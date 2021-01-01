« previous next »
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 01:40:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:17:51 am
if you want I'll sell you a life story about a man who's at loggerheads with his past all the time

I know thats the Las and I can here it in my head but cant get past the next line. Is it Son of a Gun?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:43:32 pm »
There's something happening here
But what it is ain't exactly clear
There's a man with a gun over there
Telling me I got to beware
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:01:42 pm »
"I read the news today, oh boy..."
Offline joe buck

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:22:00 pm »
strolling along minding my own business,
well there goes a girl she's got
me going up and down.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:45:31 pm »
Fuck rock'nroll
Fuck losing your soul
Fuck digging a hole
Fuck being stuck in a fishbowl

Fuck Hollywood
Fuck being misunderstood
Fuck your mood
Fuck your mood
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Sharp and open
Leave me alone
And sleeping less every night
As the days become heavier and weighted
Waiting in the cold light
A noise a scream tears my clothes as the figurines tighten
With spiders inside them and dust on the lips of a vision of hell
I laughed in the mirror for the first time in a year
Offline blert596

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:56:15 pm »
In the Eeeeeeevening
Offline MadErik

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm »
A police car and a screaming siren
Offline duvva

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm »
Hey hey Momma say the way you move, gonna make you sweat, gonna make you groove
Offline duvva

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm »
2nd floor, hardware, childrens wear, ladies lingerie. Oh good morning Mr Tyler, going down?
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:51:14 pm »
COMING OUT OF MY CAGE AND IVE BEEN DOING JUST FINE.
Offline duvva

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm »
One for Andy

I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain, thats what people say
Offline Hazell

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm »
Pulling the ice axe from my leg...
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Pulling the ice axe from my leg...

Lovely stuff.
Offline duvva

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 pm »
If you like to gamble, I tell you Im your man, you win some, lose some, its all the same to me
Offline Schmarn

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »


Duvva beat me to Taylor so Ill proffer this:

Culture sucks downwards
Itemize loathing and feed yourself smiles
Organize your safe tribal war
Hurt, maim, kill and enslave the ghetto
Offline duvva

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:31:27 pm »
This one's called Stella Was A Driver And She's Always Down
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
One for Andy

I stay out too late, got nothing in my brain, thats what people say

Awful.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
I'm a fountain of blood
In the shape of a girl
You're the bird on the brim. Hypnotized by the whirl
Drink me, make me feel real. Wet your beak in the stream
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm »
Well, I met you at the blood bank
We were looking at the bags
Wondering if any of the colors
Matched any of the names we knew on the tags
Offline bradders1011

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:02:38 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:31:27 pm
This one's called Stella Was A Driver And She's Always Down

God I love that song.
Offline Classycara

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:21:53 am »
When I was little, my father was famous
He was the greatest samurai in the empire
And he was the Shogun's decapitator
He cut off the heads of 131 lords

Not really a lyric but whatevs
Online TipTopKop

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:45:43 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm
2nd floor, hardware, childrens wear, ladies lingerie. Oh good morning Mr Tyler, going down?
Watching that on MTV over and over.... good times.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Great Opening Lyrics
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:59:29 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:21:53 am
When I was little, my father was famous
He was the greatest samurai in the empire
And he was the Shogun's decapitator
He cut off the heads of 131 lords

It was a bad time for the empire ...
