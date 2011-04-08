Voted Max Powers and Lastrador



My quick notes:



Max Powers - Come and See is one of the finest cinematic experiences on this page, an elite pick. E.T. is pure magic, every child should see that film growing up. Elephant Man is really moving (a different universe to David Lynch's usual material). Brazil is a unique sci-fi film thats stands out among the usual B-movie style 80s "sci fi" flick, quite visionary. Shining is a masterwork from Mr Kubrick. Do The Right Thing is insanely relevant in 2022. A great mixture of tone here.

Grade A*



red mongoose - The Untouchables is an underrated crime film with superb chemistry between Connery+Costner. Angel Heart is a dark/filthy joy. In Empire, red moongoose possesses the finest star wars movie (such a superb sequel, the relationships deepened and where everything goes wrong). One of the greatest cinema moments of the 80s too. Some added 80's cheese and sentimentality season his roster, but do not strengthen it.

Grade B+



Hazell - Superman II is a riot, an enjoyable sequel to the original (franchise should have stopped there). Terminator is an all-time fave of mine. Last Crusade is the 2nd best Indiana Jones movie for me: it adds something the other two lacked, heart, magical chemistry between Connery and Harrison Ford. For me, The King of Comedy is in the argument of being Scorsese's best film outside of Goodfellas/Taxi Driver/Raging Bull. Hazell rounds off his roster with cult classics.

Grade A-



Lastrador - Predator just delivers every viewing without fail. Midnight Run is a suprising delight. Cinema Paradiso was an excellent pick up, (on my own shortlist for wildcard option), with one of the most moving endings of the decade. Lastrader adds two works from directors I love John Carpenter (Escape from New York) and the Coen brothers (Raising Arizona). American Werewolf will scare you and make you laugh in equal measure. The images/feels from Neverending Story just stick with you into adulthood.

Grade A