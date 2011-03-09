The one thing missing from this thread is the name of the songs, some I know, some I think I know and some Id like to know.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
yeh but ain't that the point? finding out who those lyrics are by and then hearing the awesome songs?you lazy get
is that from Everybody's free to wear sunscreen?
So the Waterloo was the suburb of Crosby not the London railway station?So who the fuck were Terry and Julie?
Its all about winning shiny things.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Apparently not. I Googled who were Terry and Julie and found this article. Originally I wanted to call it Liverpool Sunset, Davies reveals. I loved Liverpool and Merseybeat. But you know what they say as advice for writers write about what you know. I knew London better than I knew Liverpool.So I changed it.Its inspired by Liverpool but the Waterloo Sunset he describes is from his childhood in London. https://www.loudersound.com/features/the-story-behind-the-song-waterloo-sunset-by-the-kinks
In every dream home a heartacheAnd every step I takeTakes me further from heavenIs there a heaven? (roxy music - in every dream home a heartache - basically it's about the a guy in love with his blow up doll, yes it is, no really it is)
Well, you tried it just for onceFound it all right for kicksBut now you found outThat it's a habit that sticks
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-debDeboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-debDeboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-debDeboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Hello, Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone at home?
Djahern got in before you!
Terry couldnt hear him.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]