Thiago's injury might weaken us a bit and force us to tweak a formation. For all Elliott's wonderful energy, the Spaniard's range of passing will be missed.What I hope is Henderson could do a visionary defence-splitting pass against United while covering miles wide of midfield. Need creativity and vision, that and not just speed and athleticism.Against them, fuck the winning big or pretty (not against it, mind... happy if it does happen) but any ugly win will do to me.My childhood, I was growing up with Alex Ferguson (spit) in the realm of United's domination of English football.When I first got married, I worried about two things. First, my wife's feminist card would be played if me the husband and she didn't split things right down the middle.Second is, Red Devils domination (spit, "ptuihh!!") continued and it would drive me crazy and wreck my marriage due to my moody mood swing on the weekly basis and affecting my sex life. Currently, right now, my eldest daughter is 10 years old and my son is 8 years old.Before they were born, United already won 19 league titles, eleven FA Cups and four League Cups. That's how old I am.I watched Liverpool under Roy Hodgson (spit, "ptuihh!!", spit, "ptuihh!!") with the world conquering midfield consists of Jay Spearing (tipped to be "the new Gerrard" when he came through the Liverpool academy), Jonjo Shelvey (signed for £1.8m from Charlton) AND Christian Poulsen, from Juventus and the Danish midfielder.So "batterring them United" is just a big bonus for me but the win is always will do even if it's ugly as fuck and cuter than a penguin.