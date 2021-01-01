« previous next »
Author Topic: For better or worse!  (Read 287 times)

Andy @ Allerton!

For better or worse!
Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm
Post two things.

The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)

Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.




Starter for 10



Marmite. Bovril.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: For better or worse!
Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm
Post two things.

The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)

Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.




Starter for 10



Marmite. Bovril.

Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosks

Red Sauce or Brown sauce?
ianburns252

Re: For better or worse!
Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosks

Red Sauce or Brown sauce?

Red if you are having hash browns, brown if just sausage and bacon.

Beef or lamb
tinner777

Re: For better or worse!
Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
lamb, tremendous.

shower or bath
reddebs

Re: For better or worse!
Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Quote from: tinner777 on Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
lamb, tremendous.

shower or bath

Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮

Beach holiday or sightseeing
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 01:30:44 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮

Beach holiday or sightseeing

Sightseeing - you can loll around in a sandpit anytime you want, but that cultural experience of seeing new things, meeting new people and finding new pubs will stay with you forever!


Porsche or Ferrari?
Pheeny

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 08:33:07 am
Ferrari its red.


Brown or White bread
mikeb58

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 08:37:17 am
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 08:33:07 am
Ferrari its red.


Brown or White bread

Haha...white obviously (see my unhealthy diet post in 'weird' thread!)

Cats or dogs
I've been a good boy.

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 08:52:46 am
Cats all day

Give up watching Liverpool or give up your favourite hobby?
mikeb58

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 09:46:47 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:52:46 am
Cats all day

Give up watching Liverpool or give up your favourite hobby?

Often thought of that...and now these days, I would give up watching Liverpool rather than give up my guitar!

TV or Radio
Drinks Sangria

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 10:08:35 am
TV. I do enjoy podcasts and audio formats but if youre specifically meaning live radio then TV.

Traditional or modern decor?
kavah

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 04:17:28 pm
Modern - although Ikea gives me the Heebie-jeebies

Lolly-ice or Choc ice
Kenny's Jacket

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 04:30:45 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 04:17:28 pm
Modern - although Ikea gives me the Heebie-jeebies

Lolly-ice or Choc ice

Choc ice, its a safer bet. 

Tories or Cyclists?
SvenJohansen

Re: For better or worse!
Today at 07:09:41 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:30:45 pm
Choc ice, its a safer bet. 

Tories or Cyclists?

Cyclists because not all of them are bad.

Blues or Rock
