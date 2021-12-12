« previous next »
SATURDAY 20TH AUGUST

Tottenham v Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 BTSport
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 15:00
Everton v Nottingham Forest 15:00
Fulham v Brentford 15:00
Leicester v Southampton 15:00
Bournemouth v Arsenal 17:30 skysports

SUNDAY 21ST AUGUST

West Ham United v Brighton 14:00
Leeds United v Chelsea 14:00 skysports
Saudi Arabia v Abu Dhabi 16:30 skysports

MONDAY 22ND AUGUST

Manchester United v Liverpool 20:00 skysports
Can't think of a match I want to watch less than the 4:30 on Sunday.
Haven't watched a single match this season, even ours.
The 4:30 on Sunday is a glaring example of why.
Teams owned by murderous barbaric regimes and welcomed with open arms by thick arseholes, millions wasted on average players while the kids go hungry in the cities they play in and more hyperbolic shite spewed by pundits and broadcasters than even the water companies dump.
Just can't be arsed with it anymore.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:35:43 am
Haven't watched a single match this season, even ours.
The 4:30 on Sunday is a glaring example of why.
Teams owned by murderous barbaric regimes and welcomed with open arms by thick arseholes, millions wasted on average players while the kids go hungry in the cities they play in and more hyperbolic shite spewed by pundits and broadcasters than even the water companies dump.
Just can't be arsed with it anymore.

I get what you mean about City, Newcastle etc but why wouldn't you watch us? Each to their own.

I think Newcastle may give them a decent game but can see City winning - probably a dodgy penalty or something.

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:14:30 pm


I think Newcastle may give them a decent game but


No chance, whatsoever imho.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:14:30 pm
I get what you mean about City, Newcastle etc but why wouldn't you watch us? Each to their own.

I think Newcastle may give them a decent game but can see City winning - probably a dodgy penalty or something.



Can't be arsed with it anymore.
Football no longer brings me any joy.
Find the whole thing a hollow experience now and the levels of greed are simply offensive when kids are starving and our hospitals crumbling.
Used to be our game but like everything else corporate thieves have stolen it away from the working man.

Not to mention the bent officials and a media led by SKY and full of shills rather than the pundits offering the insightful opinion we used to have.
Its more like WWE than the game I used to enjoy.

I know our owners aren't the worst and I love the manager but just can't get that bad taste out of my mouth whenever I watch.

Enjoyed the fall of United after the trauma of the 90's as we revived but even that was tempered by the rise of a far worse entity in City.
I won't use the term "club" to describe them. They aren't one any longer.

Maybe if my young lad was bothered I'd enjoy it more but even he just thinks footballers are overpaid cheating soft arses.


The 3pm fixtures look dire. Forest getting something at Everton could be the best of the bunch.
Could be a fun watch this Wolves lineup.

Words Ive never said before.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 04:33:22 pm
Can't be arsed with it anymore.
Football no longer brings me any joy.
Find the whole thing a hollow experience now and the levels of greed are simply offensive when kids are starving and our hospitals crumbling.
Used to be our game but like everything else corporate thieves have stolen it away from the working man.

Not to mention the bent officials and a media led by SKY and full of shills rather than the pundits offering the insightful opinion we used to have.
Its more like WWE than the game I used to enjoy.

I know our owners aren't the worst and I love the manager but just can't get that bad taste out of my mouth whenever I watch.

Enjoyed the fall of United after the trauma of the 90's as we revived but even that was tempered by the rise of a far worse entity in City.
I won't use the term "club" to describe them. They aren't one any longer.

Spot on mate, especially the last line. Wilingly watching blatant cheats in action then moaning about it in game and post match seems a pointless excerise. I follow our results on here (without watching) and that's as far as it goes for me.

Unpunished cheating on and off the pitch had turned footy into a farcical sport...bit of a mugs game now actually if you ask me.



Thats a pretty exciting line up for Wolves but no idea how balanced it is.

Interested how Collins gets on in a more attacking set up.
I still can't get my head around Wolves loaning Everton Coady for the season. Wasn't he their captain?!
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:35:32 pm
I still can't get my head around Wolves loaning Everton Coady for the season. Wasn't he their captain?!

Hed be a disaster in the back 4 for their manager wants to play.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:37:23 pm
Hed be a disaster in the back 4 for their manager wants to play.

Why? Thought he was solid for them. Also didn't he start his career as a DM/CM?
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:38:48 pm
Why? Thought he was solid for them. Also didn't he start his career as a DM/CM?

Well, in my opinion hes very, very slow, not aerially dominant and very slow on turn playing deep in middle of a back 3 with 2 DMs in front of him has protected him a lot but their new manager plays a lot more open and he was exposed a lot last season.

They paid a handsome fee for Collins too, so I think hed dropped down the pecking order a fair bit.
Yeah Coady is a very limited, slow CB. Unless they switch to a back 3 (I know they pretty play a back 9 but still) then hell struggle there (and probably even if they do)

Is Kulusevski meant to be quick? Looks like hes running in treacle
