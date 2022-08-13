Poll

Vote for your two favourites movie line-ups

Max Powers
6 (30%)
red mongoose
2 (10%)
Hazell
5 (25%)
Lastrador
7 (35%)

Total Members Voted: 10

Voting closes: Today at 09:27:16 pm

80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
« on: Yesterday at 09:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:33:26 pm
      Come and See (1985) - Cat 1. War                            Police Story (1985) - Cat 2. Crime                          E.T. (1982) - Cat. 3 - Fantasy                The Elephant Man (1980) - Cat. 4 - Drama




  Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)                         The Shining (1980)                                              Brazil (1985)                                         The Little Mermaid (1989)
            Cat 5. Comedy                                                          Cat. 6 - Horror                                                    Cat 7. Sci-Fi                                                   Cat. 8 Animation


               Do The Right Thing (1989)
                       Cat. 9 - Wildcard




Quote from: red mongoose on August 13, 2022, 12:58:44 pm
Cat 1. Action/War/Western  Lethal Weapon (1987)




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime  The Untouchables (1987)




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Spies Like Us (1985)




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Cant Buy Me Love (1987)




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical  Pretty in Pink (1986)




Cat 6. Horror  Angel Heart (1987)




Cat 7. Sci-Fi  The Empire Strikes Back (1980)




Cat 8. Animation/Family  Kikis Delivery Service (1989)




Cat 9. Wildcard  Tampopo (1985)




Quote from: Hazell on August 13, 2022, 10:18:12 am
Cat 1. Action/War/Western

Superman II (1980) - Action

Director - Richard Donner/Richard Lester



Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime

Director - James Cameron



Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy

Director: Steven Spielberg



Cat 4. Drama/Romance

The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance

Director - Martin Scorsese



Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical

Coming to America (1988) - Comedy

Director: John Landis



Cat 6. Horror

Near Dark (1987) - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow



Cat 7. Sci-Fi

Weird Science (1985) - SciFi

Director: John Hughes



Cat 8. Animation/Family

Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family

Director - Jim Henson



Cat 9. Wildcard

Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard

Director - Cameron Crowe




Quote from: Lastrador on August 14, 2022, 08:04:46 pm
      Predator (1987) - Cat 1. Action                          Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller                  Midnight Run (1988) - Cat. 3 - Adventure     Cinema Paradiso (1988) - Cat. 4 - Drama



    Raising Arizona (1987) - Cat 5. Comedy        An American Werewolf in London (1981)             Escape from New York (1981)                     The NeverEnding Story (1984)
                                                                                         Cat. 6 - Horror                                                    Cat 7. Sci-Fi                                                   Cat. 8 Family


The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
            (1989) - Cat. 9 - Wildcard


We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 80s movie draft - VOTING (Group B)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:41 am »
Just some rationale for my picks. I wanted to have a lot of variety in my lineup. I got some emotional wrecking ball-type films like Come and See and The Elephant Man. Then I got some wholesome films like The Little Mermaid, Planes Trains, and Automobiles, and ET.

Plus I got some batshit insane cerebral films like The Shining and Brazil. Do the Right Thing is a film you can just watch it while having a beer with some friends but it also is well ahead of its time when it comes to its social message too. 

