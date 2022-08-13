Max Powers
Come and See (1985) - War, Police Story (1985) - Crime, E.T. (1982) - Fantasy, The Elephant Man (1980) - Drama, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) - Comedy, The Shining (1980) - Horror, Brazil (1985) - Sci-Fi, The Little Mermaid (1989) - Animation, Do the Right Thing - Wildcard
Come and See (1985) - Cat 1. War Police Story (1985) - Cat 2. Crime E.T. (1982) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy The Elephant Man (1980) - Cat. 4 - Drama
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) The Shining (1980) Brazil (1985) The Little Mermaid (1989)
Cat 5. Comedy Cat. 6 - Horror Cat 7. Sci-Fi Cat. 8 Animation
Do The Right Thing (1989)
Cat. 9 - Wildcard
red mongoose
Lethal Weapon (1987) - Action/War/Western, The Untouchables (1987) - Thriller/Crime, Spies Like Us (1985) - Adventure/Fantasy, Cant Buy Me Love (1987) - Drama/Romance, Pretty in Pink (1986) - Comedy/Musical, Angel Heart (1987) - Horror, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) - Sci-Fi, Kikis Delivery Service (1989) - Animation/Family, Tampopo (1985) - Wildcard
Cat 1. Action/War/Western Lethal Weapon (1987)Cat 2. Thriller/Crime The Untouchables (1987)
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Spies Like Us (1985)
Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Cant Buy Me Love (1987)
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical Pretty in Pink (1986)
Cat 6. Horror Angel Heart (1987)
Cat 7. Sci-Fi The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Cat 8. Animation/Family Kikis Delivery Service (1989)
Cat 9. Wildcard Tampopo (1985)
Hazell
Superman II (1980) - Action/War/Western, The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime, Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy, The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance, Coming to America (1988) - Comedy, Near Dark (1987) - Horror, Weird Science (1985) - Sci-Fi, Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family, Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard
Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Superman II (1980) - Action
Director - Richard Donner/Richard Lester
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime
Director - James Cameron
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy
Director: Steven Spielberg
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance
Director - Martin Scorsese
Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical
Coming to America (1988) - Comedy
Director: John Landis
Cat 6. Horror
Near Dark (1987) - Horror
Director - Kathryn Bigelow
Cat 7. Sci-Fi
Weird Science (1985) - SciFi
Director: John Hughes
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family
Director - Jim Henson
Cat 9. Wildcard
Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard
Director - Cameron Crowe
Lastrador
Predator (1987) - Action, Blow Out (1981) -Thriller, Midnight Run (1988) - Adventure, Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Drama, Raising Arizona (1987) - Comedy, An American Werewolf in London (1981) - Horror, Escape from New York (1981) - Sci-Fi, The NeverEnding Story (1984) - Animation/Family, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover (1989) - Wildcard
Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller Midnight Run (1988) - Cat. 3 - Adventure Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Cat. 4 - Drama
Raising Arizona (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy An American Werewolf in London (1981) Escape from New York (1981) The NeverEnding Story (1984)
Cat. 6 - Horror Cat 7. Sci-Fi Cat. 8 Family
The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
(1989) - Cat. 9 - Wildcard