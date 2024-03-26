I've made up my mind to leave this country just waiting another year to be in the job for long enough to ask for an international transfer.

I can earn significantly more after tax in the role I'm in abroad and get a much bigger house in the same price bracket that UK houses are. Having a child has really shaken me out of my inertia if we can move somewhere else to that provides a significantly better quality got to do it. This country is going nowhere fast taxes are at a 70 year high and everything is still broken. When my little lad got ill and we were told better to drive him to hospital as it would be 4 hours for an ambulance and you consider with an ageing population it's not going to get better any time soon. Schools are crumbling and it'll probably be a PE teacher who teaches him maths ather than someone qualified to do it. Childcare is so hideously expensive that we've worked out it's basically better for the wife to stay at home rather than go back to work. It's hard to ignore the parallels with Argentina a country that once had an income level similar to the states at the turn of the 20th century which declined largely due to political instability and while I don't think Britain will become that level of a basket case it shows there's no guarantee that a country will continue to be rich. Anyone else looking to leave?