Thanks Monslibpool.



We havent started the season well. Our performances have been ok but weve been a bit sloppy at times. Hopefully Gomez is fit as Id like to see a strong and fast central defence.



Our midfield has looked weak since Thiago was injured. A fit Keita would be nice to either start or come off the bench.



If Firmino or Jota cant start then Id stick Salah up top and Elliott on the right wing.



A win is all important as we need to get our season started. United will be up for the game but if we pull ahead then I can see them falling apart. Two early goals from us would be good. United are as good as Fulham and Palace so I wouldnt write them off; we need to dominate and take our chances.