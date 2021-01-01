Poll

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:53:55 pm
Yeah, I would love to do a pre-70s draft, but don't know how many would be interested. A 10s to present day would be great too, and probably be more accessible.   

Maybe after the other two are done we could end with an 8-man draft for the pre-70s. Surely we can round up just enough classic film buffs. I'm itching to pick some French new wave cinema  :D

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm »
00s have some great films too and with access to things like streaming and torrenting, I think most people have probably seen a wider variety of films from this decade too. Would love to do the 00s draft.

70s draft makes sense.

So does a Pre 70s draft.

the 10s had many great films but also a lot of mass-produced formulaic films too. 
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm »
70's would be good, I think I'd be struggling after the first couple of rounds though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.

Don't know if it will be a big issue. Only towards the last few rounds in the draft, this will be an issue. May also have to get rid of the Animation category.

There are a lot of classic films from the 70s in all genres.  Horror, Sci-fi, Crime, War, and Drama genres all had many big hits in the 70s. It's definitely a lot weaker than the 80s when it comes to romance, comedy and family movie genres tho.
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:51:17 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Maybe after the other two are done we could end with an 8-man draft for the pre-70s. Surely we can round up just enough classic film buffs. I'm itching to pick some French new wave cinema  :D
Bet we do, not sure we will reach the same numbers as on the rest of the drafts, but think we can get around 10 with some luck. It will wrap up things nicely too. There are so many great pre-70s movements and filmmakers, that is just ridiculous. Hitchcock, Wilder, Welles, Bergman, Fellini, Kurosawa, Goddard and so many more, all in their prime. There's an embarrassment of riches. Maybe more for the snobbish type but I think it will be good fun.

Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:21:06 pm
the 10s had many great films but also a lot of mass-produced formulaic films too. 
I think the 10s started really strongly and kind off slowed down later on, but I overall feel like it was a pretty great decade. Especially for smaller independent and arthouse films. Maybe not so much for big blockbusters or highbrow dramas, but I don't really watch superhero movies, so take that with a grain of salt.

While we're on that subject. I feel like the 2020s are shaping up to be one of the worst decades for cinema. Covid had a hand in it for sure, but I can't say one film that I think will be considered a classic in years to come. Some excellent films that I really like personally, but nothing that will stand the test of time.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
Main issue with the 70's would probably be how many films almost no one's seen, especially once you get past the first few picks. Might be an idea to scrap the categories for that one? Up for either though.
Was thinking about that recently. There are a lot of great films in some categories but others that feel a bit shallow in comparison. Think we will have to scratch some, animation especially, and maybe make some others like drama, crime and thrillers, individual categories like we did with horror and sci-fi on this one.
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:15:20 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 12:51:17 am
Bet we do, not sure we will reach the same numbers as on the rest of the drafts, but think we can get around 10 with some luck. It will wrap up things nicely too. There are so many great pre-70s movements and filmmakers, that is just ridiculous. Hitchcock, Wilder, Welles, Bergman, Fellini, Kurosawa, Goddard and so many more, all in their prime. There's an embarrassment of riches. Maybe more for the snobbish type but I think it will be good fun.

If people are unsure about the 70s, we could also consider combining it with all these other eras for an even bigger showdown. But that might be a disservice to the 70s.

Quote
I think the 10s started really strongly and kind off slowed down later on, but I overall feel like it was a pretty great decade. Especially for smaller independent and arthouse films. Maybe not so much for big blockbusters or highbrow dramas, but I don't really watch superhero movies, so take that with a grain of salt.

Superhero films are essentially Westerns for this generation. There are good ones, bad ones, and a handful of incredible ones IMO. But I am a fan of the comic book genre and the like, so I obviously I have a different perspective. Although I'll add that the greatest Westerns ever beat out the greatest superhero movies fairly easily.

Quote
While we're on that subject. I feel like the 2020s are shaping up to be one of the worst decades for cinema. Covid had a hand in it for sure, but I can't say one film that I think will be considered a classic in years to come. Some excellent films that I really like personally, but nothing that will stand the test of time.
Was thinking about that recently. There are a lot of great films in some categories but others that feel a bit shallow in comparison. Think we will have to scratch some, animation especially, and maybe make some others like drama, crime and thrillers, individual categories like we did with horror and sci-fi on this one.

I can think of one, which I'm not going to name because if we get to that decade I'm definitely picking it  :D  Covid has definitely had a hand in derailing these last couple of years, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. I do think that the late 2000s and beyond are more an age of great TV though. This is when the TV budgets started to go stratospheric and the boundaries were pushed in ways that weren't previously possible.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:31:50 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:15:20 am
If people are unsure about the 70s, we could also consider combining it with all these other eras for an even bigger showdown. But that might be a disservice to the 70s.
Nah, the 70s definitely deserve their own draft. We will just have to figure out the categories and we will be Gucci.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:15:20 am
Superhero films are essentially Westerns for this generation. There are good ones, bad ones, and a handful of incredible ones IMO. But I am a fan of the comic book genre and the like, so I obviously I have a different perspective. Although I'll add that the greatest Westerns ever beat out the greatest superhero movies fairly easily.

Think the only Superhero movie I really liked was the first Guardians of the Galaxy. I think I feel the joy with that one that most people feel in general with superhero movies. Its really not a snobbish thing btw, they just generally dont do much for me.

Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:15:20 am
I can think of one, which I'm not going to name because if we get to that decade I'm definitely picking it  :D  Covid has definitely had a hand in derailing these last couple of years, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. I do think that the late 2000s and beyond are more an age of great TV though. This is when the TV budgets started to go stratospheric and the boundaries were pushed in ways that weren't previously possible.
Yeah thats a really interesting point, which kind of ties up with my point about the lack of great highbrow dramas in the past decade. Those have essentially gone to TV.

Now that I think about it, theres a little indie Sci-fi film called After Yang, that I loved and has the potential to get pretty high on my all time favourites. The Northman from this year was pretty great, and I really liked The worst person in the world and The Green Knight from last year. But those are pretty small films and doubt they will be remembered much in years to come. Hopefully, youre right and things will pick up in this post covid era.
Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:40:13 am »
I think Another Round has been my favorite film of 2020's. Its brilliant. Funny and extremely sad at the same time.

I haven't seen it yet but some people are talking that Everything Everywhere and all at Once is also a great film material.
