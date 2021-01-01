« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Great Recruitment Panic  (Read 187 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
The Great Recruitment Panic
« on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
So anyone who is working in a business right now is probably at least somewhat aware of the difficulty businesses are having recruiting.

A mixture of things seem to be driving this - poor wages compared to inflation, the general cost of living making moving jobs to something uncertain too much of a risk for some, people wanting permanent WFH status and amongst some, apathy towards work because life seems at times bleak regardless of whether you're earning well or not. There's also the Government's part to play with this due to the pain that now comes with recruiting from abroad.

Looking to start a discussion as to why people think there's so much issue with finding people for roles now. At my work, I have about 6 vacancies on my team. I genuinely think we're a decent place to work and the wage is roughly 15% better than equivalent positions in the North West, as well as adopting a flexible hybrid working policy and the business being willing to pay for courses and qualifications for staff. We've found it so hard staffing the role (dearth of applications and the ones we got nowhere near good enough) that we upped the wage as much as the business was able and even introduced a trainee version of the role where we're willing to accept switched on college-leavers (as in UK college/sixth form) on what is an excellent wage for an 18 year old (24k with the opportunity to be earning more within 18 months, as well as giving them a qualification).

And still, virtually nothing. I know the North West isn't the hot bed that London is, but as recently as three years ago, every role I'd put up would be swamped with applications. Now, the job itself and the pay and benefits are better than ever but we can't attract candidates. You could say we're clearly rejecting applications, which we are, but some barely border on literate and we're a tech company where you need to be able to absorb knowledge and communicate well.

Thoughts? Anyone else in the same boat? Anyone not in work but got an interesting view as to why people might not be after jobs in the same volumes as recent years?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:27:15 pm »
Remote working is now a key driver.  For example quite a lot of firms are offering 100% remote working for some office based staff and therefore eradicating any need for relocation.  Started off with London based firms but now extending to US based firms with a footprint in the UK.  Thats based on my experience so there may be other overseas based companies beyond the US doing same.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,555
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:27:15 pm
Remote working is now a key driver.  For example quite a lot of firms are offering 100% remote working for some office based staff and therefore eradicating any need for relocation.  Started off with London based firms but now extending to US based firms with a footprint in the UK.  Thats based on my experience so there may be other overseas based companies beyond the US doing same.
It's certainly a consideration, no doubt.

My type of work necessitates some presence in-house at least a couple of times a week and that's what most of the teams do, 1-3 days a week in the office depending on the nature of the work.

In the North West and Liverpool particularly, where our main UK office is, there isn't much going at our salary that's completely remote. But I can see why people are willing to forego £7k - £10k more in salary for the bonuses that WFH brings. Unfortunately for the roles our business needs, we need people to be able to at least come in a couple of times a week, or maybe for like a full week then three weeks wfh. We're somewhat flexible on it.

It's not just 'office' jobs though. My partner's brother is an area manager for a coffee shop chain and they cannot get or keep staff. Staff come in, do the training, decide it's not for them then bugger off without saying anything. Or equally frequently, they say they can do a number of shifts, then when they get scheduled in for one they don't fancy, they quit or don't show up and never let the business know. I know a lot of businesses can be absolute bastards - I've worked for a couple of them - but that's poor form in most circumstances.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:57:38 pm »
I think WFH is massive.

I´m in Barcelona these days, working for a Telemedicine company. I was going to the office throughout the First Wave of the pandemic in 2020, even though we had the option to WFM. I was very thankful for the office as here in Spain we were not even allowed out of the house for two months, and working in healthcare I got a pass. And at any rate I was walking distance from the office.

In October 2020 as the second wave came around we had to work from home. Then I quickly grew to like it. Then me and my fiance got our own place, where I have my own office much nicer then where i sit at work- albeit on the other side of the city from my work with much cheaper rent and much more space then I would get somewhere more easily commutable to work. For the last two years I have worked from home, and my work/balance is just so much better for it. I don´t have to do many meetings, and really everything I do can be very comfortably done remotely. We have successfully developed and implemented a whole new IT system for our team to use in that time, all completely remote. Members of our team have moved to different towns, or further towards the outskirts of the city. Some have had the oppurtunity to start families in places with gardens - which simply don´t exist in much of Barcelona. 

Now our work have announced we all have to go back to the office in October 2022. We are allowed to work one day a week at home - and that day has to be a weekday - we have to go to the office when we are scheduled on for weekends or public holidays (both of which we sometimes work). They have given no reason. This is Spain so its just "No because no". Our US, Canada, UK and Argentina offices - all fully remote.

Consequently half my team including my supervisor have said they will quit. Some now live in different towns where they literally can´t commute. I myself will struggle to commute at weekends as my bus routes don´t run that early. Others just think it is no longer worth the effort when there is many jobs offering WFH. As it is we have had one vacancy on our team that has still not been filled even after 2-3 months, and that was with the promise of WFH. Without WFH they have absolutely no chance of filling all our vacancies when we leave. I could accept one day a week in the office - but only one day a week remote working can get to fuck (if they paid me an extra 6,000 a year I´d think about it)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:03:10 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,881
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:08:18 pm »
Lot of vacancies in my line of work (pharmacist) and its mainly due to working conditions. I am a locum as I can't tolerate any one shop any longer than a week or two lol. Places getting busier, less staff, no lunch break and the public being bigger and bigger c*nts. I would love a work from home number as I'm currently spending 600 a month on fuel. The locum money is good but I would take a bit less for work from home. Anyone know any jobs WFH pharmacist?  ;) ;)
Logged
YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,363
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
I think the issue with recruitment seems to have a multitude of factors, but the lazy answer that gets people worked up is the idea people don't want to work, when it all likelihood you've had:

- People who have managed to adopt a lifestyle that doesn't require as much material goods as they previously thought they needed. They also likely amassed higher savings by having their spending options limited
- People who have realized that certain costs (third-party childcare costs, commuting etc) ate up much of their additional salary, so it might be better for one of them to work part-time hours or not at all, as they are not losing much by doing so
- A sizeable number of people have retired  (early retirements, scheduled retirements etc) over the course of the past two years and likely do not want to risk their health while engaging in part-time work without benefits. The assumption should be they may not return to the workforce
- Rising housing/rental costs making it difficult for some people to easily move to a new location
- The realization that the quality of service sector jobs (especially retail) tends to be pretty poor. For the pay, lack of benefits and future areas for growth, some may quickly come to the conclusion that the hassle isn't worth it.
- Certain sectors (i.e. tourism) may relay on teenagers and university students who may not longer be able to afford to commute to work. We recently went on a holiday that included a stop at a small rural fishing village. One shop owner told my wife that business had never been better for them and they were shocked at the number of tourists. But due to their remote location, it was hard to recruit outside of the village as few people wanted to drive from the nearest city (45 minutes each way) to work 6-8 hours in a place with only three restaurants (one of which was a hot dog stand that was open for four hours a day) and a lack of other amenties. By contrast, we found that at a mid-sized port city we stopped at  it was almost all university students working at its shops, but they were still advertising for help as one retailer told us at her shop nobody over the age of 60 was interested in working there part-time because of worries of getting COVID

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:57:38 pm

Consequently half my team including my supervisor have said they will quit. Some now live in different towns where they literally can´t commute. I myself will struggle to commute at weekends as my bus routes don´t run that early. Others just think it is no longer worth the effort when there is many jobs offering WFH. As it is we have had one vacancy on our team that has still not been filled even after 2-3 months, and that was with the promise of WFH. Without WFH they have absolutely no chance of filling all our vacancies when we leave. I could accept one day a week in the office - but only one day a week remote working can get to fuck

Yeah, this is a huge issue that has happened globally. People were told their jobs would be remote going forth as businesses saw the savings in doing so. Many people relocated often to other parts of their respective countries were housing was cheaper and/or quality of life was bette. And now their employers now want to go back to the office.

My feeling has always been the ones driving return to the office are either a) older management types who want things to be done as they always were or micro-managers who feel they lose an element of control by not physically seeing employees, or b) companies that own their buildings and need to justify people being on-site 60%+ of the time. I think the arguments about people needing "the energy of the office" and all that shite are overblown. At my job, you can WFH Wednesdays and Fridays. The idea being that most meetings take place on Monday and Tuesday. I'd argue 80%+ of those meetings are still being done virtually, even when the people in question sit a few desks over from each other. Long-term it will change, but it will take the older generation of management to move on. Rising energy costs will probably be the most obvious short-term driver in pushing employers to offer more WFH. Environmental benefits will be the long-term driver.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
Re: The Great Recruitment Panic
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:17:37 pm
So anyone who is working in a business right now is probably at least somewhat aware of the difficulty businesses are having recruiting.



Not in my sector there isn't.

Still tons of applicants for every position advertised.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 