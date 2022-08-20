Total Members Voted: 1
Category 1 - Action - The Blues BrothersCategory 2 - Crime - Once Upon A Time In AmericaCategory 3 - Fantasy - Field of DreamsCategory 4 - Drama - The Long Good FridayCategory 5 - Comedy - A Fish Called WandaCategory 6 Horror - The Lost BoysCategory 7 - Sci Fi - InnerspaceCategory 8 - Animation - Pink Floyd : The WallCategory 9 - Wildcard - The Name of the Rosae
Raiders of the Lost ArkRain ManBloodsportThiefTransformers - The MovieWhen Harry Met SallySwamp ThingCocoonTie Me Up! Time Me Down!
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward ZwickMississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan ParkerThe Big Friendly Giant - (1989) - Fantasy - Dir: Brian CosgroveRaging Bull - 1980 - Drama - Dir: Martin ScorceseAmadeus - (1984) - Music - Cat: 5 - Dir: Milo FormanThe Witches of Eastwick - 1987 - Horror/Female lead - Dir: George MillerRepo Man - Sci-Fi - 1984 - Dir: Alex CoxTime Bandits - 1981 - Family - Dir: Terry GilliamWhen The Wind Blows - (1986) - Wildcard - Dir: Jimmy T. Murakami<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY</a>
