We are miles better than them, so we should win well, but then again, we are miles better than Fulham and Crystal Palace...



So it all boils down to what we are able to show on the night. If we play to our level, or anything close to that, we will win, even with injuries and suspension. On their end, clearly they have a lot of problems, but there's nothing like the biggest and best coming to town to give you some focus.



I expect their fans to try to get it called off, but hopefully the police will be out in force to ensure a safe environment in, and especially around the ground. For any match going reds on here, keep your wits about you and stay in groups. There's a toxic nature around Man Utd at the moment, and there's always plenty of dickheads ready to cause trouble.



I would definitely play Diaz on the left and Salah on the right. If Bobby is fit he gets the nod in the middle, and if not, I would play Carvalho there as a false nine type. I suspect they will share the minutes, with Bobby starting and giving us what his current fitness allows, say 60 mins, and Carvalho coming in to finish the job off.



It was nice to see Joe Gomez last time, and I would play Robbo, Virg, Joe, and Trent across the back line.



Midfield is a tricky one. Elliott has looked good and deserves to start. If Keita is fit he will stake a claim, but I'm not sure I like Keita and Elliott in a midfield three together, so maybe Keita will come in at some point if Harvey starts to tire?



If Henderson is fit he should start, and I like him in the 6 more than the 8 these days, although if Fabinho is fit and on form, he should get the nod as the 6. The midfield is the trickiest part to pick at this stage for me, but it will probably be Fabinho, Henderson and Elliott.



No matter what team we play, I hope we see the level of play start to go up as we get closer to what we can do. The first two games saw some glimpses, but also too much sloppy stuff. If we play our football we will win, and comfortably too.



PS - very nice opening post, sorry I forgot to say at the outset. Really whetted the appetite, cheers!