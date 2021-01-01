See, its logic like this that genuinely perplexes me. If we were 6 points behind City with 5 games to go then there'd be a reasonably good chance of catching them. Granted, it'd be somewhat of an ask, but it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility for us to pull it off. 1 loss for City in a situation like that would have us breathing down their necks going into the final straight. No one would be throwing in the towel. Yet somehow, a 6 point gap with 35 games remaining supposedly makes the title a complete write off? As I say, I just don't get the line of thinking, I really don't



I don't mean to sound provocative here, nor am I aiming this directly at you in any way, but just because you might be the type who doesn't have the stomach for a fight doesn't mean our players are of an equally shithousely nature. Nor does it mean the wider fanbase share your shithousely genes. If you want to throw your towel in in August then go ahead. Just don't expect the rest of us to tolerate your shithousiness, because it ain't a good look



Again, I'm not aiming that directly at you. It's aimed at the few on here who seem to think we're just going to lie down and let City walk this



I dont think its a write off, I still believe we will win the league. But I see it slightly different than you in that City for me dominate a lot of my thoughts in regards to a title race. As I have said before, they definitely live rent free in my head (albeit I hardly watch them play) so I am always on the look out for their results, always thinking about how many points they are ahead, whether they will drop points.For me they are just such a points winning machine that I don't see how anybody who has an interest in winning the league can not think about them. In your scenarios I would write us off in many of them because they have shown they a) dont give up points easily and b) we have to go on historically great runs just to get close to them.Thats just how I see it anyway. I think at this point its important for me to state that it doesn't spoil my enjoyment of watching this Liverpool side. I have said many times this is a golden period and I won't be one of those looking back at this period bemoaning what we didn't win, but absolutely delighted I got to see this team win a league, CL, League cup and FA Cup.After the draw at Chelsea in January last season I threw the towel in, but it didn't stop me enjoying the rest of the league campaign and even if we hadn't have gotten so close, I still would have enjoyed the season. Even if we are out of it (in my opinion) at some stage this season then whilst it will be disappointing from a title challenge point of view, it won't spoil my enjoyment.Clearly thats not the case for some people. It looks like it really affects some people's happiness and enjoyment. I fortunately am not one of those who gets upset by any of it, even a bad result for us.