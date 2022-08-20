Musketeer Gripweed



The Blues Brothers (1980) - Action/War/Western, Once Upon A Time In America (1984) - Thriller/Crime, Field of Dreams (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Long Good Friday (1980) - Drama/Romance, A Fish Called Wanda (1988) - Comedy/Musical, The Lost Boys (1987) - Horror, Innerspace (1987) - Sci-Fi, Pink Floyd - The Wall (1982) - Animation/Family, The Name of the Rose (1986) - Wildcard

Category 1 - Action - The Blues Brothers







Category 2 - Crime - Once Upon A Time In America







Category 3 - Fantasy - Field of Dreams







Category 4 - Drama - The Long Good Friday







Category 5 - Comedy - A Fish Called Wanda







Category 6 Horror - The Lost Boys







Category 7 - Sci Fi - Innerspace







Category 8 - Animation - Pink Floyd : The Wall







Category 9 - Wildcard - The Name of the Rosae





