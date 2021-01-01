« previous next »
For better or worse!

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

For better or worse!
Yesterday at 02:51:31 pm
Post two things.

The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)

Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.




Starter for 10



Marmite. Bovril.
If you voted Brexit then you're an inbred, bigoted, racist, xenophobic lump of shite that smells like a rotten sardine.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Post two things.

The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)

Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.




Starter for 10



Marmite. Bovril.

Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosks

Red Sauce or Brown sauce?
Online ianburns252

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:44:23 pm
Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosks

Red Sauce or Brown sauce?

Red if you are having hash browns, brown if just sausage and bacon.

Beef or lamb
Offline tinner777

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
lamb, tremendous.

shower or bath
Offline reddebs

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Quote from: tinner777 on Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
lamb, tremendous.

shower or bath

Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮

Beach holiday or sightseeing
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:30:44 am
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:51 pm
Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮

Beach holiday or sightseeing

Sightseeing - you can loll around in a sandpit anytime you want, but that cultural experience of seeing new things, meeting new people and finding new pubs will stay with you forever!


Porsche or Ferrari?
Offline Pheeny

Re: For better or worse!
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:33:07 am
Ferrari its red.


Brown or White bread
