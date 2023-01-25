I understand the point about Milchik being there every time Innie Helly tried to get out and became Outie Helly before going back through the door, but I'm stuck on the difference between seeing Milchik inside the Lumon office complex and seeing him in a closet in your domicile. We saw that Milchik was present at Helly Severance and on her office tour before the process. His being there inside Lumon's offices as she goes in and out the door makes some sense. His being in a closet, a very claustrophobic, personal-space invasion and generally highly unlikely setting and circumstance, still prompts further questions. It doesn't make sense in the same way that his doing his job with Helly going in and out the door does... It's possible that the mention of Petey not following reintegration protocol occurs in the converation between Reghabi and Mark, before she so satisfyingly dispatches Graner, occurs in episode 7, which is my next one to watch. Thanks very much for the reminder, that makes perfect sense and fits in with Petey's tragic character arc...

Spoiler

With the closet, it's worth remembering that outie's likely have a really good relationship with Milchick, he's the face of the company that pays them money for work they don't technically do, and it's in Lumon's interests for Milchick to be very likeable and nice so that the outie's are less likely to feel like a piece of shit for leaving another version of themselves with that guy. They also presumably have the overtime contingency explained to them as part of their onboarding, so they'll know there's a chance that Milchick will reach out to them at some point and pay them a visit.



You might be right that Dylan is a bit too chill about the situation, considering this is the first time something like that has happened to him*, but that's his personality on the inside so presumably that's at least partially how he is on the outside too.



*It's never talked about but with the departments all being kept strictly separate, I wonder if it's possible for an innie to get reset and sent to a different department. From the perspective of their previous team they'll have "retired" but it would mean the outie could have been through this before without the innie being aware.