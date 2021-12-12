« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August  (Read 6802 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 06:30:09 pm
Jesus has been good, but they've been playing with 10 men for a few seasons with Lacazette and Aubameyang not being arsed one bit. Granted he is a very good player, but he's not the new messiah

but ... I mean ... wait ...
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm »
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:31:17 pm
He's been their saviour.
Hes not the Messiah, hes a very naughty boy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 06:42:57 pm »
How bad are Bournemouth - 2 players miss clearing the cross. Goal to Saliba.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 06:44:10 pm »
Shockingly bad but a lovely finish that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 06:46:38 pm »
Ex-players of a club on comms - kinell😡. I had to put Jenas on mute earlier for constantly blowing smoke up Kanes ass; now Ive had to put Alan Smith on mute for doing the same with any Arsenal player looking decent against fucking Bournemouth.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 06:56:37 pm »
not a bad finish for a CB..

gooners singing 'you're going down with Man U'  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:58:19 pm by Paul_h »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 06:58:20 pm »
Jesus has always been very good. It's just that City had Aguero, KDB, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Mahrez and now Haaland. They can offload him to Pep's mate and still win the title. And if they are struggling in January they can just go and splash another 100 million on someone.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 06:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:04:06 pm
He even dresses like a Thunderbirds character.

Like an extra in Quadrophenia 
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm »
Jesus was so excited. No says var.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 07:05:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
Jesus was so excited. No says var.
Jesus wept.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm »
Ramsdale does a good impression of Picky doesn't he.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 07:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:08:46 pm
Ramsdale does a good impression of Picky doesn't he.
Ramsdale is properly shite
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 07:17:30 pm »
I see Arsenal have won the league

Hope we can win it Monday night
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm »
Its nice when your team plays well and wins on a Friday/Saturday, you can sit back and enjoy watching the others slug it out for the next couple of days.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 08:13:31 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:06:52 pm
Its nice when your team plays well and wins on a Friday/Saturday, you can sit back and enjoy watching the others slug it out for the next couple of days.
especially when youre not used to your team winning
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:13:31 pm
especially when youre not used to your team winning

Yes, strange feeling, not sure what I was watching today, Jesus looking like Ronaldo9 and Zinchenko like Philip Lahm
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 08:33:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:22:04 pm
Yes, strange feeling, not sure what I was watching today, Jesus looking like Ronaldo9 and Zinchenko like Philip Lahm
You sound like our Blue neighbours did at the beginning of last season
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm »
Arsenal looking good so far. The Saliba song was really catching on from watching the game on TV here in the States.

As ever, we will know whats what after a few more games go by, and also after Arsenal play some of the top teams. But they look to have a nice young team playing good stuff. Lots of reasons to be hopeful for Arsenal fans.

Mind you, they are still going to have to dislodge one of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs to not fall short of top four again. Maybe they will, maybe they wont. But they have started well enough.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 08:41:16 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
Arsenal looking good so far. The Saliba song was really catching on from watching the game on TV here in the States.

As ever, we will know whats what after a few more games go by, and also after Arsenal play some of the top teams. But they look to have a nice young team playing good stuff. Lots of reasons to be hopeful for Arsenal fans.

Mind you, they are still going to have to dislodge one of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs to not fall short of top four again. Maybe they will, maybe they wont. But they have started well enough.

All those 4 teams have to dislodge us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 20th - 22nd August
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:26:49 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
Arsenal looking good so far. The Saliba song was really catching on from watching the game on TV here in the States.

As ever, we will know whats what after a few more games go by, and also after Arsenal play some of the top teams. But they look to have a nice young team playing good stuff. Lots of reasons to be hopeful for Arsenal fans.

Mind you, they are still going to have to dislodge one of Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs to not fall short of top four again. Maybe they will, maybe they wont. But they have started well enough.

They'll be lucky to finish top 6. Hopefully they eventually get handed a 3 point penalty for every game they play with Partey in the squad.
