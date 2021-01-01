Post two things.The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.Starter for 10Marmite. Bovril.
Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosksRed Sauce or Brown sauce?
lamb, tremendous.shower or bath
Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮Beach holiday or sightseeing
Ferrari its red.Brown or White bread
Cats all dayGive up watching Liverpool or give up your favourite hobby?
Modern - although Ikea gives me the Heebie-jeebiesLolly-ice or Choc ice
Choc ice, its a safer bet. Tories or Cyclists?
