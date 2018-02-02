This is very tough. Im biased so have voted for myself! Done my usual rankings and have a dead heat between Betty and Tubby. Lobo just behind them.



Betty: Ferris Bueller won the best Comedy (actually my Trading Places might match it). Stand by Me is a classic. Full Metal Jacket is a Great War film and the Karate Kid is a great piece of 80s kids/action fun. Stop Making Sense is an interesting Wildcard shout, dont think Ive actually seen it properly but giving him marks for the selection anyway.



Lobo: hes gone full 80s which I have too and I like his choices. Top Gun is one of the most famous films of the decade, not necessarily one of the best but everyone knows it and can quote it. Running Man is classic Arnie. The Breakfast Club was a really nice pick and Big is another that brings back all the nostalgic feels. Loads of good picks but none that topped by favourite per genre on their own (Top Gun, Breakfast Club and Big all tied though).



Tubby: again loads of great picks (a theme here). Actually think he has the most picks I can remember seeing at the cinema, including my own (Ghostbusters, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Big Trouble) so bonus points for that. Spaceballs is a bit of a cult classic.



Me: Im happy with almost all my picks. Dont really know why I went for Dirty Dancing. Didnt even watch it until this century because my wife made me. Its a bit of a cheesy classic but should have gone for something better, was panicking about a female lead choice. Also, Uncle Buck maybe not right up there. With a bit more though could probably have had a better family choice. Happy with all my others. Toughest call was Comedy. Wanted an Eddie Murphy choice given how big he was in this decade. Could have tossed a three sided coin between Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop and Coming to America.



Will vote later once Ive mulled it over some more.



Favourites per category:

Action: dead heat, all really good if quite different

Thriller: Commando (although slightly dodgy category pick)

Adventure: Ghostbusters and Goonies both brilliant

Drama: the other 3 are all fine choices, and beat mine

Comedy: Ferris Bueller pips Trading Places

Horror: Not as strong as the other groups. Think the Fly was one Id have gone for had it not been taken

Sci Fi: Blade Runner probably technically the correct choice but Back to the Future is one of the greats for me

Animation/Family: Big and Who Framed Roger Rabbit are both brilliant and different and hit the 80s sweet spot

Wildcard: Naked Gun