I've been living abroad for six years now and it's more and more noticeable when I'm home that absolutely nothing has had any money spent on it. Buildings run down, high streets reduced to pound shops and vape shops, city centres all looking pretty much identical. Then there's big vanity projects that don't actually seem to improve anyone's lives in any way. And that's cities, you go into the suburbs and the situation is even worse.



I'm in Madrid and it's a bit unfair I suppose to compare as a capital city but their public spaces are beautiful in comparison, and I find it the same in every city and town I visit in Spain. There are communal areas that are immaculately kept, places for kids to play, proper spaces for older boys and girls to go and play football, padel, basketball, whatever they're into. There are obviously places struggling but the actual town centres and cities are miles nicer to visit than British ones.



The other difference I noticed then, presumably as a result, is a much greater sense of civic pride in Spain, other than people leaving dogshit on the floor everywhere, to be fair. At home wherever you go everyone is in agreement that it's a shit hole, nobody uses public spaces, where there are parks theyre often vandalised or left to ruin. People seem to care less about their neighbours and their community at home. That feels to me like that's as a direct result of a lack of investment. If community means nothing at the top level of government and no money is spent, why would it feel worthwhile for citizens?



I might be miles off the mark and Spain is by no means perfect, just an observation that becomes clearer every time I visit the UK. The place is absolutely crying out for a face lift, some proper investment in spaces that people will go and use and take pride in.