« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 7177 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,131
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #160 on: November 4, 2022, 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  4, 2022, 07:04:38 pm
Great! It is something that has crossed my mind a few times, but I never looked it up.
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #161 on: November 4, 2022, 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  4, 2022, 07:07:45 pm
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,029
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #162 on: November 4, 2022, 07:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  4, 2022, 07:14:59 pm
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?

You can use coal to produce a lot of the same products but its a lot more energy intensive and polluting I would imagine, the Nazis used coal to create petrol/diesel and so did Apartheid South Africa.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #163 on: November 4, 2022, 08:24:42 pm »
Maybe we could just start slaughtering whales again - oh, I forgot, there's none left.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #164 on: November 4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm »
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,131
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #165 on: November 4, 2022, 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Its the bit after that the cat cracking (Although there are various other techniques such as reforming and isomerisation etc )
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #166 on: November 4, 2022, 09:36:09 pm »
Thanks.
So once we've weaned ourselves off fossil fuels we pay a bomb for everything else. Time to buy shares in hemp.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #167 on: November 4, 2022, 10:12:04 pm »
Didn't the 70s predict that Soylent Green would turn up in 2022?
The Tories are missing a trick there, solving our post-brexit food supply problems..
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,029
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #168 on: November 4, 2022, 11:21:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.

Im a bit younger then you and I did A level chemistry but who would have thought it would come in handy all these years later on a football forum :D Ill be having dreams about benzene rings and covalent bonds between two carbon bonds to form alkenes
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #169 on: November 5, 2022, 12:14:23 am »
I'm always having them dreams.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,930
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #170 on: November 5, 2022, 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  4, 2022, 11:21:26 pm
Im a bit younger then you and I did A level chemistry but who would have thought it would come in handy all these years later on a football forum :D Ill be having dreams about benzene rings and covalent bonds between two carbon bonds to form alkenes

Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #171 on: November 7, 2022, 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on November  4, 2022, 10:12:04 pm
Didn't the 70s predict that Soylent Green would turn up in 2022?
The Tories are missing a trick there, solving our post-brexit food supply problems..


...and the immigration problem
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #172 on: November 7, 2022, 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  7, 2022, 01:38:53 pm

...and the immigration problem
Fancy an Indian do ya?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
Taken from the BBC
Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:

Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures
£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures
The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000
The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account
Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023
The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support
An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s
The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,877
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #174 on: Today at 09:39:39 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:16:04 am
Taken from the BBC
Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:

Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures
£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures
The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000
The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account
Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023
The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support
An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s
The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed

Will be interesting to see how much the energy bills will be. Will certainly put a new slant on the war.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,114
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #175 on: Today at 09:42:19 am »
This will lead to at least one generation's future, possibly two , destroyed just so the fat odious prick Crispin Odey could make millions.
Tory millionaires destroy the economy for a quick buck and then make you pay for the damage.
There should be riots everywhere but all I hear are people blaming rubber dinghies.
Fuck England, what a shithole.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:22:13 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:16:04 am
Taken from the BBC
Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:

Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures
£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures
The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000
The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account
Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023
The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support
An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s
The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed
I'm dreading it.  Hunt is as big an idealistic prick as the rest of the Tories but he hides it behind a facade of pragmatism.

Idiots like IDS coming out and saying that there shouldn't be any tax rises and that everything should be covered by spending cuts give the illusion that Hunt is somehow a moderate but he's not.

We're living through the economic hit of Brexit, we've staggered through Covid-19 and now we're involved in a proxy world war that has seen energy prices drive inflation into every corner.  Taxes have to rise considerably for us to stand still.  Raise taxes, give inflation matching rises to departmental budgets, provide support to those that need it, ride out the war then cut taxes once the world resumes some kind of normality.

How much did multinationals in Russia write off when they had to vacate almost overnight?!  There has to be a price for those companies to operate in business friendly and stable UK.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #177 on: Today at 10:28:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:39:39 am
Will be interesting to see how much the energy bills will be. Will certainly put a new slant on the war.

£2500 to April, £3k from April
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,877
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:53:42 am »
Apparently the spending cuts will come in after the next election. Is that correct?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,387
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #179 on: Today at 11:12:26 am »
They could raise billions by bringing Capital Gains Tax in line with Income Tax.

Remove the non-dom loophole.

Close the Trust loophole for the majority of instances (eg, huge aristocratic estates being placed in trust, and this avoiding Inheritance Tax... the Duke of Westminster springs to mind)

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,341
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #180 on: Today at 11:53:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:42 am
Apparently the spending cuts will come in after the next election. Is that correct?

Freezing NICs for employers is a big tax increase

1% increase in real terms = cuts for non protected departments
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,742
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:48:28 pm »
Liverpool City Council were already looking at significant budget cuts, and we've yet to see the impact of any unfunded wage increase as workers react to 11% inflation.


I think we'll hear Ghost Town on the radio again
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:48:28 pm
Liverpool City Council were already looking at significant budget cuts, and we've yet to see the impact of any unfunded wage increase as workers react to 11% inflation.


I think we'll hear Ghost Town on the radio again
They'll just argue it's a badly run Labour council.

I'm not sure what excuse they'll use for true blue counties like Kent and Hampshire: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-63624797
Quote
The leaders of two county councils are calling for urgent financial help from the government to help them avert a "disaster".

A projected £50.6 million black hole in Kent County Council's (KCC) budget has led to fears of tax rises and frontline service cuts.

Meanwhile, Hampshire County Council (HCC) is expecting a £200m budget black hole in the next four years.
(from a couple of days ago but absolutely nothing in the budget today that would have alleviated those problems)
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 