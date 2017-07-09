We were just as miserable in the 70s when we took everything before us, even Paisley wasn't above getting slated. As a fan base we were often accused of being spoilt with success.
Back then though you could only really vent in the pub after the match or in the letters page of the Saturday Pink. It's the internet that's accentuated it and took it on to a whole different level.
I think spoilt has changed to entitlment now though. So its a different thing.
When you are the most successful club, then yes, as ridiculous as the moaning may seem, you sort of get where it comes from.
Now, were in an era where a very few short seasons ago we where barely managing to qualify for a CL spot, never mind win any trophies, with just a league cup to show for their efforts in a number of years.
So I think this is what winds people up more now about the whining whoppers. Because there are many who seem to be barely enjoying this club and its players and wonderful, empathetic, unique manager, and when they draw a game, they treat it as the end of the world.
Also the other problem we have now that is very different, is of course the arrival of clubs like Man City and Chelsea, and their ability to through illicit money and sometimes plain cheating, to eleveate themselves to a level most clubs would have to work hard for with little room for error for years.
And these very same entitled fans don't see the issue - they hold these clubs (especially Man City of course) as to where they want Liverpool to be, and what they EXPECT Liverpool to be, not actually caring as to how Man City got there, and why their owners do what they do.
Theres jsut a generation of fans now who not only are entitled, but also out of touch with the emotions and roots of the sport and of this club especially, and that is not only sad, it's damning, and impossible to correct. Itll just get worse.