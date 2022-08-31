« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?  (Read 4525 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #80 on: August 31, 2022, 04:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Millie on August 31, 2022, 03:53:52 pm
Do you have a source for this?  Or are you just speculating?

Speculating, deducing, opinion, based on already known scenarios.

When Tepid tells us his schools energy bill is going to increase from £100k to £750k overnight, turning off a few appliances from standby to off isn't going to make up the difference.

I have no idea how many schools there are in the country but that's a lot of money to find from the education budget.

Then imagine a similar scenario with hospitals.

Businesses are already saying they're going under, they can't cover the increasing costs, people are already cutting back their expenditure to the bone.

Of course young Lizzy could well surprise us all, play a blinder and sort it all out in her first week as PM but I somehow doubt it.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,895
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #81 on: August 31, 2022, 04:17:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 31, 2022, 04:12:33 pm
Speculating, deducing, opinion, based on already known scenarios.

When Tepid tells us his schools energy bill is going to increase from £100k to £750k overnight, turning off a few appliances from standby to off isn't going to make up the difference.

I have no idea how many schools there are in the country but that's a lot of money to find from the education budget.

Then imagine a similar scenario with hospitals.

Businesses are already saying they're going under, they can't cover the increasing costs, people are already cutting back their expenditure to the bone.

Of course young Lizzy could well surprise us all, play a blinder and sort it all out in her first week as PM but I somehow doubt it.
Yeah, its desperate desperate times.

So many small and medium businesses will cease to exist.

Is there a plan to help them?  I dont see one.  Its quite depressing, it should have been in place for weeks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #82 on: August 31, 2022, 04:26:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 31, 2022, 04:17:11 pm
Yeah, its desperate desperate times.

So many small and medium businesses will cease to exist.

Is there a plan to help them?  I dont see one.  Its quite depressing, it should have been in place for weeks

Like I said earlier mate I don't think people realise just how bad it's going to get. 

Maybe as lobsterboy says, they're waiting for anarchy to bring in their extreme measures.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #83 on: August 31, 2022, 07:08:27 pm »
Truss can either put out a plan when she takes office or be forced to do it shortly afterwards, this isn't going to be something she can run away from
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #84 on: August 31, 2022, 08:56:24 pm »
Fifth of September isn't far. Surely she knows how she is going to address this. Whether it's enough is yet to be seen
We are pretty much all at the mercy of government right now unless something else can be done to lower energy prices.

I don't know if we can unlink electricity prices from oil or gas, even we get a decent amount from renewables. In theory renewable generators are getting a massive windfall from their investment. I'm not sure if they can simply seem their power overseas if they UK government impose price caps.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,316
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #85 on: August 31, 2022, 10:50:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on August 31, 2022, 08:56:24 pm
Fifth of September isn't far. Surely she knows how she is going to address this. Whether it's enough is yet to be seen
We are pretty much all at the mercy of government right now unless something else can be done to lower energy prices.

I don't know if we can unlink electricity prices from oil or gas, even we get a decent amount from renewables. In theory renewable generators are getting a massive windfall from their investment. I'm not sure if they can simply seem their power overseas if they UK government impose price caps.

Yes I think changing the regulatory environment in the energy market can definitely improve things a bit.

It sounds like Truss was doubling down on the insanity at the Tory hustings tonight, no windfall taxes etc.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #86 on: September 1, 2022, 11:04:10 am »
The headteacher at our sons' primary school has sent a global message this morning to request all children have a school jumper and "you may want to purchase fingerless gloves for when the weather cools".  The word on the grapevine - WhatsApp chatter - is that they plan to have the heating on just enough to avoid infrastructure damage (frozen pipes, mould etc.).

Like a lot of schools it's a cobbled together mix of a central old building and extensions bolted on.  I can't imagine it's cheap to heat!

As others have pointed out we are effectively at war and in the grand scheme of things wearing a coat and pair of fingerless gloves isn't that great of a hardship.  Without wanting to sound like a WW2 fetishist I was educated for my final year at primary school in a cold portacabin and it dint-do-me-no-harm.  It does show the impacts on public buildings though and whereby schools can arguably muddle through at lower temperatures that probably isn't true for hospitals or care homes.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2022, 11:09:38 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,036
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #87 on: September 1, 2022, 11:32:51 am »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #88 on: September 1, 2022, 11:51:35 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on September  1, 2022, 11:32:51 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62742303

...

Or lower your profits.
Most of what he suggests seems sensible to me. Lower support for higher earners does not go far enough. And I am not entirely sure what is meant by, "Subsidise bills though a Tariff Deficit Fund, which would be repaid over several years" - what is it, to whom is it paid, and why must it be repaid?
Quote
Ovo's 10-point plan at a glance
Short-term plans

Bring forward the £400 energy rebate
Increase funding for debt advisory charities
Set up a fuel Poverty Task Force to identify households most at risk

Medium-term plans

Abolish the prepayment meter "penalty", which sees prepayment customers paying more than those on direct debit
Subsidise bills though a Tariff Deficit Fund, which would be repaid over several years
Abolish the standing charge that customers pay
Mobilise a national effort to insulate UK homes

Long-term plans

Establish a single strategic buyer for all the UK's energy needs.
Bring back the Department of Energy and Climate Change
Introduce a carbon tax
As I keep stating, assign tightish (but reasonable) allowances to homes and business at a reasonable rate, absolutely hammer over-usage, and generously reward under-usage. And launch a national campaign to turn saving energy as the patriotic thing to do.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #89 on: September 1, 2022, 12:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  1, 2022, 11:51:35 am
Most of what he suggests seems sensible to me. Lower support for higher earners does not go far enough. And I am not entirely sure what is meant by, "Subsidise bills though a Tariff Deficit Fund, which would be repaid over several years" - what is it, to whom is it paid, and why must it be repaid?

As I keep stating, assign tightish (but reasonable) allowances to homes and business at a reasonable rate, absolutely hammer over-usage, and generously reward under-usage. And launch a national campaign to turn saving energy as the patriotic thing to do.
I think that's very difficult without adding a lot of bureaucracy that probably isn't possible within these timeframes.  Over/under-usage is very much situational depending on type/age of property, number and demographics of inhabitants, health conditions of inhabitants etc.

If you're a large family renting an old house that leaks heat all over the place then it would be unfair to be penalised compared to a single person in a modern and more energy efficient home.

A national campaign about saving energy would be a good idea.  As an example, I walk through my town centre most evenings - after the shops have all closed - and there's clearly a policy of leaving them fully lit.  I assume this is largely to do with deterring burglaries but it's very wasteful even with modern light fittings.  Our council adopted a policy of only lighting certain routes many years ago but that could probably be extended, as unpopular as it would be.  And I'm sure every household could trim a few percent of its usage with a hit-list of "10 things all homes can do to save energy".
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,978
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #90 on: September 1, 2022, 12:11:43 pm »
Surely these days with cctv, face recognition, infrared cameras, there are better ways to deter burglaries than to keep the lights on.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #91 on: September 1, 2022, 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  1, 2022, 12:05:40 pm
I think that's very difficult without adding a lot of bureaucracy that probably isn't possible within these timeframes.  Over/under-usage is very much situational depending on type/age of property, number and demographics of inhabitants, health conditions of inhabitants etc.

If you're a large family renting an old house that leaks heat all over the place then it would be unfair to be penalised compared to a single person in a modern and more energy efficient home.
Yeah, I understand the difficulties and have acknowledged them in previous posts. A simplified version could be introduced almost immediately (based upon prior usage). Then, year-on-year improvements (because this looks likely to last for years) to make the system fairer.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352954.msg18477987#msg18477987

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352954.msg18478844#msg18478844

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352954.msg18478881#msg18478881

I even described a similar method for billing against an allowance for water usage a month ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=296645.msg18441752#msg18441752

Clearly, a good system would need to take into account the type of house(hold), insulation, income, health, etc. And yes, this will take time. But a highly simplified (albeit, less than ideal) system could be introduced almost immediately (in time for this winter). And as imperfect as it would be, this would be the much better option compared with power cuts - cuts would be a disaster.
Quote
A national campaign about saving energy would be a good idea.  As an example, I walk through my town centre most evenings - after the shops have all closed - and there's clearly a policy of leaving them fully lit.  I assume this is largely to do with deterring burglaries but it's very wasteful even with modern light fittings.  Our council adopted a policy of only lighting certain routes many years ago but that could probably be extended, as unpopular as it would be.  And I'm sure every household could trim a few percent of its usage with a hit-list of "10 things all homes can do to save energy".
With a system along the lines I outlined - and with social pressure too - shopkeepers and businesses will be eager to turn off unnecessary lights, reduce heating, etc. because they will be unable to afford to do otherwise. We probably would need to pass legislation to allow businesses to reduce heating (for their employees) - that seems reasonable.

The key is to keep energy prices down to what's affordable (within usage limits for the household/business) and reduce usage through (dis)incentives.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #92 on: September 1, 2022, 01:17:26 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on September  1, 2022, 12:11:43 pm
Surely these days with cctv, face recognition, infrared cameras, there are better ways to deter burglaries than to keep the lights on.

Motion sensor lights?
Logged
Believer

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,978
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #93 on: September 1, 2022, 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September  1, 2022, 01:17:26 pm
Motion sensor lights?

For example. I just don't belive anu burglers would swerve a shop just because they left the lights on.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,957
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #94 on: September 1, 2022, 04:41:43 pm »

Once Unthinkable, Parity for Sterling Is on the Horizon

https://apple.news/AslvM8gGWS462xdUuJWATuw

Were so fucked its beginning to look scary
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #95 on: September 1, 2022, 04:47:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  1, 2022, 04:41:43 pm
Once Unthinkable, Parity for Sterling Is on the Horizon

https://apple.news/AslvM8gGWS462xdUuJWATuw

Were so fucked its beginning to look scary
I expect the Government* will 'simply' raise interest rates.

* Makes sure the BoE raises interest rates.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,957
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #96 on: September 1, 2022, 06:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  1, 2022, 04:47:58 pm
I expect the Government* will 'simply' raise interest rates.

* Makes sure the BoE raises interest rates.

I actually opened up a US$ account last week, but been to hesitant to move my money into it. Really need to do it sooner rather then later
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #97 on: September 1, 2022, 06:38:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  1, 2022, 06:23:37 pm
I actually opened up a US$ account last week, but been to hesitant to move my money into it. Really need to do it sooner rather then later
Be sure to use a reliable third-party to transfer your money (to reduce costs of the transaction). I've used XE many times with no issues. It is pretty straightforward.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,288
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #98 on: September 1, 2022, 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  1, 2022, 06:23:37 pm
I actually opened up a US$ account last week, but been to hesitant to move my money into it. Really need to do it sooner rather then later

Would that be covered by the FSCS scheme (where the government guarantees up to £85k of savings per bank)?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,957
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #99 on: September 1, 2022, 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September  1, 2022, 07:27:13 pm
Would that be covered by the FSCS scheme (where the government guarantees up to £85k of savings per bank)?

Most banks open the accounts in the Jersey, Guernsey or Gibraltar which have their own equivalent but not as good, however the one I opened with Barclays the money stays in the UK and is covered by the FSCS up to £85k.

My plan is to wait until tomorrows premium bond results and then cash them in and stick the money in the Barclays account via Revolut as the exchange rate is better that way, will take a few days to get the premium bonds cashed out though.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #100 on: September 2, 2022, 11:06:14 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  1, 2022, 04:41:43 pm
Once Unthinkable, Parity for Sterling Is on the Horizon

https://apple.news/AslvM8gGWS462xdUuJWATuw

Were so fucked its beginning to look scary
This was from three weeks ago.  I have an account through work but I think it's paywalled.  Anyway, the headline says all you need to know really.
Quote from: https://fortune.com/2022/08/09/uk-emerging-market-economy-currency-crisis-inflation-bank-of-england/
The only thing keeping the U.K. from being an emerging-market economy is a currency crisis, says analyst

The US raising base rates is a big factor but arguably as big a factor is it becoming more apparent that Truss will be the new PM.  Her rigidity and evident financial illiteracy is spooking investors.

Also from three weeks ago.
Quote from: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-11/liz-truss-s-plan-for-boe-seen-as-threat-to-pound-and-uk-bonds
Liz Trusss Plan for BOE Seen as Threat to Pound and UK Bonds

The worry is that Truss, if she takes office in September, may upend three-decade-long focus on fighting inflation and tell policy makers to use tools that were discredited in the 1980s.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #101 on: September 5, 2022, 03:11:57 pm »
Dont know if they had ghoulish gameshows in the 70s that made light of the inflation situation but thats what weve got now ffs

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiIGnmPIRjB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Edit:  It's here now in case anyone didn't fancy viewing it on instagram

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/this-morning-energy-bills-spin-to-win-b2160065.html
« Last Edit: September 5, 2022, 04:48:30 pm by Jshooters »
Logged
Believer

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #102 on: September 6, 2022, 05:12:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on September  1, 2022, 11:04:10 am
Without wanting to sound like a WW2 fetishist I was educated for my final year at primary school in a cold portacabin and it dint-do-me-no-harm.

Was that on Merseyside?
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #103 on: September 23, 2022, 11:28:49 am »
UK bonds up to 3.8% so debt interests on all the spending announced today just became more expensive...

Pound being sold rapidly too...

Predictable.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #104 on: September 23, 2022, 11:45:53 am »
What's the significance of "abolishing " the 45% rate and "replacing " it with a 40% rate?

Normally you would just say a cut in the higher rate, so it seems the use of words isn't accidental.

Can some explain to a novice please?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #105 on: September 23, 2022, 11:51:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 23, 2022, 11:45:53 am
What's the significance of "abolishing " the 45% rate and "replacing " it with a 40% rate?

Normally you would just say a cut in the higher rate, so it seems the use of words isn't accidental.

Can some explain to a novice please?

Easier to administer as there is no longer a tax band for earners of over £150K?
Logged
Believer

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #106 on: September 23, 2022, 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on September 23, 2022, 11:45:53 am
What's the significance of "abolishing " the 45% rate and "replacing " it with a 40% rate?

Normally you would just say a cut in the higher rate, so it seems the use of words isn't accidental.

Can some explain to a novice please?

There is already a 40% rate

up to £12,570 = 0%
£12,571 - £50,270 = 20%
£50,271 - £150k = 40%
£150,001 = 45%

They're just getting rid of the 45% bracket, basically means you'll pay 40% on what ever you earn over £50,271 and not 45% on what ever you earn over £150k
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,717
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #107 on: September 23, 2022, 11:55:57 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on September 23, 2022, 11:53:47 am
There is already a 40% rate

up to £12,570 = 0%
£12,571 - £50,270 = 20%
£50,271 - £150k = 40%
£150,001 = 45%

They're just getting rid of the 45% bracket, basically means you'll pay 40% on what ever you earn over £50,271 and not 45% on what ever you earn over £150k

Ah right, thanks!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #108 on: September 23, 2022, 11:58:16 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on September 23, 2022, 11:51:32 am
Easier to administer as there is no longer a tax band for earners of over £150K?

It doesn't make sense to call it a "cut" - as it will be 100% the same as the lower band, so effectively there is not two bands but 1 - and it would cost more to keep it as 2.

Was going to be cynical and suggest that also it is a message to their traditional, wealthier supporters - that they are still number 1 priority.  As let's be clear, this will save someone earning more than £150k far more than someone earning in the lower tax band, say 50k  (to do the math - the saving for someone earning 50k is around £480 across the year by the cut to the basic rate - someone would "only" need to be earning a little over 162k (or about 8% over the threshold) to make the saving more profitable for them than someone earning at the very top of the lower band. 
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #109 on: September 23, 2022, 12:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 23, 2022, 11:58:16 am
It doesn't make sense to call it a "cut" - as it will be 100% the same as the lower band, so effectively there is not two bands but 1 - and it would cost more to keep it as 2.
There might have been a small cost when calculating tax deductions for wage packets back in the day of wages being calculated by hand. It is all computerised these days - the additional cost is practically zero.

It's a very large tax cut for high earners. They way the Government have done it - to scrap the tax band - is irrelevant. They were paying 45% on earnings over 150K - they now pay 40% on earnings over 150K.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,306
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #110 on: September 23, 2022, 04:04:34 pm »
A market analyst calling a 'full blown run on the Pound'

https://twitter.com/marketsneil/status/1573325870491734019

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,226
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #111 on: September 23, 2022, 05:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 23, 2022, 04:04:34 pm
A market analyst calling a 'full blown run on the Pound'

https://twitter.com/marketsneil/status/1573325870491734019

Frottage was calling for a run on the pound, in the lead up to the Brexit vote.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #112 on: September 23, 2022, 05:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 23, 2022, 05:06:17 pm
Frottage was calling for a run on the pound, in the lead up to the Brexit vote.

I seriously hope he can't have held out on his position this long. Or he's rolling in it.
Most people don't view the FX rate as of any interest unless they go on hols, but we pay for fuel in USD.

I can't get my head around what they are even trying to do. Unless it's buying media owners.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,338
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #113 on: September 24, 2022, 12:30:16 pm »
Jesus.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,306
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:05:21 am »
The Fed keeps on track with its mission to destroy the global economy.


A massive interest rate rise that won't address any of the underlying inflationary pressures.


It will force other economies to follow suit, so as not to see their own currencies pummelled (and comparative energy prices soar)


Meanwhile, people with credit see their mortgage and credit card payments skyrocket, to go with surging energy costs and rising food prices. And business - many of whom had to increase their borrowings during Covid - are hit with further hikes in borrowing costs, which they'll add onto prices where possible, fuelling more inflation.

The Fed seems stuffed with 'Chicago School' dinosaurs whose reflex action to rising inflation is to raise interest rates, when raising interest rates won't address the causes of inflation.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:32:45 am »
Raising interest rates will bring down inflation to a point.

It won't particularly tackle the main cause of global inflation - fuel prices spiking - but it will dissuade people from non-essential purchases where credit is involved.  Once the rates eventually pass through to savings rates it will encourage more people to save and not spend.

Whilst it's grim for those in the eye of the storm rising mortgage rates means less money in the economy and less inflation.

Behind the headline figures I think we'll start to see deflation across many sectors masked by very high inflation on essentials (food, heating, mortgage/rent).  I'm not saying that's a good thing but if the only ambition of the central banks is to curb inflation then raising rates will have an impact.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,653
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The UK Economy - Is it the 1970's again?
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:35:52 am »
The last time we had an economic meltdown the BoE cut interest rates to 0.25%, now with the country on the brink of a recession and a huge economic crisis they are increasing interest rates.

I believe the theory behind interest rises is to stop people spending money as increasing mortgage rates mean people have less money to spend so inflation comes down.

However, surely the flaw to the theory is that inflation is being fuelled by energy costs and Putin's appalling war in Ukraine has caused goods to go up due to increased demand and lack of supplies.

Also won't increasing mortgage costs add to inflation or is that excluded from the headline rate?

As I say, I am no economist so have probably got it wrong
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 