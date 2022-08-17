Poll

Vote for your favourite movie line-up:

Chakan
9 (52.9%)
NICHOLLS1986
8 (47.1%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closes: August 17, 2022, 05:50:42 pm

Author Topic: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):

Hazell

Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« on: Today at 05:50:42 pm »
Chakan

Highlander (1986) - Action, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) - Crime, The Dark Crystal (1982) - Adventure, Good Morning Vietnam (1987) - Drama, Airplane! (1980) - Comedy, A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) - Horror, The Abyss (1989) - Sci-Fi, The Princess Bride (1987) - Family, Tron (1982) - Wildcard


Quote from: Chakan on August 14, 2022, 08:51:38 pm
      Highlander (1986) - Cat 1. Action              Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) - Cat 2. Crime      The Dark Crystal (1982) - Cat. 3 - Adventure  Good Morning Vietnam (1987) - Cat. 4 - Drama



    Airplane! (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy                            A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)                                 The Abyss (1989)                              The Princess Bride (1987)
                                                                                         Cat. 6 - Horror                                                    Cat 7. Sci-Fi                                                   Cat. 8 Family


                            Tron
            (1982) - Cat. 8 - Wildcard



NICHOLLS1986

Die Hard (1988) - Action/War/Western, Blood Simple (1984) - Thriller/Crime, The Right Stuff (1983) -  Adventure/Fantasy, Dead Poets Society (1989) - Drama/Romance, Withnail & I (1987) - Comedy/Musical, The Thing (1982) - Horror, Videodrome (1983) - Sci-Fi, Grave of the Fireflies (1988) - Animation/Family, Platoon (1986) - Wildcard

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on Yesterday at 02:35:36 pm






« Last Edit: Today at 05:54:03 pm by Hazell »
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:02:12 pm »
Are the votes only revealed once it's over?
Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:02:12 pm
Are the votes only revealed once it's over?


Yep.
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm »
Betty Blue

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:15:24 pm »
Thanks Nicholls. I take back everything I said previously.

Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:34:45 pm »
Like I said in the other thread, Nicholls' selection is my pick from the two. Airplane and Princess Bride are really the only ones from Chakan's selection I'm really into, and I don't think PB really works in the family movie category anyway.
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:34:45 pm
Like I said in the other thread, Nicholls' selection is my pick from the two. Airplane and Princess Bride are really the only ones from Chakan's selection I'm really into, and I don't think PB really works in the family movie category anyway.

Each to their own, but disagree that Princess Bride doesn't work as a family movie, it's literally the perfect family movie. Could it work as adventure/romance as well, of course, but it fits just as well.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:27 pm by Chakan »
Samie

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
My good friend Chakan, thought's on the 90's film Showgirls?
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:51:36 pm
My good friend Chakan, thought's on the 90's film Showgirls?

masterpiece cinema?
Samie

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:55:39 pm »
Good answer, you want the vote?
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:55:39 pm
Good answer, you want the vote?
Lol, pick your favorite Samie, it's all good :)
Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:38:25 pm
Each to their own, but disagree that Princess Bride doesn't work as a family movie, it's literally the perfect family movie. Could it work as adventure/romance as well, of course, but it fits just as well.
Have to agree with that. Much like The Simpson, kids will certainly enjoy it but some of the humour will fly over their heads, which makes it enjoyable for grown-ups too. So in that sense, it's the perfect family movie. Unlike something like The Neverending Story, that's more of a kid's flick. Still delightful though, and people should vote for whoever picked that.
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm »
Did the voting time change? Says it closes tomorrow?
Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:21:01 pm
Did the voting time change? Says it closes tomorrow?
I think the minimum time you can set up a poll is one day, so Haz will have to manually close the vote at 7:30. Nervous much?  ;D
Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:25:45 pm
I think the minimum time you can set up a poll is one day, so Haz will have to manually close the vote at 7:30. Nervous much?  ;D

Got my finger on the button :P
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:25:45 pm
I think the minimum time you can set up a poll is one day, so Haz will have to manually close the vote at 7:30. Nervous much?  ;D

Oh right, fair enough!

Nah whatever the outcome, no shame in losing in this group. I'd like to win, but it was so close.
Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:30:48 pm »
Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:31:13 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm »
:lmao
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:43:04 pm »
Maybe carry on with the other groups and we circle back to this?!
Betty Blue

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:44:44 pm »
PENALTIES!

Chakan and Nicholls choose 5 takers and one keeper from each of their fiims, and we decide who wins.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:46:48 pm »
Shit. Missed the vote.
Crosby Nick

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:47:11 pm »
Its tight but I had Nicholls as my top choice when there was 4 of them so have to go with him again.

Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:48:23 pm »
I can unlock it for another hour?
Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:48:23 pm
I can unlock it for another hour?

Sure go for it
Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:51:59 pm »
Unlocked until 9.00pm.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #26 on: Today at 07:54:13 pm »
I went with Chakan, only because I had thought about using more of his movies than Nicholls. Overall though, there is nothing in it.

Good luck guys.
Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:35:34 pm »
Bump, around 25 minutes left.

Both really strong but I went with Chakan, even though The Thing is one of my favourite horrors of all time. The Princess Bride might have swung it.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Chakan vs
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:03:13 pm
Have to agree with that. Much like The Simpson, kids will certainly enjoy it but some of the humour will fly over their heads, which makes it enjoyable for grown-ups too. So in that sense, it's the perfect family movie. Unlike something like The Neverending Story, that's more of a kid's flick. Still delightful though, and people should vote for whoever picked that.
Are people tortured or killed in The Simpsons? Is Princess Bride listed as a family film on Letterboxd? It was just an observation in passing, but there is a reason it got a PG rating.
Online Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:45:24 pm
Are people tortured or killed in The Simpsons? Is Princess Bride listed as a family film on Letterboxd? It was just an observation in passing, but there is a reason it got a PG rating.
Well, the Itchy and Scratchy cartoons got pretty messed up at times. And yes it's listed as that on letterboxd.
Online Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:02:56 pm »
Well done Musketeer, now Nicholls will always remember you as the guy who made him miss out on a final. For the newbies, That's how bad blood and old grudges are created.  ;D
Online Chakan

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:54:13 pm
I went with Chakan, only because I had thought about using more of his movies than Nicholls. Overall though, there is nothing in it.

Good luck guys.

Checks in the mail ;)

Wow that was so close. Really nothing between anyone in the group.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:02:56 pm
Well done Musketeer, now Nicholls will always remember you as the guy who made him miss out on a final. For the newbies, That's how bad blood and old grudges are created.  ;D

I meant no harm, honest. Never want to be seen as the bad guy. I'll keep my mouth shut from now on though. Lesson learned.
Online Betty Blue

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:06:44 pm
I meant no harm, honest. Never want to be seen as the bad guy. I'll keep my mouth shut from now on though. Lesson learned.

Haha please don't, mate. You're a welcome addition to the draft family.

Online Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:06:44 pm
I meant no harm, honest. Never want to be seen as the bad guy. I'll keep my mouth shut from now on though. Lesson learned.
Just kidding mate, no one takes voting that seriously. ::) Nicholls won the last one so don't think he will be that bothered.

Anyway, that was a really hard group. Well done Chaks!
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:22:08 pm »
We doing the 70's next?

(He says, trying to change the subject...)
Online Hazell

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:28:01 pm »
Well done Chakan, unlucky Nicholls, close one that.

Next set of matches up:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352903.new#new
Online Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:22:08 pm
We doing the 70's next?

(He says, trying to change the subject...)
Or the 00's and leave the 70's for last?
Online Betty Blue

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:43:24 pm
Or the 00's and leave the 70's for last?

I'd happily do a combined 60s and everything before draft too, though I don't know how interested other people would be.

10s to present day might also be worth a go.
Online Lastrador

Re: Chakan vs Nicholls - GROUP A (open until 7.30pm tonight):
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:50:00 pm
I'd happily do a combined 60s and everything before draft too, though I don't know how interested other people would be.

10s to present day might also be worth a go.
Yeah, I would love to do a pre-70s draft, but don't know how many would be interested. A 10s to present day would be great too, and probably be more accessible.   
