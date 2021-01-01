« previous next »
Author Topic: Miserable Liverpool fans  (Read 2853 times)

Re: Miserable Liverpool fans
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 08:52:29 am
and there's very little we could do about that.
All of those dropped points / points gained by City were contributed to by the most incredible luck we've seen for them - literally inches on the goal line, worldie kicks from 30 yards out (aeroplane head), inexplicable handballs not awarded, etc.
There is literally nothing you can do about that.

It's genuinely not reasonable to expect a perfect winning record in any sport.
Yes we cant do anything about it, but when youve been denied by outright, blatant cheating, it is hard to take.
Re: Miserable Liverpool fans
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:41:54 am
Deserves pinning this.
What a privilege to be surrounded by people like yourself able to express a zeitgeist in a most erudite manner.

Thank you
(Don't be shocked if a google search turns up your words in other places  ;D )
Ha ha! Feel free.

Thanks for the kind comments from yourself and others.

To be honest, when I read it back later it felt like a disjointed mess. But then I remembered that modern life and modern football are a disjointed mess too, so it kind of fits.

It's beyond bizarre how we've all sleepwalked into the wider and football worlds we currently inhabit. Who'd have ever predicted Trump, De Pfeffel Johnson etc actual holding office? Who'd have thought our game would become a political chess board for sportswashing nation states? Who'd have thought that the likes of Gary Neville would actually be taken seriously?  It's like an alternative universe, yet here we are.  :rollseyes

I'm genuinely grateful to Jürgen Klopp and LFC. Shining beacons of authenticity in a sea of fakery and illusion.


Re: Miserable Liverpool fans
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:40:08 pm
Ha ha! Feel free.

Thanks for the kind comments from yourself and others.

To be honest, when I read it back later it felt like a disjointed mess. But then I remembered that modern life and modern football are a disjointed mess too, so it kind of fits.

It's beyond bizarre how we've all sleepwalked into the wider and football worlds we currently inhabit. Who'd have ever predicted Trump, De Pfeffel Johnson etc actual holding office? Who'd have thought our game would become a political chess board for sportswashing nation states? Who'd have thought that the likes of Gary Neville would actually be taken seriously?  It's like an alternative universe, yet here we are.  :rollseyes

I'm genuinely grateful to Jürgen Klopp and LFC. Shining beacons of authenticity in a sea of fakery and illusion.
What happens when he goes tho? The last shred of competitiveness in English top flight football will very well go with him.
Re: Miserable Liverpool fans
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:44:52 pm
What happens when he goes tho? The last shred of competitiveness in English top flight football will very well go with him.
Oh the irony that this appeared in the miserable Liverpool fans thread  ;D
There's some footage knocking around of the day Bill Shankly retired. While I avoided the TV cameras that day, the expressions on those faces mirrored my own. I couldn't imagine what life would be like at Anfield without the great man. If I'd known what was to come next, I might have been a bit more chilled!
There's truly no point worrying about it. Let's enjoy him while we can and who knows, perhaps Pep Lijnders will step up to the mark and eclipse what went before.
