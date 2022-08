Thanks Monslibpool.



We haven’t started the season well. Our performances have been ok but we’ve been a bit sloppy at times. Hopefully Gomez is fit as I’d like to see a strong and fast central defence.



Our midfield has looked weak since Thiago was injured. A fit Keita would be nice to either start or come off the bench.



If Firmino or Jota can’t start then I’d stick Salah up top and Elliott on the right wing.



A win is all important as we need to get our season started. United will be up for the game but if we pull ahead then I can see them falling apart. Two early goals from us would be good. United are as good as Fulham and Palace so I wouldn’t write them off; we need to dominate and take our chances.