The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #160 on: November 4, 2022, 07:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  4, 2022, 07:04:38 pm
Great! It is something that has crossed my mind a few times, but I never looked it up.
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #161 on: November 4, 2022, 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  4, 2022, 07:07:45 pm
Zeolite catalysts are amazing.. they can isomerise alkanes and sieve out different isomers form each other as well
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #162 on: November 4, 2022, 07:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November  4, 2022, 07:14:59 pm
I can tell you love your subject! ;D

As you say, all the more reason to use this stuff more wisely. I wonder, if the world largely did away with away with using petrochemicals for transport and heating, what would be renewal rate of oil compared to consumption? I expect that we would still be consuming it at a rate tens or hundreds of thousands (or greater) than new oil is created. Assuming humans are still around, I wonder how the world will cope when there is no more oil for anything?

You can use coal to produce a lot of the same products but its a lot more energy intensive and polluting I would imagine, the Nazis used coal to create petrol/diesel and so did Apartheid South Africa.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #163 on: November 4, 2022, 08:24:42 pm »
Maybe we could just start slaughtering whales again - oh, I forgot, there's none left.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #164 on: November 4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm »
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #165 on: November 4, 2022, 09:34:48 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.
Its the bit after that the cat cracking (Although there are various other techniques such as reforming and isomerisation etc )
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #166 on: November 4, 2022, 09:36:09 pm »
Thanks.
So once we've weaned ourselves off fossil fuels we pay a bomb for everything else. Time to buy shares in hemp.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #167 on: November 4, 2022, 10:12:04 pm »
Didn't the 70s predict that Soylent Green would turn up in 2022?
The Tories are missing a trick there, solving our post-brexit food supply problems..
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #168 on: November 4, 2022, 11:21:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  4, 2022, 09:32:27 pm
Is this the fractional distillation taught at GCSE chemistry?
I'm surprised we can tweak it though to get more of one and less of the other. Though to be fair I did chemistry so long ago Noah was still issuing boarding passes for his ark.

Im a bit younger then you and I did A level chemistry but who would have thought it would come in handy all these years later on a football forum :D Ill be having dreams about benzene rings and covalent bonds between two carbon bonds to form alkenes
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #169 on: November 5, 2022, 12:14:23 am »
I'm always having them dreams.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #170 on: November 5, 2022, 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on November  4, 2022, 11:21:26 pm
Im a bit younger then you and I did A level chemistry but who would have thought it would come in handy all these years later on a football forum :D Ill be having dreams about benzene rings and covalent bonds between two carbon bonds to form alkenes

Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #171 on: November 7, 2022, 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on November  4, 2022, 10:12:04 pm
Didn't the 70s predict that Soylent Green would turn up in 2022?
The Tories are missing a trick there, solving our post-brexit food supply problems..


...and the immigration problem
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #172 on: November 7, 2022, 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  7, 2022, 01:38:53 pm

...and the immigration problem
Fancy an Indian do ya?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #173 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
Taken from the BBC
Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:

Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures
£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures
The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000
The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account
Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023
The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support
An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s
The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed
