I was lying in my bed

A creature void of form

Been so afraid of everything

I need a chance to be reborn

I never wanted anything

That someone had to give

I don't live here anymore

I went along the wind

When I think about the old days, babe

You're always on my mind

I know it ain't like I remember

I guess my memories run wild

Like when we went to see Bob Dylan

We danced to "Desolation Row"

But I don't live here anymore

But I got no place to go