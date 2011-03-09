« previous next »
Author Topic: Great Opening Lyrics  (Read 4412 times)

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #200 on: September 4, 2022, 08:30:56 pm »
The one thing missing from this thread is the name of the songs, some I know, some I think I know and some Id like to know.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #201 on: September 4, 2022, 08:33:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  4, 2022, 08:30:56 pm
The one thing missing from this thread is the name of the songs, some I know, some I think I know and some Id like to know.

yeh but ain't that the point? finding out who those lyrics are by and then hearing the awesome songs?

you lazy get  :wave
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #202 on: September 4, 2022, 08:42:57 pm »
Frank settled down in the Valley,
And hung his wild years on a nail that he drove through his wife's forehead...
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #203 on: September 4, 2022, 09:24:29 pm »
^ nice


She eyes me like a Pisces when I am weak
I've been locked inside your heart-shaped box for weeks
I've been drawn into your magnet tar pit trap
I wish I could eat your cancer when you turn black
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #204 on: September 4, 2022, 10:45:26 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  4, 2022, 08:33:07 pm
yeh but ain't that the point? finding out who those lyrics are by and then hearing the awesome songs?

you lazy get  :wave

Maybe some of these lyrics are just made up by very wicked posters to cause confusion.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #205 on: September 4, 2022, 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  4, 2022, 08:30:56 pm
The one thing missing from this thread is the name of the songs, some I know, some I think I know and some Id like to know.

is that from Everybody's free to wear sunscreen?
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #206 on: September 4, 2022, 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September  4, 2022, 11:00:05 pm
is that from Everybody's free to wear sunscreen?

When I think about it that was a great line. Ill copyright it.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #207 on: September 6, 2022, 09:33:21 pm »
birth and death and birth again
fucking reincarnation

https://thegutters.bandcamp.com/album/im-in-a-rut-2
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #208 on: September 8, 2022, 08:32:40 am »
In every dream home a heartache
And every step I take
Takes me further from heaven
Is there a heaven?


(roxy music - in every dream home a heartache - basically it's about the a guy in love with his blow up doll, yes it is, no really it is)
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #209 on: September 8, 2022, 08:42:50 am »
Well, you tried it just for once
Found it all right for kicks
But now you found out
That it's a habit that sticks
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #210 on: September 8, 2022, 02:33:35 pm »
I know Eleanor Rigby starts with
"Ah, look at all the lonely people" But the opening verse was well ahead of its time.

Eleanor Rigby
Picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been
Lives in a dream
Waits at the window
Wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door
Who is it for?
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #211 on: September 9, 2022, 07:36:41 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 30, 2022, 04:05:35 pm
So the Waterloo was the suburb of Crosby not the London railway station?

So who the fuck were Terry and Julie?

Apparently not. I Googled who were Terry and Julie and found this article.

Originally I wanted to call it Liverpool Sunset, Davies reveals. I loved Liverpool and Merseybeat. But you know what they say as advice for writers  write about what you know. I knew London better than I knew Liverpool.So I changed it.

Its inspired by Liverpool but the Waterloo Sunset he describes is from his childhood in London.

https://www.loudersound.com/features/the-story-behind-the-song-waterloo-sunset-by-the-kinks
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #212 on: September 9, 2022, 07:44:15 am »
Were they not Terrence Stamp and Julie Christie from some movie billboard? Or is that made up?
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #213 on: September 9, 2022, 09:15:03 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September  9, 2022, 07:36:41 am
Apparently not. I Googled who were Terry and Julie and found this article.

Originally I wanted to call it Liverpool Sunset, Davies reveals. I loved Liverpool and Merseybeat. But you know what they say as advice for writers  write about what you know. I knew London better than I knew Liverpool.So I changed it.

Its inspired by Liverpool but the Waterloo Sunset he describes is from his childhood in London.

https://www.loudersound.com/features/the-story-behind-the-song-waterloo-sunset-by-the-kinks

Alan thanks for that link, really interesting.

I was 14 going on 15 in the summer of 1967 and Waterloo Sunset, Penny Lane and Whiter Shade of Pale are the stand out memories of that long summer holiday.

Strange coincidence that there is a Waterloo at the mouth of the Mersey estuary which hosts the local sunsets.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #214 on: September 9, 2022, 02:22:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  8, 2022, 08:32:40 am
In every dream home a heartache
And every step I take
Takes me further from heaven
Is there a heaven?


(roxy music - in every dream home a heartache - basically it's about the a guy in love with his blow up doll, yes it is, no really it is)
I was only listening to that song yesterday. It's brilliant.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #215 on: September 9, 2022, 02:27:15 pm »
Fade to scenes of violence like a TV screen but silent
Where the victims are all paid by the hour
Staring at the ceiling as she gyrates all around me
I'm trying to forget she's done this all before
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #216 on: September 9, 2022, 02:28:31 pm »
When she said, "Don't waste your words, they're just lies, " I cried she was deaf
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #217 on: September 9, 2022, 09:27:22 pm »
Hello?
Is there anybody in there?
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #218 on: September 9, 2022, 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on September  8, 2022, 08:42:50 am
Well, you tried it just for once
Found it all right for kicks
But now you found out
That it's a habit that sticks

Ha! The soundtrack to my teens  ;D
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #219 on: September 9, 2022, 11:28:41 pm »
Waldo Jeffers had reached his limit. 

The last line is decent too  ;D
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #220 on: September 10, 2022, 06:56:13 am »
Oh, the snot has caked against my pants
It has turned into crystal
There's a bluebird sitting on a branch
I guess I'll take my pistol
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #221 on: September 10, 2022, 08:37:31 am »
I thought I saw you in the Battleship
But it was only a look alike
She was nothing but a vision trick
Under the warning light
She was close
Close enough to be your ghost
But my chances turned to toast
When I asked her if I could call her your name
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #222 on: September 10, 2022, 09:58:17 am »
He looked a lot like Che Guevara, drove a diesel van
Kept his gun in quiet seclusion, such a humble man
The only survivor of the National People's Gang
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #223 on: September 10, 2022, 11:52:41 am »
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #224 on: September 10, 2022, 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 10, 2022, 11:52:41 am
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Deboree-deb n' deboree-de-bree-deb
Oh Debora, always look like a zebra
Your sunken face is like a galleon
Clawed with mysteries of the Spanish Main, oh Debora
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #225 on: September 10, 2022, 09:44:49 pm »
Well you didn't wake up this morning 'cause you didn't go to bed
You were watching the whites of your eyes turn red
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #226 on: September 10, 2022, 10:22:43 pm »
I'M THE TROUBLE STARTER, PUNKIN INSTIGATOR
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #227 on: September 11, 2022, 10:53:46 pm »
In my eyes, indisposed, in disguises no one knows
hides the face, lies the snake, and the sun in my disgrace

***********************************************************

I don't mind stealin' bread from the mouths of decadents
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #228 on: September 11, 2022, 11:57:09 pm »
When the rich die last
Like the rabbits running
From a lucky past
Full of shadow cunning
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #229 on: September 12, 2022, 07:16:00 pm »
Hello, Is there anybody in there?
Just nod if you can hear me.
Is there anyone at home?
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #230 on: September 12, 2022, 07:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 12, 2022, 07:16:00 pm
Hello, Is there anybody in there?
Just nod if you can hear me.
Is there anyone at home?

Djahern got in before you!
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #231 on: September 12, 2022, 08:06:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 12, 2022, 07:17:03 pm
Djahern got in before you!

Terry couldnt hear him.
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #232 on: September 12, 2022, 08:17:10 pm »
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #233 on: September 12, 2022, 09:32:10 pm »
Oh mother, I can feel the soil falling over my head
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #234 on: September 13, 2022, 02:00:04 am »
Heaven bend to take my hand and lead me through the fire
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #235 on: Today at 09:17:34 am »
DAAAARLING, COME HEE-RE, FUCK ME UP THE -
Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #236 on: Today at 09:51:22 am »
well we stood stone like at midnight
