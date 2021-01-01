« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:32:48 am
I get where you're coming from mate. I think she's referring to the effect it'd have on our momentum and theirs which is true but you're also right because we wouldn't declare ourselves champions if we were in that position.

Some of us are just jaded after near misses but we have to remember that the all-conquering City almost bottled a 14-point lead last season despite the clear advantage they had (lighter calendar and the ability to switch to another sport and play basketball). They are good but I think we tend to overrate them.

We dont, theyre excellent at footer. What did they run at last season .. 1.6 xg per 90 better than the league ?
honestly it belittles our team if you dont rate them because they keep beating us to league titles

Against pretty much any other squad in domestic history (maybe 1 or 2 exceptions) this liverpool squad would be on 3 or 4 titles 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:05 am
We dont, theyre excellent at footer. What did they run at last season .. 1.6 xg per 90 better than the league ?
honestly it belittles our team if you dont rate them because they keep beating us to league titles

Against pretty much any other squad in domestic history (maybe 1 or 2 exceptions) this liverpool squad would be on 3 or 4 titles
If they are that good, why haven't they won a European cup? Also, they benefited from abject refereeing performances (Arsenal and the Ev while we got shafted against Spurs). In 2019, they benefited from that non-red card that would have been a huge momentum shift.

Manchester teams usually suck in Europe because their refs are unbiased. How many did Fergie win any way and how many have Abu Dhabi won? Coincidence?
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:48:44 am
See, its logic like this that genuinely perplexes me. If we were 6 points behind City with 5 games to go then there'd be a reasonably good chance of catching them. Granted, it'd be somewhat of an ask, but it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility for us to pull it off. 1 loss for City in a situation like that would have us breathing down their necks going into the final straight. No one would be throwing in the towel. Yet somehow, a 6 point gap with 35 games remaining supposedly makes the title a complete write off? As I say, I just don't get the line of thinking, I really don't

I don't mean to sound provocative here, nor am I aiming this directly at you in any way, but just because you might be the type who doesn't have the stomach for a fight doesn't mean our players are of an equally shithousely nature. Nor does it mean the wider fanbase share your shithousely genes. If you want to throw your towel in in August then go ahead. Just don't expect the rest of us to tolerate your shithousiness, because it ain't a good look

Again, I'm not aiming that directly at you. It's aimed at the few on here who seem to think we're just going to lie down and let City walk this

I dont think its a write off, I still believe we will win the league. But I see it slightly different than you in that City for me dominate a lot of my thoughts in regards to a title race. As I have said before, they definitely live rent free in my head (albeit I hardly watch them play) so I am always on the look out for their results, always thinking about how many points they are ahead, whether they will drop points.

For me they are just such a points winning machine that I don't see how anybody who has an interest in winning the league can not think about them. In your scenarios I would write us off in many of them because they have shown they a) dont give up points easily and b) we have to go on historically great runs just to get close to them.

Thats just how I see it anyway. I think at this point its important for me to state that it doesn't spoil my enjoyment of watching this Liverpool side. I have said many times this is a golden period and I won't be one of those looking back at this period bemoaning what we didn't win, but absolutely delighted I got to see this team win a league, CL, League cup and FA Cup.

After the draw at Chelsea in January last season I threw the towel in, but it didn't stop me enjoying the rest of the league campaign and even if we hadn't have gotten so close, I still would have enjoyed the season. Even if we are out of it (in my opinion) at some stage this season then whilst it will be disappointing from a title challenge point of view, it won't spoil my enjoyment.

Clearly thats not the case for some people. It looks like it really affects some people's happiness and enjoyment. I fortunately am not one of those who gets upset by any of it, even a bad result for us.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:32:48 am
I get where you're coming from mate. I think she's referring to the effect it'd have on our momentum and theirs which is true but you're also right because we wouldn't declare ourselves champions if we were in that position.

Some of us are just jaded after near misses but we have to remember that the all-conquering City almost bottled a 14-point lead last season despite the clear advantage they had (lighter calendar and the ability to switch to another sport and play basketball). They are good but I think we tend to overrate them.

Ummm, no?! LOL.

You dont amass the points totals they have in the league in recent seassons, unless you are REALLY good - like one of the best ever in the league level good.

That is a high level technical team coached to within an inch of their lives to play their robo-football.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Ummm, no?! LOL.

You dont amass the points totals they have in the league in recent seassons, unless you are REALLY good - like one of the best ever in the league level good.

That is a high level technical team coached to within an inch of their lives to play their robo-football.
Then why do they need dodgy decisions to get over the line? It's not in a vacuum, overrating them also entails underrating how good we are.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:11:56 pm
Then why do they need dodgy decisions to get over the line? It's not in a vacuum, overrating them also entails underrating how good we are.

Underrating them is actually a bit of a dig at our own team, but thats for another discussion (which I have zero interest in having). 

Be careful not to go into Andy levels of referee conspiracy theories. It doesnt lead to good discussion! 
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:31:04 pm
Still irks that they got away with getting the match called off last year without any repercussions and we weren't awarded the victory. I expect the match will take place but if it doesn't, it wouldn't surprise me if it gets rearranged again.
If the match doesn't go ahead it will definitely be rearranged. The idea the Premier League would just award us the three points is laughable.
Quote from: S on Today at 01:40:53 pm
If the match doesn't go ahead it will definitely be rearranged. The idea the Premier League would just award us the three points is laughable.

Why is it laughable? They may not because they'd lose on showing one of the biggest matches of the season but there should be a punishment for teams when their fans cause a match to be cancelled.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:20:31 pm
Underrating them is actually a bit of a dig at our own team, but thats for another discussion (which I have zero interest in having). 

Be careful not to go into Andy levels of referee conspiracy theories. It doesnt lead to good discussion!
I beg to differ. If we were 7 points clear of them after 3 games, many on here would be shitting it worrying about where we can potentially drop points. We underrate our boss team and overrate theirs.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:19:20 pm
Why is it laughable? They may not because they'd lose on showing one of the biggest matches of the season but there should be a punishment for teams when their fans cause a match to be cancelled.

Im guessing laughable cos its the premier league were talking about!

It for sure would be the right thing to do, but who trusts this league to do what is right. This is one of the very biggest games in their calendar.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:53:26 am
Some mad talk here of easy wins etc... Yes we may win 4/5 nil again but right now we just need a win any type of win against our traditional biggest rival who usually have the officials onside also. I'd take a a 1-0 right now if i could and move on.
Why does that matter, though? Surely it's in the nature of fans to be excessively positive about their side? If we say we'll thrash them, put 5 past them etc it creates a positive can-do, we'll twat 'em type atmosphere which is much better than an anxious, doubt-ridden one; for a fan site, I mean.

And if we then fail to twat them, or even if we lose, so what? It'll only matter if you care about what others 'banter' at you. And taking it on the chin after a loss or dropped points or poor performance is also part of being a fan.

And anyway rivals and bantz boys will take the piss regardless of what we said before the game. They don't become all even-handed and say "fair enough me old mucker you never said it'd be a twatting and an easy win so I'll leave you alone and not take the piss".

So let's twat these!
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:48:44 am
See, its logic like this that genuinely perplexes me. If we were 6 points behind City with 5 games to go then there'd be a reasonably good chance of catching them. Granted, it'd be somewhat of an ask, but it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility for us to pull it off. 1 loss for City in a situation like that would have us breathing down their necks going into the final straight. No one would be throwing in the towel. Yet somehow, a 6 point gap with 35 games remaining supposedly makes the title a complete write off? As I say, I just don't get the line of thinking, I really don't
You think not? I think you're expecting more than you'll get here ;) ;D

Quote
I don't mean to sound provocative here, nor am I aiming this directly at you in any way, but just because you might be the type who doesn't have the stomach for a fight doesn't mean our players are of an equally shithousely nature. Nor does it mean the wider fanbase share your shithousely genes. If you want to throw your towel in in August then go ahead. Just don't expect the rest of us to tolerate your shithousiness, because it ain't a good look

Again, I'm not aiming that directly at you. It's aimed at the few on here who seem to think we're just going to lie down and let City walk this
Yep. Well said

Last season crowds of posters here had given up part way through the season. And weren't slow in telling us, over and over again, even calling us deluded if we said "this is sport, let's wait and see what happens".

Yet we got to within a Villa collapse of winning the title.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:11:04 pm
I cant be arsed thinking about weeks in which City may drop points or where we can catch them up. I love a title race but thinking about making up 6 or 7 points in August is bollocks.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:45:50 pm
I dont think its a write off, I still believe we will win the league.



Almost so ridiculous that I actually think thats a tremendous fishing trip
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:16:59 pm


Almost so ridiculous that I actually think thats a tremendous fishing trip

Whats wrong with what I said? It is bollocks if we had to chase 6 or 7 points?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:45:09 pm
Whats wrong with what I said? It is bollocks if we had to chase 6 or 7 points?

That we couldnt win the title? Umyeah, grade A premium type bollocks. We were further behind than that in January last season and chased it down to a point, so why on earth would anyone think we couldnt do it with nine months of the season left? If we were seven points clear of Man City in August Im pretty sure you wouldnt proclaim us champions
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:54:37 pm
That we couldnt win the title? Umyeah, grade A premium type bollocks. We were further behind than that in January last season and chased it down to a point, so why on earth would anyone think we couldnt do it with nine months of the season left? If we were seven points clear of Man City in August Im pretty sure you wouldnt proclaim us champions

Yeah we could win the title. Didnt say we wont.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:01:37 pm
Yeah we could win the title. Didnt say we wont.
Relax.
