As a person that considers themselves pretty well versed in cinema, I feel extremely embarrassed by what I'm to say, but unfortunately, I haven't seen any of the Musketeer films.



I think in both drafts the minimum amount of films on any list I had seen were about 3 or 4. It isn't like they are little-known films or anything, it's just a collection of complete blind spots for me, Once upon a time in America being the biggest one. Tbf., I think I have seen bits and pieces of Blues Brothers, Field of Dreams, and The Wall over the years, but I don't remember ever sitting through all of them. Shame on me.



So by default, my votes go for Samie and Bobby, but it isn't like they don't have some great movies on their stables.



Thief is one of my all-time favourite movies, it's cinema perfection. From the cinematography, the soundtrack, and the editing, to the script and performances. They are all top Michael Mann. My favourite from his.



Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the best adventure movies ever made. Rain Man is excellent, and When Harry Met Sally is a really enjoyable movie. Have to give Samie credit for picking ¡Átame!, one of Almodovar's lesser-known films, but a very good one.



Bobby's list is really strong with very few, if any, weak sports.



Raging Bull is an excellent movie with one of the best black and white cinematography you're ever likely to find. As is Amadeus, as delightful as is harrowing. If you haven't seen it I recommend watching the theatrical cut first. While the director's cut of Amadeus adds some depth to the story, I think the theatrical flows a lot better.



Repo Man is one of the best left-field picks of the draft, especially at the stage Bobby picked it. Kuddos on that mate. Mississippi Burning is a very good movie, and Time bandit is a delight.



So excellent list altogheter.