Poll

Vote for your two favourite movie line-ups

Betty Blue
3 (27.3%)
El Lobo
1 (9.1%)
tubby
5 (45.5%)
Crosby Nick
2 (18.2%)

Total Members Voted: 6

Voting closes: Today at 10:19:32 pm

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)  (Read 118 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,347
80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 pm »
Betty Blue

Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Action/War/Western, After Hours (1985) - Thriller/Crime, Beetlejuice (1988) - Adventure/Fantasy, Stand By Me (1986) - Drama/Romance, Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) - Comedy/ Musical, Fright Night (1985) - Horror, Mad Max 2 (1981 - Sci-Fi, The Karate Kid (1984) - Animation/Family, Stop Making Sense (1984) - Wildcard

Quote from: Betty Blue on August 14, 2022, 08:54:04 pm
Full Metal Jacket (1987) - Cat 1. War                   After Hours (1985) - Cat 2. Crime/Thriller                 



Beetlejuice (1988) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy                    Stand By Me (1986) - Cat. 4 - Drama



Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) - Cat 5. Comedy        Fright Night (1985) - Cat. 6 - Horror
                                                                                                   


Mad Max 2 (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi                         The Karate Kid (1984) - Cat. 8 Family         



Stop Making Sense (1984) - Cat 9. Wildcard




El Lobo

Top Gun (1986) - Action/War/Western, The Running Man (1987) - Thriller/Crime, Flash Gordon (1980) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Breakfast Club (1985) - Drama/Romance, Stripes (1981) - Comedy/ Musical, Child's Play (1988) - Horror, Blade Runner (1982) - Sci-Fi, Big (1988) - Animation/Family, They Live (1988) - Wildcard

Quote from: El Lobo on August 13, 2022, 03:38:23 pm
Cat 1. Action - Top Gun




Cat 2. Thriller - The Running Man




Cat 3. Fantasy - Flash Gordon




Cat 4. Drama - The Breakfast Club




Cat 5. Comedy - Stripes




Cat 6. Horror - Childs Play




Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Blade Runner




Cat 8. Family - Big




Cat 9. Wildcard - They Live



tubby

Big Trouble In Little China (1986) - Action/War/Western, Scarface (1983) - Thriller/Crime, Ghostbusters (1984) - Adventure/Fantasy, The Color Of Money (1986) - Drama/Romance, Heathers (1989) - Comedy/ Musical, The Fly (1986) - Horror, Spaceballs (1987) - Sci-Fi, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988) - Animation/Family, Clue (1985) - Wildcard

Quote from: tubby on August 13, 2022, 11:07:09 am
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Big Trouble In Little China - 1986




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Scarface - 1983




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Ghostbusters - 1984




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - The Color Of Money - 1986




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Heathers - 1989




Cat 6. Horror - The Fly - 1986




Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Spaceballs - 1987




Cat 8. Animation/Family - Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 1988




Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) - Clue - 1985



Crosby Nick

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) - Action/War/Western, Commando (1985) - Thriller/Crime, The Goonies (1985) - Adventure/Fantasy, Dirty Dancing (1987) - Drama/Romance, Trading Places (1983) - Comedy/ Musical, Poltergeist (1982)  - Horror, Back to the Future (1985) - Sci-Fi, Uncle Buck (1989) - Animation/Family, The Naked Gun (1988) - Wildcard

Quote from: Betty Blue on August 15, 2022, 03:28:33 pm
Because I'm a kind fellow -

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) - Steven Spielberg




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Commando (1985) - Mark Lester



Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
The Goonies (1985) - Richard Doner



Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Dirty Dancing (1987) - Emile Ardolino



Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Trading Places (1983) - John Landis



Cat 6. Horror
Poltergeist (1982) - Tobe Hooper




Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Back to the Future (1985) - Robert Zemeckis



Cat 8. Animation/Family
Uncle Buck (1989) - John Hughes



Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
The Naked Gun (1988) - David Zucker



Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,347
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm »
Just on Blade Runner, I watched a version last week which had a voiceover from Deckard throughout the movie. I'd never seen that version before but apparently that was the theatrical version and the Director's Cut (which is the only one I'd ever seen previously), removed it completely.

To me, the film is much better without the voiceover, it didn't need Deckard explaining things every 5 minutes taking me out of the present but I don't know if that's because I saw the non-voiceover version first. Anyone seen the theatrical version first and if so, did it work for you?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,250
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Don't think I have mate. I think I have only seen the director's cut. Although I generally prefer theatrical to director cuts, I think they are better-paced and less self-indulgent, I mostly hate voiceovers, so doubt I will like that one though.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,949
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:49:10 pm »
Wow this is really tough to choose between the 4.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,452
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:50:59 am »
BUMP
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,347
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:22:01 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm
Don't think I have mate. I think I have only seen the director's cut. Although I generally prefer theatrical to director cuts, I think they are better-paced and less self-indulgent, I mostly hate voiceovers, so doubt I will like that one though.

It just feels out of place, I read that the studio demanded it so Scott reluctantly put it in. When the Director's cut out, he took it and it's a better movie for it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,216
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group C)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:49:08 am »
This is very tough. Im biased so have voted for myself! Done my usual rankings and have a dead heat between Betty and Tubby. Lobo just behind them.

Betty: Ferris Bueller won the best Comedy (actually my Trading Places might match it). Stand by Me is a classic. Full Metal Jacket is a Great War film and the Karate Kid is a great piece of 80s kids/action fun. Stop Making Sense is an interesting Wildcard shout, dont think Ive actually seen it properly but giving him marks for the selection anyway.

Lobo: hes gone full 80s which I have too and I like his choices. Top Gun is one of the most famous films of the decade, not necessarily one of the best but everyone knows it and can quote it. Running Man is classic Arnie. The Breakfast Club was a really nice pick and Big is another that brings back all the nostalgic feels. Loads of good picks but none that topped by favourite per genre on their own (Top Gun, Breakfast Club and Big all tied though).

Tubby: again loads of great picks (a theme here). Actually think he has the most picks I can remember seeing at the cinema, including my own (Ghostbusters, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Big Trouble) so bonus points for that. Spaceballs is a bit of a cult classic.

Me: Im happy with almost all my picks. Dont really know why I went for Dirty Dancing. Didnt even watch it until this century because my wife made me. Its a bit of a cheesy classic but should have gone for something better, was panicking about a female lead choice. Also, Uncle Buck maybe not right up there. With a bit more though could probably have had a better family choice. Happy with all my others. Toughest call was Comedy. Wanted an Eddie Murphy choice given how big he was in this decade. Could have tossed a three sided coin between Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America.

Will vote later once Ive mulled it over some more.

Favourites per category:
Action: dead heat, all really good if quite different
Thriller: Commando (although slightly dodgy category pick)
Adventure: Ghostbusters and Goonies both brilliant
Drama: the other 3 are all fine choices, and beat mine
Comedy: Ferris Bueller pips Trading Places
Horror: Not as strong as the other groups. Think the Fly was one Id have gone for had it not been taken
Sci Fi: Blade Runner probably technically the correct choice but Back to the Future is one of the greats for me
Animation/Family: Big and Who Framed Roger Rabbit are both brilliant and different and hit the 80s sweet spot
Wildcard: Naked Gun
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 