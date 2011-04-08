Poll

Vote for your two favourites movie line-ups

Max Powers
11 (32.4%)
red mongoose
4 (11.8%)
Hazell
9 (26.5%)
Lastrador
10 (29.4%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closed: Yesterday at 09:27:16 pm

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
August 16, 2022, 09:27:16 pm
Max Powers

Come and See (1985) - War, Police Story (1985) - Crime, E.T. (1982) - Fantasy, The Elephant Man (1980) - Drama, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) - Comedy, The Shining (1980) - Horror, Brazil (1985) - Sci-Fi, The Little Mermaid (1989) - Animation, Do the Right Thing - Wildcard

Quote from: Max_powers on August 16, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
      Come and See (1985) - Cat 1. War                            Police Story (1985) - Cat 2. Crime                          E.T. (1982) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy                The Elephant Man (1980) - Cat. 4 - Drama




  Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)                         The Shining (1980)                                              Brazil (1985)                                         The Little Mermaid (1989)
            Cat 5. Comedy                                                          Cat. 6 - Horror                                                    Cat 7. Sci-Fi                                                   Cat. 8 Animation


               Do The Right Thing (1989)
                       Cat. 9 - Wildcard




red mongoose

Lethal Weapon (1987) - Action/War/Western, The Untouchables (1987) - Thriller/Crime, Spies Like Us (1985) - Adventure/Fantasy, Cant Buy Me Love (1987) - Drama/Romance, Pretty in Pink (1986) - Comedy/Musical, Angel Heart (1987) - Horror, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) - Sci-Fi, Kikis Delivery Service (1989) - Animation/Family, Tampopo (1985) - Wildcard

Quote from: red mongoose on August 13, 2022, 12:58:44 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western  Lethal Weapon (1987)




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime  The Untouchables (1987)




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Spies Like Us (1985)




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Cant Buy Me Love (1987)




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical  Pretty in Pink (1986)




Cat 6. Horror  Angel Heart (1987)




Cat 7. Sci-Fi  The Empire Strikes Back (1980)




Cat 8. Animation/Family  Kikis Delivery Service (1989)




Cat 9. Wildcard  Tampopo (1985)




Hazell

Superman II (1980) - Action/War/Western, The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime, Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance, Coming to America (1988) - Comedy, Near Dark (1987) - Horror, Weird Science (1985) - Sci-Fi, Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family, Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard

Quote from: Hazell on August 13, 2022, 10:18:12 am
Cat 1. Action/War/Western

Superman II (1980) - Action

Director - Richard Donner/Richard Lester



Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime

Director - James Cameron



Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy

Director: Steven Spielberg



Cat 4. Drama/Romance

The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance

Director - Martin Scorsese



Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical

Coming to America (1988) - Comedy

Director: John Landis



Cat 6. Horror

Near Dark (1987) - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow



Cat 7. Sci-Fi

Weird Science (1985) - SciFi

Director: John Hughes



Cat 8. Animation/Family

Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family

Director - Jim Henson



Cat 9. Wildcard

Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard

Director - Cameron Crowe




Lastrador

Predator (1987) - Action, Blow Out (1981) -Thriller, Midnight Run (1988) - Adventure, Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Drama, Raising Arizona (1987) - Comedy,        An American Werewolf in London (1981) - Horror, Escape from New York (1981) - Sci-Fi, The NeverEnding Story (1984) - Animation/Family, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (1989) - Wildcard

Quote from: Lastrador on August 14, 2022, 08:04:46 pm
      Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action                          Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller                  Midnight Run (1988) - Cat. 3 - Adventure     Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Cat. 4 - Drama



    Raising Arizona (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy        An American Werewolf in London (1981)             Escape from New York (1981)                     The NeverEnding Story (1984)
                                                                                         Cat. 6 - Horror                                                    Cat 7. Sci-Fi                                                   Cat. 8 Family


The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
            (1989) - Cat. 9 - Wildcard


We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 12:37:41 am
Just some rationale for my picks. I wanted to have a lot of variety in my lineup. I got some emotional wrecking ball-type films like Come and See and The Elephant Man. Then I got some wholesome films like The Little Mermaid, Planes Trains, and Automobiles, and ET.

Plus I got some batshit insane cerebral films like The Shining and Brazil. Do the Right Thing is a film you can just watch it while having a beer with some friends but it also is well ahead of its time when it comes to its social message too. 

Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 01:07:37 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:37:41 am
Just some rationale for my picks. I wanted to have a lot of variety in my lineup. I got some emotional wrecking ball-type films like Come and See and The Elephant Man. Then I got some wholesome films like The Little Mermaid, Planes Trains, and Automobiles, and ET.

Plus I got some batshit insane cerebral films like The Shining and Brazil. Do the Right Thing is a film you can just watch it while having a beer with some friends but it also is well ahead of its time when it comes to its social message too.
Love your lineup mate. Once again, one of my favourites from the entire draft. Brazil is an all-time favourite of mine. The Shining, Do the Right Thing, and ET are also movies I love. While Come and See is a movie I greatly admire. I watched The Elephant Man yesterday prepping for this. An incredibly touching, harsh at times but beautiful movie. There are some of Lynch's flourishes sprinkled throughout, but overall I agree with Sheer views that it doesn't feel very Lynchian. I didn't mind that though. 
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 01:41:52 am
I also watched Angel's Heart from The Moongoose lineup, which is a movie I've been meaning to watch for quite some time. Really really liked it. Love that kind of atmospheric dark thriller. Mickey Rourke was excellent also.

Unfortunately, I haven't watched enough of the Mongoose list (again) to give him a vote though. The Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars movie by far, I love it. The Untouchables and Lethal Weapon are also very good movies I really enjoyed. But that's far as I go. I'm always highly intrigued by his picks though, and many of them I have on my watchlist. Finally watched JFK btw. Amazing.

Hazell's list is also amazing. The King of Comedy is a complete masterpiece, I was heartbroken when he picked it. The Terminator and Near Dark are excellent movies. I re-watched the Last Crusade for this, as I barely remembered anything other than Indiana punching a Nazi out of a Zeppelin, and was surprised by how much I enjoyed it. I used to think it was the weakest of the three, now I don't know. Then the well kind of goes dry for me though. Haven't watched any of the rest. I really wanted to watch Weird Science as it seems like such a fun movie and a cult classic, but couldn't make time for it.

Some fine movies picked in here gents.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 09:13:06 am
Hazell and Lastrador, again just a bit more 80s (although I do love ET, The Shining and Planes, Trains and Automobiles)
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 02:49:12 pm
Voted Max Powers and Lastrador

My quick notes:

Max Powers - Come and See is one of the finest cinematic experiences on this page, an elite pick. E.T. is pure magic, every child should see that film growing up. Elephant Man is really moving (a different universe to David Lynch's usual material). Brazil is a unique sci-fi film thats stands out among the usual B-movie style 80s "sci fi" flick, quite visionary. Shining is a masterwork from Mr Kubrick. Do The Right Thing is insanely relevant in 2022. A great mixture of tone here.
Grade A*

red mongoose - The Untouchables is an underrated crime film with superb chemistry between Connery+Costner. Angel Heart is a dark/filthy joy. In Empire, red moongoose possesses the finest star wars movie (such a superb sequel, the relationships deepened and where everything goes wrong). One of the greatest cinema moments of the 80s too. Some added 80's cheese and sentimentality season his roster, but do not strengthen it.
Grade B+

Hazell - Superman II is a riot, an enjoyable sequel to the original (franchise should have stopped there). Terminator is an all-time fave of mine. Last Crusade is the 2nd best Indiana Jones movie for me: it adds something the other two lacked, heart, magical chemistry between Connery and Harrison Ford. For me, The King of Comedy is in the argument of being Scorsese's best film outside of Goodfellas/Taxi Driver/Raging Bull. Hazell rounds off his roster with cult classics.
Grade A-

Lastrador - Predator just delivers every viewing without fail. Midnight Run is a suprising delight. Cinema Paradiso was an excellent pick up, (on my own shortlist for wildcard option), with one of the most moving endings of the decade. Lastrader adds two works from directors I love John Carpenter (Escape from New York) and the Coen brothers (Raising Arizona). American Werewolf will scare you and make you laugh in equal measure. The images/feels from Neverending Story just stick with you into adulthood.
Grade A
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 06:23:12 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 12:37:41 am
Just some rationale for my picks. I wanted to have a lot of variety in my lineup. I got some emotional wrecking ball-type films like Come and See and The Elephant Man. Then I got some wholesome films like The Little Mermaid, Planes Trains, and Automobiles, and ET.

Plus I got some batshit insane cerebral films like The Shining and Brazil. Do the Right Thing is a film you can just watch it while having a beer with some friends but it also is well ahead of its time when it comes to its social message too. 

I tried to do the same with my Wildcard pick. The King of Comedy and The Terminator are both grown up films, for differing reasons, Indiana Jones and Superman are the adventure types, Weird Science a teen movie, Labyrinth a kids movie and Coming to America a comedy (and not a kids movie).

Say Anything is a 'teen movie' but it's a lot different to the typical 80's teen movies and doesn't really fit in with any of the above. It's one of those that I think is relatable to most people. It doesn't have a social message but it's still great and has that iconic scene with the boombox and Peter Gabriel :P
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 06:26:11 pm
Watched "Something Wild" last night btw. What a film. Would have probably made the cut had I seen it sooner.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 07:27:00 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 01:41:52 am
Some fine movies picked in here gents.

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Yesterday at 02:49:12 pm
Voted Max Powers and Lastrador

Thanks both. I was quite pleased with my choices, though I don't think anyone can go wrong with this decade.

Sorry about King of Comedy Las, it's one my favourites too, I would have been gutted to miss out on it too. And yeah, Weird Science is ace :)

Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 08:52:23 pm
Maximus and Last. seen more of max's films and can't vote against american werewolf and predator.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm
Lman , I know you'll vote for me in my group game.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:13:06 am
Hazell and Lastrador, again just a bit more 80s (although I do love ET, The Shining and Planes, Trains and Automobiles)
oh shit. you mean hazell isn't up against lastrador?? i would have voted for hazell aswell instead of max then :D
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
oh shit. you mean hazell isn't up against lastrador?? i would have voted for hazell aswell instead of max then :D

It's your top 2. So I'm counting that :P
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm
It's your top 2. So I'm counting that :P
Do mate, i thought it was a face off. max is pissing his anyway
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 09:00:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:54:18 pm
Lman , I know you'll vote for me in my group game.
i always get your pm's
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 09:37:22 pm
Congrats Max! Well deserved place in the final. Hard luck Haz and Moongose, some fine films you pick there.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm
Damn I forgot to vote. Bloody new dog taking up all my time.

Not sure if I should disclose who I would have voted for in case it annoys the close runners up!
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
Agh so close! Well done Max.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Today at 12:56:48 am
There were some great line-ups. I voted for myself and Lastrador but Hazell's lineup was also very good. King of Comedy is a classic. There was some chatter in the unpopular opinions thread that De Niro can't act because he plays the same character all the time. Can you believe these people? Also Coming to America is my favourite Eddie murphy film.

I haven't seen a few films from Mongoose's list but he is a man of high taste so I assume they are good. The ones I have seen have been great. Thanks for recommending Tampopo had a good laugh watching that.
Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
Today at 02:32:11 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:56:48 am
There were some great line-ups. I voted for myself and Lastrador but Hazell's lineup was also very good. King of Comedy is a classic. There was some chatter in the unpopular opinions thread that De Niro can't act because he plays the same character all the time. Can you believe these people? Also Coming to America is my favourite Eddie murphy film.

I haven't seen a few films from Mongoose's list but he is a man of high taste so I assume they are good. The ones I have seen have been great. Thanks for recommending Tampopo had a good laugh watching that.
I have realized that the unpopular opinion thread is mostly people shamelessly flexing their dreadful opinions and tastes. That one is especially laughable as De Niro has an incredible range. But even if he did play the same characters, that doesn't mean he can't act. Not every great actor has to be Daniel Day-Lewis.

I remember people on that thread saying the same about Stephen Graham. He might not have an incredible range, but in the parts that suit his strengths, he's incredible. He's great at communicating the inner rage of a character with real vulnerability. The scene where he beats up that kid in This is England is just really incredible acting. He manages to be both extremely scary and pitiable at the same time. Imagine thinking that an actor that can transmit that kind of emotion, is bad.

