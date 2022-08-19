Poll

Vote for your 2 favourite movie line-ups:

Musketeer Gripweed
8 (30.8%)
Samie
11 (42.3%)
vivabobbygraham
7 (26.9%)

Total Members Voted: 16

Voting closed: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)  (Read 205 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,405
80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« on: August 19, 2022, 10:58:21 pm »
Musketeer Gripweed

The Blues Brothers (1980) - Action/War/Western, Once Upon A Time In America (1984) - Thriller/Crime, Field of Dreams (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Long Good Friday (1980) - Drama/Romance, A Fish Called Wanda (1988) - Comedy/Musical, The Lost Boys (1987) - Horror, Innerspace (1987) - Sci-Fi, Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982) - Animation/Family, The Name of the Rose (1986) - Wildcard

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August 14, 2022, 07:19:36 pm
Category 1 - Action - The Blues Brothers



Category 2 - Crime - Once Upon A Time In America



Category 3 - Fantasy - Field of Dreams



Category 4 - Drama - The Long Good Friday



Category 5 - Comedy - A Fish Called Wanda



Category 6 Horror - The Lost Boys



Category 7 - Sci Fi - Innerspace



Category 8 - Animation - Pink Floyd : The Wall



Category 9 - Wildcard - The Name of the Rosae




Samie

Bloodsport (1988) - Action/War/Western, Thief (1981) - Thriller/Crime, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - Adventure/Fantasy, Rain Man (1988) - Drama/Romance, When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Comedy/Musical, Swamp Thing (1982) - Horror, Cocoon (1985) - Sci-Fi, Transformers: The Movie (1986) - Animation/Family, Tie Me Up! Time Me Down! (1989) - Wildcard

Quote from: Samie on August 13, 2022, 02:50:11 pm
Raiders of the Lost Ark




Rain Man




Bloodsport




Thief




Transformers - The Movie




When Harry Met Sally




Swamp Thing




Cocoon




Tie Me Up! Time Me Down!




vivabobbygraham

Glory (1989) - Action/War/Western, Mississippi Burning (1988) - Thriller/Crime, The Big Friendly Giant (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, Raging Bull (1980) - Drama/Romance, Amadeus (1984) - Comedy/ Musical, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) - Horror, Repo Man (1984) - Sci-Fi, Time Bandits (1981) - Animation/Family, When The Wind Blows (1986) - Wildcard

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 13, 2022, 10:00:59 am
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick


Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker


The Big Friendly Giant - (1989) - Fantasy - Dir: Brian Cosgrove


Raging Bull - 1980 - Drama - Dir: Martin Scorcese


Amadeus - (1984) - Music - Cat: 5 - Dir: Milo Forman


The Witches of Eastwick - 1987 - Horror/Female lead - Dir: George Miller


Repo Man - Sci-Fi - 1984 - Dir: Alex Cox


Time Bandits - 1981 - Family - Dir: Terry Gilliam


When The Wind Blows - (1986) - Wildcard - Dir: Jimmy T. Murakami



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:27:58 am »
I voted for Samie because he was the only one of the three that put all his choices in the correct categories. Amadeus isn't a musical and The Wall is at least 90% pure live action and not a family film. A few of those others are in categories that are very borderline too.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:47:08 am »
Samie's got the touch.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,072
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:42:32 am »
Did Bobby sneakily go 60s and none of us noticed?

Samie and Griphook
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:11:07 pm »
As a person that considers themselves pretty well versed in cinema, I feel extremely embarrassed by what I'm to say, but unfortunately, I haven't seen any of the Musketeer films.

I think in both drafts the minimum amount of films on any list I had seen were about 3 or 4. It isn't like they are little-known films or anything, it's just a collection of complete blind spots for me, Once upon a time in America being the biggest one. Tbf., I think I have seen bits and pieces of Blues Brothers, Field of Dreams, and The Wall over the years, but I don't remember ever sitting through all of them. Shame on me.

So by default, my votes go for Samie and Bobby, but it isn't like they don't have some great movies on their stables.

Thief is one of my all-time favourite movies, it's cinema perfection. From the cinematography, the soundtrack, and the editing, to the script and performances. They are all top Michael Mann. My favourite from his.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best adventure movies ever made. Rain Man is excellent, and When Harry Met Sally is a really enjoyable movie. Have to give Samie credit for picking ¡Átame!, one of Almodovar's lesser-known films, but a very good one.

Bobby's list is really strong with very few, if any, weak sports.

Raging Bull is an excellent movie with one of the best black and white cinematography you're ever likely to find. As is Amadeus, as delightful as is harrowing. If you haven't seen it I recommend watching the theatrical cut first. While the director's cut of Amadeus adds some depth to the story, I think the theatrical flows a lot better.

Repo Man is one of the best left-field picks of the draft, especially at the stage Bobby picked it. Kuddos on that mate. Mississippi Burning is a very good movie, and Time bandit is a delight.

So excellent list altogheter.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,405
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Well done Samie.

Will post the final up this weekend.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:53:03 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:27:58 am
I voted for Samie because he was the only one of the three that put all his choices in the correct categories. Amadeus isn't a musical and The Wall is at least 90% pure live action and not a family film. A few of those others are in categories that are very borderline too.

Amadeus not a musical? What do you want, jazz hands and a fucking walk down with sequins? The whole film is about music! Really ridiculous comment that, Sheer.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:48 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:59:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:42:32 am
Did Bobby sneakily go 60s and none of us noticed?

Samie and Griphook

So predictable.  :rash. At least there was no anguish  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:38 am by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:03:13 am »
Well dpne, Samie. Well played the musketeer, I voted for me and you
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:06:05 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:11:07 pm
As a person that considers themselves pretty well versed in cinema, I feel extremely embarrassed by what I'm to say, but unfortunately, I haven't seen any of the Musketeer films.

I think in both drafts the minimum amount of films on any list I had seen were about 3 or 4. It isn't like they are little-known films or anything, it's just a collection of complete blind spots for me, Once upon a time in America being the biggest one. Tbf., I think I have seen bits and pieces of Blues Brothers, Field of Dreams, and The Wall over the years, but I don't remember ever sitting through all of them. Shame on me.

So by default, my votes go for Samie and Bobby, but it isn't like they don't have some great movies on their stables.

Thief is one of my all-time favourite movies, it's cinema perfection. From the cinematography, the soundtrack, and the editing, to the script and performances. They are all top Michael Mann. My favourite from his.

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best adventure movies ever made. Rain Man is excellent, and When Harry Met Sally is a really enjoyable movie. Have to give Samie credit for picking ¡Átame!, one of Almodovar's lesser-known films, but a very good one.

Bobby's list is really strong with very few, if any, weak sports.

Raging Bull is an excellent movie with one of the best black and white cinematography you're ever likely to find. As is Amadeus, as delightful as is harrowing. If you haven't seen it I recommend watching the theatrical cut first. While the director's cut of Amadeus adds some depth to the story, I think the theatrical flows a lot better.

Repo Man is one of the best left-field picks of the draft, especially at the stage Bobby picked it. Kuddos on that mate. Mississippi Burning is a very good movie, and Time bandit is a delight.

So excellent list altogheter.

As always, Las is spot on. Thank you, mate, an oasis you are. Thank you to the other five who voted for me. You have impeccable taste
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,962
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:55:01 am »
I voted for Samie and Muskateer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 