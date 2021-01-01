Post two things.The next poster that comes along says if the first or second thing are better (And why) or if they are the same (And why)Then asks if the next two things are better or worse.Starter for 10Marmite. Bovril.
Bovril - As it tastes less offensive than marmite and reminds me of 80s football, when you could buy Bovril from the kiosksRed Sauce or Brown sauce?
lamb, tremendous.shower or bath
Shower - who wants to sit in dirty water 🤮Beach holiday or sightseeing
