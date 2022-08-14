Poll

Vote for your 2 favourite movie line-ups:

Musketeer Gripweed
4 (57.1%)
Samie
3 (42.9%)
vivabobbygraham
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 5

Voting closes: Today at 10:58:21 pm

Author Topic: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)  (Read 26 times)

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
Musketeer Gripweed

The Blues Brothers (1980) - Action/War/Western, Once Upon A Time In America (1984) - Thriller/Crime, Field of Dreams (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Long Good Friday (1980) - Drama/Romance, A Fish Called Wanda (1988) - Comedy/Musical, The Lost Boys (1987) - Horror, Innerspace (1987) - Sci-Fi, Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982) - Animation/Family, The Name of the Rose (1986) - Wildcard

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on August 14, 2022, 07:19:36 pm
Category 1 - Action - The Blues Brothers



Category 2 - Crime - Once Upon A Time In America



Category 3 - Fantasy - Field of Dreams



Category 4 - Drama - The Long Good Friday



Category 5 - Comedy - A Fish Called Wanda



Category 6 Horror - The Lost Boys



Category 7 - Sci Fi - Innerspace



Category 8 - Animation - Pink Floyd : The Wall



Category 9 - Wildcard - The Name of the Rosae




Samie

Bloodsport (1988) - Action/War/Western, Thief (1981) - Thriller/Crime, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) - Adventure/Fantasy, Rain Man (1988) - Drama/Romance, When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Comedy/Musical, Swamp Thing (1982) - Horror, Cocoon (1985) - Sci-Fi, Transformers: The Movie (1986) - Animation/Family, Tie Me Up! Time Me Down! (1989) - Wildcard

Quote from: Samie on August 13, 2022, 02:50:11 pm
Raiders of the Lost Ark




Rain Man




Bloodsport




Thief




Transformers - The Movie




When Harry Met Sally




Swamp Thing




Cocoon




Tie Me Up! Time Me Down!




vivabobbygraham

Glory (1989) - Action/War/Western, Mississippi Burning (1988) - Thriller/Crime, The Big Friendly Giant (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, Raging Bull (1980) - Drama/Romance, Amadeus (1984) - Comedy/ Musical, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) - Horror, Repo Man (1984) - Sci-Fi, Time Bandits (1981) - Animation/Family, When The Wind Blows (1986) - Wildcard

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 13, 2022, 10:00:59 am
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick


Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker


The Big Friendly Giant - (1989) - Fantasy - Dir: Brian Cosgrove


Raging Bull - 1980 - Drama - Dir: Martin Scorcese


Amadeus - (1984) - Music - Cat: 5 - Dir: Milo Forman


The Witches of Eastwick - 1987 - Horror/Female lead - Dir: George Miller


Repo Man - Sci-Fi - 1984 - Dir: Alex Cox


Time Bandits - 1981 - Family - Dir: Terry Gilliam


When The Wind Blows - (1986) - Wildcard - Dir: Jimmy T. Murakami



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY</a>


Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group D)
I voted for Samie because he was the only one of the three that put all his choices in the correct categories. Amadeus isn't a musical and The Wall is at least 90% pure live action and not a family film. A few of those others are in categories that are very borderline too.
