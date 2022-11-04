Taken from the BBC

Here's some of the announcements Hunt is due to make:



Around £30bn in spending cuts, totalling around 55% of the measures

£24bn in tax rises, equating to 45% of the measures

The threshold when the highest earners start paying the top rate of tax will be lowered to £125,000 from £150,000

The health budget will be protected and increase in real terms - even when price rises are taken into account

Support for energy bills is expected to remain in place - but become less generous from April 2023

The energy industry will be hit with a significantly expanded windfall tax to help pay for the support

An increased National Living Wage from the current level of £9.50 an hour for over-23s

The BBC also understands the state pension and benefits will rise with inflation - although this has not been officially confirmed