Max Powers



Come and See (1985) - War, Police Story (1985) - Crime, E.T. (1982) - Fantasy, The Elephant Man (1980) - Drama, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles (1987) - Comedy, The Shining (1980) - Horror, Brazil (1985) - Sci-Fi, The Little Mermaid (1989) - Animation, Do the Right Thing - Wildcard

red mongoose



Lethal Weapon (1987) - Action/War/Western, The Untouchables (1987) - Thriller/Crime, Spies Like Us (1985) - Adventure/Fantasy, Cant Buy Me Love (1987) - Drama/Romance, Pretty in Pink (1986) - Comedy/Musical, Angel Heart (1987) - Horror, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) - Sci-Fi, Kikis Delivery Service (1989) - Animation/Family, Tampopo (1985) - Wildcard

