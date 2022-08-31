Do you have a source for this? Or are you just speculating?
Speculating, deducing, opinion, based on already known scenarios.
When Tepid tells us his schools energy bill is going to increase from £100k to £750k overnight, turning off a few appliances from standby to off isn't going to make up the difference.
I have no idea how many schools there are in the country but that's a lot of money to find from the education budget.
Then imagine a similar scenario with hospitals.
Businesses are already saying they're going under, they can't cover the increasing costs, people are already cutting back their expenditure to the bone.
Of course young Lizzy could well surprise us all, play a blinder and sort it all out in her first week as PM but I somehow doubt it.