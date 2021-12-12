Arsenal looking good so far. The Saliba song was really catching on from watching the game on TV here in the States.



As ever, we will know whats what after a few more games go by, and also after Arsenal play some of the top teams. But they look to have a nice young team playing good stuff. Lots of reasons to be hopeful for Arsenal fans.



Mind you, they are still going to have to dislodge one of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs to not fall short of top four again. Maybe they will, maybe they wont. But they have started well enough.