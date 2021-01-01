« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August

Online CS111

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #360 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:01:48 pm
Sterling should have scored there
If I had a quid for every time that's been said I'd be worth about £900
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #361 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:13:40 pm
Chelsea got overhyped last week for playing well against an even more overhyped Spurs.

Think Chelsea will have same issues as last year, solid team but not enough goals. Sterling is a high volume finisher, great player but not the clinical 9 they need.

Dropping 80m on Fofana is hardly gonna move the needle for them.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #362 on: Today at 02:21:29 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:16:29 pm
Think Chelsea will have same issues as last year, solid team but not enough goals. Sterling is a high volume finisher, great player but not the clinical 9 they need.

Dropping 80m on Fofana is hardly gonna move the needle for them.

How have they spent so much to have so many players out of position? Loftus-Cheek at wingback, Mount as a wide forward, James at centre back
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #363 on: Today at 02:22:29 pm
Aaronson has been very tidy up to now. James playing RCB of the 3 with Loftus Cheek at wing back is such a weak side for Chelaea
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #364 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm
Dont think Gallaghers found a pass yet.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #365 on: Today at 02:23:43 pm
^ yeah its ultimately still a very unbalanced squad, especially in terms of attacking profiles. That said, theyre expected to have a mad week in market so who knows how theyll shape up come September.

Thats a great save by Meslier.
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #366 on: Today at 02:26:45 pm
Hammers 0-1 Brighton
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #367 on: Today at 02:28:19 pm
For all their activity in the transfer market, Im not convinced by Chelsea this year. Theyre still boring as fuck to watch, and have the three most underwhelming players in the league up front in Mount, Havertz, Sterling.
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #368 on: Today at 02:28:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:23:35 pm
Dont think Gallaghers found a pass yet.

Loves to dribble and it's hard to take the ball off him.

He's a good player.
Online rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #369 on: Today at 02:29:08 pm
Koulibaly Really struggling when under any pressure
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #370 on: Today at 02:31:25 pm
How is that a foul? So infuriating the inconsistent reffing
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #371 on: Today at 02:31:25 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:29:08 pm
Koulibaly Really struggling when under any pressure

Great defender - but will be closed down much more quickly and frequently than in Serie A
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #372 on: Today at 02:33:20 pm
Hahahahaaha Mendy dispossessed and 1-0 Leeds
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #373 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm
Hahahahahahaha
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #374 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm
Hahahahahahhaha
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #375 on: Today at 02:33:52 pm
Wow what a howler from Mendy, thatll get the crowd right up.

Aaronson looks perfect for this Leeds set up.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #376 on: Today at 02:34:04 pm
No less than Leeds deserve.

Horrendous goalkeeping by Mendy but Aaronson has been relentless all game, he looks a great signing for them.
Offline mallin9

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #377 on: Today at 02:34:12 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:26:49 am
They'll be lucky to finish top 6. Hopefully they eventually get handed a 3 point penalty for every game they play with Partey in the squad.

You know I thought after Mendy last season there might be some sense on this topic. Couldnt agree with you more, although we both know there wont be any points deduction. Listening to these arse fans geeing it all on and hand waving away the Greenwood esque evidence..its just yikes. Fuck them.

Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #378 on: Today at 02:34:17 pm
What a Howler...lol
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #379 on: Today at 02:34:19 pm
Arf!
Online afc turkish

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #380 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:34:04 pm
No less than Leeds deserve.

Horrendous goalkeeping by Mendy but Aaronson has been relentless all game, he looks a great signing for them.

Can't be, he's an American...
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #381 on: Today at 02:34:36 pm
Fucking hell ,  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online Tokyoite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #382 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm
lol Mendy  ;D
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #383 on: Today at 02:35:04 pm
Koulibaly should be off there, scored a good goal last week but he looks a shocking defender
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #384 on: Today at 02:35:34 pm
He almost done the same about ten minutes earlier, idiot.
Online kennedy81

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #385 on: Today at 02:35:40 pm
haha Mendy. :lmao
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #386 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:35:04 pm
Koulibaly should be off there, scored a good goal last week but he looks a shocking defender

Yep- and the usual crowding the ref again after it
Online rocco

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #387 on: Today at 02:36:27 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:31:25 pm
Great defender - but will be closed down much more quickly and frequently than in Serie A

Never rated him that highly always looked slow and cumbersome Especially  in open play
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #388 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm
Hahahah oopsie
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #389 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm
And now 2-0 Rodrigo, what a shame!

Leeds looking good so far
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #390 on: Today at 02:37:37 pm
Hahahahahaj
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #391 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm
Really good header by Rodrigo.

Chelsea have been shocking.
Online CS111

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #392 on: Today at 02:37:55 pm
Get in
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #393 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm
Fucking hell :lmao
Online red1977

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #394 on: Today at 02:37:59 pm
This is brilliant from Leeds.
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #395 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm
Its 2!!!

Chelsea are shocking. Think order in London is about to be restored
Online newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #396 on: Today at 02:38:21 pm
Thats an Alisson-esque header!!
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #397 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm
Analyse Reece James' defending
Online duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #398 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm
Well this is going better than I expected
Online 4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
Reply #399 on: Today at 02:38:39 pm
Bullet header... 2-0
