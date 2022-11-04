Taken from the BBC

Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:



Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures

£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures

The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000

The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account

Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023

The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support

An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s

The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed



I'm dreading it. Hunt is as big an idealistic prick as the rest of the Tories but he hides it behind a facade of pragmatism.Idiots like IDS coming out and saying that there shouldn't be any tax rises and that everything should be covered by spending cuts give the illusion that Hunt is somehow a moderate but he's not.We're living through the economic hit of Brexit, we've staggered through Covid-19 and now we're involved in a proxy world war that has seen energy prices drive inflation into every corner. Taxes have to rise considerably for us to stand still. Raise taxes, give inflation matching rises to departmental budgets, provide support to those that need it, ride out the war then cut taxes once the world resumes some kind of normality.How much did multinationals in Russia write off when they had to vacate almost overnight?! There has to be a price for those companies to operate in business friendly and stable UK.