« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Great Opening Lyrics  (Read 17765 times)

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #360 on: September 28, 2024, 07:56:33 am »
Well, you wake up in the mornin'
You hear the work bell ring
And they march you to the table
You see the same old thing
Ain't no food upon the table
And no pork up in the pan
But you better not complain, boy
You get in trouble with the man
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #361 on: September 28, 2024, 08:20:44 am »
By a lonely prison wall
I heard a young girl calling
"Michael, they have taken you away
For you stole Trevelyan's corn
So the young might see the morn
Now a prison ship lies waiting in the bay
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,660
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #362 on: September 29, 2024, 12:39:12 pm »
Some folks are born made to wave the flag
Hoo, they're red, white and blue
And when the band plays "Hail to the chief"
Ooh, they point the cannon at you, Lord
It ain't me, it ain't me
I ain't no senator's son, son
It ain't me, it ain't me
I ain't no furtunate one, no
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,311
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #363 on: September 29, 2024, 08:59:20 pm »
Beneath the old iron bridges
Across Victorian parks
And all the frightened people
Running home before dark
As the Saturday morning cinema
Lies crumbling to the ground
And the piss stinking shopping centre
On the new side of town
I've come to smell the seasons change
And watch the city
As the sun goes down again.
Logged
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #364 on: September 29, 2024, 09:02:29 pm »
In my memory, I will always see
The town that I have loved so well
Where our school played ball by the gas yard wall
And they laughed through the smoke and the smell

Going home in the rain, running up the dark lane
Past the jail, and down behind the Fountain
Those were happy days in so many, many ways
In the town I loved so well
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #365 on: September 30, 2024, 10:24:06 pm »

Well, I woke up Sunday morning
With no way to hold my head that didn't hurt
And the beer I had for breakfast wasn't bad
So I had one more for dessert
Then I fumbled in my closet through my clothes
And found my cleanest dirty shirt
Then I washed my face and combed my hair
And stumbled down the stairs to meet the day

RIP Kris Kristofferson
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #366 on: October 1, 2024, 10:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on September 30, 2024, 10:24:06 pm
Well, I woke up Sunday morning
With no way to hold my head that didn't hurt
And the beer I had for breakfast wasn't bad
So I had one more for dessert
Then I fumbled in my closet through my clothes
And found my cleanest dirty shirt
Then I washed my face and combed my hair
And stumbled down the stairs to meet the day

RIP Kris Kristofferson




Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waitin' for a train
When I's feelin' near as faded as my jeans
Bobby thumbed a diesel down, just before it rained
And rode us all the way into New Orleans
I pulled my harpoon out of my dirty red bandana
I's playin' soft while Bobby sang the blues
Windshield wipers slappin' time, I's holdin' Bobby's hand in mine
We sang every song that driver knew
Freedom is just another word for nothin' left to lose
Nothin', don't mean nothin' hon' if it ain't free, no-no
And feelin' good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues
You know feelin' good was good enough for me
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 02:42:33 pm »
In 1966, I found my love
In 1967, I had my O level



And as my time went by I was satisfied
Until that situation took me by surprise
Now there are two trains runnin' on that line
One train's me, and the other's a friend of mine
You know it would be all right, be just fine
If the woman took one train, and left the other behind
Logged
Kill the humourless.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • BoRac
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 07:02:26 pm »
As soon as you're born they make you feel small
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • BoRac
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm »
Born down in a dead man's town
The first kick I took was when I hit the ground
You end up like a dog that's been beat too much
'Til you spend half your life just coverin' up
Logged

Offline Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,382
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm
Born down in a dead man's town
The first kick I took was when I hit the ground
You end up like a dog that's been beat too much
'Til you spend half your life just coverin' up

That first bit reminded me of the second verse here.

I'm all lost in the supermarket
I can no longer shop happily
I came in here for that special offer
A guaranteed personality

I wasn't born so much as I fell out
Nobody seemed to notice me
We had a hedge back home in the suburbs
Over which I never could see
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 09:09:11 pm »
There is unrest in the forest
Trouble with the trees
For the maples want more sunlight
And the oaks ignore their please
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,694
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm »
Well, guy in a skeleton costume
Comes up to the guy in the Superman suit
Runs through him with a broadsword
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,325
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm »
Candle in the room in the afternoon~
How do you spoon?
She will be soon
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,569
  • Truthiness
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 10:49:05 pm »
Emma eats bread and butter
Like a queen would have ostrich and cobra wine
Well have Satanic Christmas Eve
And play piano in the Chateau Lobby
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,369
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:00:35 am »
Pray God you can cope
I stand outside, this woman's work
This woman's world
Ooh, it's hard on the man
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,484
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:29:23 am »
May have been before once or twice, but here goes.

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality
Open your eyes, look up to the skies, and see
I'm just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
Little high, little low
Any way the wind blows doesn't really matter to me, to me
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,092
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:33:00 am »
God is a concept by which we measure our pain
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 