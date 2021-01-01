Looking to me more and more like we're going to follow the same road that Argentina went down in the 20th Century, starting out as one of the richest economies in the world and and ending up as a perpetual basket case.



We've taken our first steps to demagoguery with Johnson. We're now getting more and more government ministers interested only in lining their own pockets. Standards in public life are starting to drop markedly, freedom of the press being gradually eroded, and the BBC slowly being converted into a State Propaganda organ.





