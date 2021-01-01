« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool  (Read 1692 times)

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
Lets see if it actually goes ahead.

What are you planning?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
We are miles better than them, so we should win well, but then again, we are miles better than Fulham and Crystal Palace...

So it all boils down to what we are able to show on the night. If we play to our level, or anything close to that, we will win, even with injuries and suspension. On their end, clearly they have a lot of problems, but there's nothing like the biggest and best coming to town to give you some focus.

I expect their fans to try to get it called off, but hopefully the police will be out in force to ensure a safe environment in, and especially around the ground. For any match going reds on here, keep your wits about you and stay in groups. There's a toxic nature around Man Utd at the moment, and there's always plenty of dickheads ready to cause trouble.

I would definitely play Diaz on the left and Salah on the right. If Bobby is fit he gets the nod in the middle, and if not, I would play Carvalho there as a false nine type. I suspect they will share the minutes, with Bobby starting and giving us what his current fitness allows, say 60 mins, and Carvalho coming in to finish the job off.

It was nice to see Joe Gomez last time, and I would play Robbo, Virg, Joe, and Trent across the back line. 

Midfield is a tricky one. Elliott has looked good and deserves to start. If Keita is fit he will stake a claim, but I'm not sure I like Keita and Elliott in a midfield three together, so maybe Keita will come in at some point if Harvey starts to tire?

If Henderson is fit he should start, and I like him in the 6 more than the 8 these days, although if Fabinho is fit and on form, he should get the nod as the 6. The midfield is the trickiest part to pick at this stage for me, but it will probably be Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott.

No matter what team we play, I hope we see the level of play start to go up as we get closer to what we can do. The first two games saw some glimpses, but also too much sloppy stuff. If we play our football we will win, and comfortably too.

PS - very nice opening post, sorry I forgot to say at the outset. Really whetted the appetite, cheers!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm by G Richards »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:02:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm
Lets see if it actually goes ahead.
It will now. They will feel they have a chance now so will allow the game to go ahead.
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:06:09 pm »
Allison

Trent
Gomex
VVD
Robertoson

henderson
Keita
Milner

Diaz
Firmino
Salah

Think that was the midfield that dominated Man Utd last year, I'd play it again
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,098
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:22:48 pm »
Anything less than a comfortable 3-0 and Ill be disappointed. Were not yet as lethal as we were when putting 9 past them to no reply last season, but then theyre even more of a shambles currently.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:33:00 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm
We are miles better than them, so we should win well, but then again, we are miles better than Fulham and Crystal Palace...

So it all boils down to what we are able to show on the night. If we play to our level, or anything close to that, we will win, even with injuries and suspension. On their end, clearly they have a lot of problems, but there's nothing like the biggest and best coming to town to give you some focus.

I expect their fans to try to get it called off, but hopefully the police will be out in force to ensure a safe environment in, and especially around the ground. For any match going reds on here, keep your wits about you and stay in groups. There's a toxic nature around Man Utd at the moment, and there's always plenty of dickheads ready to cause trouble.

I would definitely play Diaz on the left and Salah on the right. If Bobby is fit he gets the nod in the middle, and if not, I would play Carvalho there as a false nine type. I suspect they will share the minutes, with Bobby starting and giving us what his current fitness allows, say 60 mins, and Carvalho coming in to finish the job off.

It was nice to see Joe Gomez last time, and I would play Robbo, Virg, Joe, and Trent across the back line. 

Midfield is a tricky one. Elliott has looked good and deserves to start. If Keita is fit he will stake a claim, but I'm not sure I like Keita and Elliott in a midfield three together, so maybe Keita will come in at some point if Harvey starts to tire?

If Henderson is fit he should start, and I like him in the 6 more than the 8 these days, although if Fabinho is fit and on form, he should get the nod as the 6. The midfield is the trickiest part to pick at this stage for me, but it will probably be Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott.

No matter what team we play, I hope we see the level of play start to go up as we get closer to what we can do. The first two games saw some glimpses, but also too much sloppy stuff. If we play our football we will win, and comfortably too.

PS - very nice opening post, sorry I forgot to say at the outset. Really whetted the appetite, cheers!
Ironically, the same thing applies to 99.9% of the teams that we'll face. Only City have the personnel and the mentality to play an open game against us. Could we imagine saying this a few years ago? No chance
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,531
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm »
On a sidenote why are we playing 2 consecutive Monday nighters?
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
On a sidenote why are we playing 2 consecutive Monday nighters?

Global TV audience. Monday night as a stand alone game attracts a lot of revenue. We are a massive draw for the TV audience. Once the CL resumes we can't play on a Monday, so the TV companies are filling their boots early on, while they can.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 07:50:32 pm
Global TV audience. Monday night as a stand alone game attracts a lot of revenue. We are a massive draw for the TV audience. Once the CL resumes we can't play on a Monday, so the TV companies are filling their boots early on, while they can.

That's pretty interesting, didn't know that... sign of our ever increasing appeal due to success then...sweet
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Offline Saus76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 18
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 pm »
They are in alot worse shape than us and the pressure on them will be immense. Get an early goal and their fans will turn and we could win big again. A return to type with Bobby, Salah and Diaz up front with Keita alongside Henderson and Fab.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm »
Even with a home crowd behind them, and it essentially being their biggest fixture of the season, I still can't see them mustering the luck or guile to outscore us

Even in third gear, we're still a notoriously hard team to beat. Our current unbeaten streak proves that

We'll put 2 or 3 past these easily. No amount of home support changes the fact they're an absolute shambles defensively
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,450
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm
Even with a home crowd behind them, and it essentially being their biggest fixture of the season, I still can't see them mustering the luck or guile to outscore us

Even in third gear, we're still a notoriously hard team to beat. Our current unbeaten streak proves that

We'll put 2 or 3 past these easily. No amount of home support changes the fact they're an absolute shambles defensively
We have to be really bad for them to beat us.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm »
More dropped points would be an absolute disaster.  Please win.  And no more injuries ffs.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:40:11 am »
+ manchestereveningnews.co.uk: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag considering dropping Harry Maguire vs Liverpool FC

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is giving serious consideration to dropping captain Harry Maguire for the visit of Liverpool on Monday.

Maguire started in both of United's defeats to Brighton and Brentford and new centre-back signing Lisandro Martinez was hooked at half-time with United 4-0 down at the Community Stadium.

However, the Manchester Evening News understands Ten Hag is mulling over the prospect of starting the £55.3million Martinez with Raphael Varane, who will almost certainly be recalled.

Dressing room sources say some United players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool.

Liverpool inflicted a 5-0 thrashing of United at Old Trafford last season and pummeled them 4-0 at Anfield six months later.

- Samuel Luckhurst, Chief Manchester United writer, 13:14, 17 AUG 2022 -

Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,737
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #55 on: Today at 05:50:21 am »
hate monday games
Logged

Online RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Pre-match thread: Manchester United vs Liverpool
« Reply #56 on: Today at 07:08:23 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thoughtful op thanks mons. Have to say I was looking forward to Nunez against them. I can understand them dropping Maguire with our likely front three being small. Hope Jota makes it back. Gomez was one of a few bright sparks on Monday so he is sure to start.
TAW was a really interesting review of our tactics going forwards this season with Nunez and highlighted some genuine concerns. Hope our front three play closer together against these whoever is alongside Diaz and Salah.
Have to believe we will this.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 