Just checked and i still get the 20% tax free so i do save around £250 compared to now. Thought initially that was junked.
Interesting that Labour are questioning whether they will stick to this plan though. Rumours are that they may junk it.
Its the first thing I tell anyone when they mention nursery, had a few parents at my kids nurseries who didnt know about it and a girl who used to work for me so I always try and spread the word.
Hopefully they dont junk it, but it does have some big flaws, mainly that the hourly rate per child the nursery receives is just over £5, they have to have one teacher/carer per 3 children so thats only £15 an hour per member of staff, from that they have to pay for staff, equipment, stationary, bills, etc which is why so many cant afford to do it.