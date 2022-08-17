Each to their own, but disagree that Princess Bride doesn't work as a family movie, it's literally the perfect family movie. Could it work as adventure/romance as well, of course, but it fits just as well.



Have to agree with that. Much like The Simpson, kids will certainly enjoy it but some of the humour will fly over their heads, which makes it enjoyable for grown-ups too. So in that sense, it's the perfect family movie. Unlike something like The Neverending Story, that's more of a kid's flick. Still delightful though, and people should vote for whoever picked that.