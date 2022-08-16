Ah, yet another loaded title!



However this isn't about political specifically, but about the Monarchy.



It is clear that the current Monarch isn't going to be around for much longer - and I wonder how such a seismic moment will affect Britain as an entity.



The up and coming Monarch is one who doesn't exactly agree with the present government's world view on a host of topics - and is unafraid to say those views aloud.



But I wonder whether such a moment will be the instigator - the moment for the four nations to go their own way, whether by choice, or whether by other means - and what that means.



I have wondered what would have happened if such a moment came 15 or 20 years ago, I don't believe that such a risk of splitting would be greater then, that it feels like it is now.



So, we're clear this is about the future of Britain, this isn't about the tribulations of the Monarchy, this is how Britain steps into the unknown, in plenty of different ways.



There seems to me a whole series of issues that are coming down the road for this country which have for one reason or another have been delayed for convenience over the past few years - starting with the elephant in the room. Brexit.



It really does feel that this is the first summer that it's coming home to people just what they were losing by voting for such a hard exit.



Then there is the Scotland and Irish questions which I believe are beginning to become more entangled than anyone thinks. I believe if one goes, the other will go soon after.



If the current Monarch is still around at this critical moment is vital, as I cannot help but fear for an organised English Nationalist group trying to stoke fear and hatred of the other - aside this time around they'd have politicians in Parliament on their side as well as the papers.



Imagine if the Queen goes in the midst of winter as power cuts ravage the country. It may be jolly on here and other certain places - but make no mistake - amongst a sizable part of the population there will be a collective form of grief possibly unparalleled in our lifetimes. How would that play out - especially if the same politicians are running the show at that moment?