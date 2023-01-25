Dylan
Spoiler
They way I read it went was
.Milchick showed up at Dylans house, explained he need to use overtime. They got the son away with the hide and seek and then they Went in the closet together. So for outie Dylan he just blinked and the one change was his kid was there, no other change. It would have been more disorientating if hed woken up outside of the closet. I took his annoyance as due to his evening being interrupted.
Appreciate the interpretation of events, thanks, Bri.
Were any conditions surrounding over-time ever established /described? I don't remember at all, maybe I'll catch that on episodes 7, 8 and 9.
And Schmitty, the finale goes quite hard, and it is
quite hard on the MDR heads...
Really looking forward to Friday evening, can't remember this sort of heightened anticipation for a television series...