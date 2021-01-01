Sterling should have scored there
Chelsea got overhyped last week for playing well against an even more overhyped Spurs.
Think Chelsea will have same issues as last year, solid team but not enough goals. Sterling is a high volume finisher, great player but not the clinical 9 they need.Dropping 80m on Fofana is hardly gonna move the needle for them.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Dont think Gallaghers found a pass yet.
Koulibaly Really struggling when under any pressure
They'll be lucky to finish top 6. Hopefully they eventually get handed a 3 point penalty for every game they play with Partey in the squad.
No less than Leeds deserve.Horrendous goalkeeping by Mendy but Aaronson has been relentless all game, he looks a great signing for them.
Koulibaly should be off there, scored a good goal last week but he looks a shocking defender
Great defender - but will be closed down much more quickly and frequently than in Serie A
