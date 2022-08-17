Total Members Voted: 17
Highlander (1986) - Cat 1. Action Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) - Cat 2. Crime The Dark Crystal (1982) - Cat. 3 - Adventure Good Morning Vietnam (1987) - Cat. 4 - Drama Airplane! (1980) - Cat 5. Comedy A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) The Abyss (1989) The Princess Bride (1987) Cat. 6 - Horror Cat 7. Sci-Fi Cat. 8 Family Tron (1982) - Cat. 8 - Wildcard
Are the votes only revealed once it's over?
Yep.
Like I said in the other thread, Nicholls' selection is my pick from the two. Airplane and Princess Bride are really the only ones from Chakan's selection I'm really into, and I don't think PB really works in the family movie category anyway.
My good friend Chakan, thought's on the 90's film Showgirls?
Good answer, you want the vote?
Each to their own, but disagree that Princess Bride doesn't work as a family movie, it's literally the perfect family movie. Could it work as adventure/romance as well, of course, but it fits just as well.
Did the voting time change? Says it closes tomorrow?
I think the minimum time you can set up a poll is one day, so Haz will have to manually close the vote at 7:30. Nervous much?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I can unlock it for another hour?
Have to agree with that. Much like The Simpson, kids will certainly enjoy it but some of the humour will fly over their heads, which makes it enjoyable for grown-ups too. So in that sense, it's the perfect family movie. Unlike something like The Neverending Story, that's more of a kid's flick. Still delightful though, and people should vote for whoever picked that.
Are people tortured or killed in The Simpsons? Is Princess Bride listed as a family film on Letterboxd? It was just an observation in passing, but there is a reason it got a PG rating.
I went with Chakan, only because I had thought about using more of his movies than Nicholls. Overall though, there is nothing in it.Good luck guys.
Well done Musketeer, now Nicholls will always remember you as the guy who made him miss out on a final. For the newbies, That's how bad blood and old grudges are created.
I meant no harm, honest. Never want to be seen as the bad guy. I'll keep my mouth shut from now on though. Lesson learned.
We doing the 70's next?(He says, trying to change the subject...)
Or the 00's and leave the 70's for last?
I'd happily do a combined 60s and everything before draft too, though I don't know how interested other people would be.10s to present day might also be worth a go.
