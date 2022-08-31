I think that's very difficult without adding a lot of bureaucracy that probably isn't possible within these timeframes. Over/under-usage is very much situational depending on type/age of property, number and demographics of inhabitants, health conditions of inhabitants etc.



If you're a large family renting an old house that leaks heat all over the place then it would be unfair to be penalised compared to a single person in a modern and more energy efficient home.

A national campaign about saving energy would be a good idea. As an example, I walk through my town centre most evenings - after the shops have all closed - and there's clearly a policy of leaving them fully lit. I assume this is largely to do with deterring burglaries but it's very wasteful even with modern light fittings. Our council adopted a policy of only lighting certain routes many years ago but that could probably be extended, as unpopular as it would be. And I'm sure every household could trim a few percent of its usage with a hit-list of "10 things all homes can do to save energy".



Yeah, I understand the difficulties and have acknowledged them in previous posts. A simplified version could be introduced almost immediately (based upon prior usage). Then, year-on-year improvements (because this looks likely to last for years) to make the system fairer.I even described a similar method for billing against an allowance for water usage a month ago:Clearly, a good system would need to take into account the type of house(hold), insulation, income, health, etc. And yes, this will take time. But a highly simplified (albeit, less than ideal) system could be introduced almost immediately (in time for this winter). And as imperfect as it would be, this would be the much better option compared with power cuts - cuts would be a disaster.With a system along the lines I outlined - and with social pressure too - shopkeepers and businesses will be eager to turn off unnecessary lights, reduce heating, etc. because they will be unable to afford to do otherwise. We probably would need to pass legislation to allow businesses to reduce heating (for their employees) - that seems reasonable.The key is to keep energy prices down to what's affordable (within usage limits for the household/business) and reduce usage through (dis)incentives.