 hours for an ambulance and you consider with an ageing population it's not going to get better any time soon. Schools are crumbling and it'll probably be a PE teacher who teaches him maths  ather than someone qualified to do it. Childcare is so hideously expensive that we've worked out it's basically better for the wife to stay at home rather than go back to work. It's hard to ignore the parallels with Argentina a country that once had an income level similar to the states at the turn of the 20th century which declined largely due to political instability and while I don't think Britain will become that level of a basket case it shows there's no guarantee that a country will continue to be rich. Anyone else looking to leave?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 27, 2024, 09:36:42 am
Lusty
killer-heels on March 26, 2024, 06:28:42 pm
So we have now got our bill for April for two 2-year olds in childcare which includes the new government support of 15 hours per child. We expected as a result our bill would go down a bit.

The actual result? My bill has gone up because to compensate for the government support, the nurseries put their costs up by 8% and started to charge for consumables such as food.

God, this country is fucking broken.
At least it stayed open.  Ours had to close so we've had to move both the kids, one was due to start school this year as well so it's a massive upheaval for about 4 months for her.

They're closing up and down the country, they have to give out all this free childcare but the councils can't afford to pay the going rate so it's become an impossible business to run.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 28, 2024, 02:13:30 pm
killer-heels
west_london_red on March 26, 2024, 11:44:40 pm
We had exactly the same with our oldest, hit 3 years old, thought wed save some money with the 30 hours free but actually ended up paying exactly the same, queried it with the nursery and ended up explaining it all to me it way that made sense but made absolutely no sense. With the younger one we just ended up sending him to a cheaper nursery, it wasnt as good in terms of facilities and the general quality but compensated by sending him for 5 days instead of 3 that my older one did.

Edit: are you getting the 20% off through the tax free childcare scheme?

Just checked and i still get the 20% tax free so i do save around £250 compared to now. Thought initially that was junked.

Interesting that Labour are questioning whether they will stick to this plan though. Rumours are that they may junk it.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 28, 2024, 02:24:50 pm
west_london_red
killer-heels on March 28, 2024, 02:13:30 pm
Just checked and i still get the 20% tax free so i do save around £250 compared to now. Thought initially that was junked.

Interesting that Labour are questioning whether they will stick to this plan though. Rumours are that they may junk it.

Its the first thing I tell anyone when they mention nursery, had a few parents at my kids nurseries who didnt know about it and a girl who used to work for me so I always try and spread the word.

Hopefully they dont junk it, but it does have some big flaws, mainly that the hourly rate per child the nursery receives is just over £5, they have to have one teacher/carer per 3 children so thats only £15 an hour per member of staff, from that they have to pay for staff, equipment, stationary, bills, etc which is why so many cant afford to do it.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 28, 2024, 02:30:55 pm
stewy17
killer-heels on March 26, 2024, 06:28:42 pm
So we have now got our bill for April for two 2-year olds in childcare which includes the new government support of 15 hours per child. We expected as a result our bill would go down a bit.

The actual result? My bill has gone up because to compensate for the government support, the nurseries put their costs up by 8% and started to charge for consumables such as food.

God, this country is fucking broken.

This was obvious from the moment they announced the package. It was underworked and underestimated, as always, and was rushed through to beat Labour to the punch. Our friends have seen 30% daily increases to their fees in some nurseries. A swizz, as expected.

Labour should junk it and they should come back with a properly funded, workable solution. SPOILER: they won't.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 28, 2024, 10:12:57 pm
PaulF
killer-heels on March 28, 2024, 02:13:30 pm
Just checked and i still get the 20% tax free so i do save around £250 compared to now. Thought initially that was junked.

Interesting that Labour are questioning whether they will stick to this plan though. Rumours are that they may junk it.
It probably won't be true when yours are old enough, but some private tuition companies accept childcare vouchers. We used one approaching gcse time for education top ups.

--edit--  I'm not sure, but I think you can get paid the vouchers pretax
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
March 29, 2024, 12:47:34 pm
Wabaloolah
west_london_red on March 28, 2024, 02:24:50 pm
Its the first thing I tell anyone when they mention nursery, had a few parents at my kids nurseries who didnt know about it and a girl who used to work for me so I always try and spread the word.

Hopefully they dont junk it, but it does have some big flaws, mainly that the hourly rate per child the nursery receives is just over £5, they have to have one teacher/carer per 3 children so thats only £15 an hour per member of staff, from that they have to pay for staff, equipment, stationary, bills, etc which is why so many cant afford to do it.
my current role is partly involved with supporting the Early Years sufficiency team at a London Borough with an IT system that manages Early Years Funding and loads of nurseries have closed in the last 12 months and guess what just when they are expecting an upsurge in places due to this rushed through policy they don't have enough places to meet the demand and they are hoping that childminders will step in to fill the void.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
April 17, 2024, 06:00:32 pm
killer-heels
West Ham owner puts in bid for Royal Mail. That will be another national asset fucked off for money. Fuck you Tories, Vince Cable and Nick Clegg.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
April 17, 2024, 10:36:35 pm
Brissyred
killer-heels on April 17, 2024, 06:00:32 pm
West Ham owner puts in bid for Royal Mail. That will be another national asset fucked off for money. Fuck you Tories, Vince Cable and Nick Clegg.

Scorched earth before being fucked off for a decade.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
April 17, 2024, 10:58:34 pm
west_london_red
killer-heels on April 17, 2024, 06:00:32 pm
West Ham owner puts in bid for Royal Mail. That will be another national asset fucked off for money. Fuck you Tories, Vince Cable and Nick Clegg.

It was fucked off for money years ago when it was privatised by Cameron and Osborne
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 2, 2024, 01:59:05 pm
thaddeus
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq5n2d8en8wo
UK forecast for slowest growth of richest nations next year

The UK economy will see the slowest growth of the largest developed nations next year, according to forecasts.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicted that UK gross domestic product - a key measure of economic health - will rise by 1% in 2025.

This is below the rest of the G7 nations, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.

...

The UK economy is now forecast to expand by 0.4% this year, a downgrade from the OECD's previous projection for 0.7% growth.

It means that for this year only Germany will see slower growth, it said.

...

Chancellor Jeremy C*nt said the OECD's forecast showed the UK was "winning the war" against inflation.

"This forecast is not particularly surprising given our priority for the last year has been to tackle inflation with higher interest rates", he wrote, adding that "growth matters".
Thank goodness for Hunt sacrificing economic growth in favour of cutting inflation.  Without him we'd have rampant inflation like the other G7 nations.

Latest recorded inflation figures (courtesy of https://tradingeconomics.com/country-list/inflation-rate):
UK - 3.2%
Canada - 2.9%
France - 2.2%
Germany - 2.2%
Italy - 0.9%
Japan - 2.7%
USA - 3.5%

 ::)
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 2, 2024, 02:22:29 pm
west_london_red
Its the same every quarter or whenever they release these reports, the UK is faring worse than other G7 countries followed by UK growth forecasts have been downgraded.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 2, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
PaulF
That USA figure is a problem though as it means the fed will probably keep a high rate, forcing us to.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 3, 2024, 08:05:08 am
cornishscouser92
PaulF on May  2, 2024, 09:47:01 pm
That USA figure is a problem though as it means the fed will probably keep a high rate, forcing us to.

I cant see rates being cut until Q3 or 4 this year to be honest
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 04:02:59 pm
killer-heels
Royal Mail likely to be sold. Incredible how this country loves to flog its assets.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 04:47:27 pm
lobsterboy
killer-heels on May 15, 2024, 04:02:59 pm
Royal Mail likely to be sold. Incredible how this country loves to flog its assets.

Didn't Gideon sell it off 10 years ago?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 04:51:08 pm
killer-heels
lobsterboy on May 15, 2024, 04:47:27 pm
Didn't Gideon sell it off 10 years ago?

You mean Vince Cable and the Liberal Democrats?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 06:39:30 pm
Red-Soldier
killer-heels on May 15, 2024, 04:02:59 pm
Royal Mail likely to be sold. Incredible how this country loves to flog its assets.

Czech billionnaire, apparently.

Privatisation has really benefited the UK, as a whole.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 10:34:08 pm
Brissyred
Red-Soldier on May 15, 2024, 06:39:30 pm
Privatisation has really benefited the UK, as a whole.

Don't know if serious?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 10:35:57 pm
Baby Huey
Brissyred on May 15, 2024, 10:34:08 pm
Don't know if serious?
Deadly...of course not.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 15, 2024, 10:58:41 pm
west_london_red
Red-Soldier on May 15, 2024, 06:39:30 pm
Czech billionnaire, apparently.

Privatisation has really benefited the UK, as a whole.

Yup, water that isnt safe to drink because of parasites wheres Bob Gelfof and Lenny Henry when you need them?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 17, 2024, 08:34:39 am
Shankly998
  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cl5k58x9g83o

Quote
The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has denied it is in crisis despite firms worth hundreds of billions of pounds quitting for the US.

Company bosses have told the BBC that the UK faces an existential crisis as big firms have either already left, are considering a move or have been bought by private foreign investors.

But Julia Hoggett said theres no sense of panic as the UK "is already punching above its weight".

A Treasury spokesperson said the UK was "already one of the best places in the world to grow and secure investment" and it was working on ways "to improve the UK's competitiveness further.

The Chancellor, Jeremy C*nt, will hold a summit of finance chiefs on Thursday to brainstorm how to boost the appeal of UK markets to domestic and international companies.

Having big companies' shares listed in the UK matters because other industries - such as insurance, accounting, law, pensions - cluster around them.

Financial services accounts for 10% of the whole UK economy and generates £90bn a year in tax - half the NHS budget.   

Further decline for the UK
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 17, 2024, 11:09:58 am
thaddeus
Shankly998 on May 17, 2024, 08:34:39 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cl5k58x9g83o

Further decline for the UK

Quote
But Julia Hoggett said theres no sense of panic as the UK "is already punching above its weight".

It seems like the managed decline has inflitrated everything.  Don't worry though, Crispen Odey and Jacob Rees-Mogg made small fortunes by betting against the UK and almost certainly will continue to do so in the future.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 17, 2024, 05:00:18 pm
thejbs
Shankly998 on May 17, 2024, 08:34:39 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cl5k58x9g83o

Further decline for the UK

Loved this line. Sums up Tory Britain:

 Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is considering London having hit snags with regulators in New York.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
May 18, 2024, 10:41:39 pm
Gili Gulu
Shankly998 on May 17, 2024, 08:34:39 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cl5k58x9g83o

Further decline for the UK


Can you imagine the press in this country if there was a Labour Government?
The Mail, Express, Times, Telegraph would be going absolutely ballistic.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 07:47:21 am
gazzalfc
Inflation down to 2.3%

Tories obviously trying to spin it as their plan working..

But the inflation value is based on the average over the last April-April period. Inflation in March last year was 10.1% so those figures 'dropped off' the calculation meaning there was always going to be a drop.

And the standard 'Inflation doesn't mean things are getting cheaper, it just means prices are not rising as fast.'
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
Today at 07:57:53 am
thaddeus
gazzalfc on Today at 07:47:21 am
Inflation down to 2.3%

Tories obviously trying to spin it as their plan working..

But the inflation value is based on the average over the last April-April period. Inflation in March last year was 10.1% so those figures 'dropped off' the calculation meaning there was always going to be a drop.

And the standard 'Inflation doesn't mean things are getting cheaper, it just means prices are not rising as fast.'
Prepare yourself for another day of tone deaf gloating from the Tories and then, in a few weeks, the surprise that they haven't improved in the polls.

Baking in 25%+ (a lot more than than on many food items) inflation and then celebrating isn't going to wash with most people.
