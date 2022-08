Splitting my time between home (south derry in the north of Ireland) and Carfin in the Scottish central belt. Fuck me the difference is vast. Maybe its just what people are into, and things like having a lidl or Tesco two minutes away at all times is a thing people like, but for me its awful. At home I can go out on my bike and be on a country lane is five minutes and out of civilisation. In Scotland its 40 mins cycling in crazy conditions quite often to get to a decent country road. It feels like all the towns that used to be unique and separate are now all joined by vast housing estates and tower blocks and its generally awful.



Went a night out in Preston once before a game and it was an experience too. Spent 6 hours waiting on a train there too, don't like Preston.