« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Future Of Britain  (Read 578 times)

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • #WTRWWAW
The Future Of Britain
« on: August 16, 2022, 01:29:50 pm »
Ah, yet another loaded title!

However this isn't about political specifically, but about the Monarchy.

It is clear that the current Monarch isn't going to be around for much longer - and I wonder how such a seismic moment will affect Britain as an entity.

The up and coming Monarch is one who doesn't exactly agree with the present government's world view on a host of topics - and is unafraid to say those views aloud.

But I wonder whether such a moment will be the instigator - the moment for the four nations to go their own way, whether by choice, or whether by other means - and what that means.

I have wondered what would have happened if such a moment came 15 or 20 years ago, I don't believe that such a risk of splitting would be greater then, that it feels like it is now.

So, we're clear this is about the future of Britain, this isn't about the tribulations of the Monarchy, this is how Britain steps into the unknown, in plenty of different ways.

There seems to me a whole series of issues that are coming down the road for this country which have for one reason or another have been delayed for convenience over the past few years - starting with the elephant in the room. Brexit.

It really does feel that this is the first summer that it's coming home to people just what they were losing by voting for such a hard exit.

Then there is the Scotland and Irish questions which I believe are beginning to become more entangled than anyone thinks. I believe if one goes, the other will go soon after.

If the current Monarch is still around at this critical moment is vital, as I cannot help but fear for an organised English Nationalist group trying to stoke fear and hatred of the other - aside this time around they'd have politicians in Parliament on their side as well as the papers.

Imagine if the Queen goes in the midst of winter as power cuts ravage the country. It may be jolly on here and other certain places - but make no mistake - amongst a sizable part of the population there will be a collective form of grief possibly unparalleled in our lifetimes. How would that play out - especially if the same politicians are running the show at that moment?
« Last Edit: August 16, 2022, 01:40:47 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #1 on: August 16, 2022, 01:39:49 pm »
Im not a fan of the institution nor the family. But what would be the constitutional impact of us no longer having a Monarch?

With regards to Scotland going its own way, I believe Im right in thinking that its not as simple as Unionists support the Queen (Monarch) and those for Independence do not. In terms of the independence debate the question of the monarchy is very much on the back burner-tbd at a later date. I dont think the SNP want to touch it in fear of losing votes. The monarchy (to me) are strangely popular across the UK. Perhaps its fear of change, or fear of having someone like Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove or Reds-Mogg as the alternative-an elected Head of State.

Im not convinced that the monarchy actually brings in X million pounds to our economy every year. Paris & Vienna dont seem to be short of tourists to former royal palaces, and Im even more skeptical about their influence over trade deals.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #2 on: August 16, 2022, 01:52:19 pm »
The London Monarchs were the only monarchs I mildly cared about, and they weren't that good.
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,464
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #3 on: August 16, 2022, 01:52:51 pm »
I don't believe the Monarchy can or will survive in its present form - and it's clear that William thinks that - hence why trimming the numbers on the public purse.

However, it's clear that Scotland especially wants to go it's own way, it will be interesting to see whether they kept the Monarch as head of state ala Australia and just leave the entity that is Britain.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,656
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #4 on: August 16, 2022, 02:16:55 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 16, 2022, 01:52:19 pm
The London Monarchs were the only monarchs I mildly cared about, and they weren't that good.

Didn't they win the World Bowl once?

Still got my Monarchs cap  :)
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #5 on: August 16, 2022, 02:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 16, 2022, 02:16:55 pm
Didn't they win the World Bowl once?

Still got my Monarchs cap  :)
Clive Allen....   That still haunts me  ;D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,778
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #6 on: August 16, 2022, 03:25:20 pm »
I expect if Scotland went independent there would be a referenum on the monarchy 5-10 years after independence. Getting rid of them would probably win, but who knows, a lot could change by then.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #7 on: August 16, 2022, 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on August 16, 2022, 01:29:50 pm
Ah, yet another loaded title!

However this isn't about political specifically, but about the Monarchy.

It is clear that the current Monarch isn't going to be around for much longer - and I wonder how such a seismic moment will affect Britain as an entity.

The up and coming Monarch is one who doesn't exactly agree with the present government's world view on a host of topics - and is unafraid to say those views aloud.

But I wonder whether such a moment will be the instigator - the moment for the four nations to go their own way, whether by choice, or whether by other means - and what that means.

I have wondered what would have happened if such a moment came 15 or 20 years ago, I don't believe that such a risk of splitting would be greater then, that it feels like it is now.

So, we're clear this is about the future of Britain, this isn't about the tribulations of the Monarchy, this is how Britain steps into the unknown, in plenty of different ways.

There seems to me a whole series of issues that are coming down the road for this country which have for one reason or another have been delayed for convenience over the past few years - starting with the elephant in the room. Brexit.

It really does feel that this is the first summer that it's coming home to people just what they were losing by voting for such a hard exit.

Then there is the Scotland and Irish questions which I believe are beginning to become more entangled than anyone thinks. I believe if one goes, the other will go soon after.

If the current Monarch is still around at this critical moment is vital, as I cannot help but fear for an organised English Nationalist group trying to stoke fear and hatred of the other - aside this time around they'd have politicians in Parliament on their side as well as the papers.

Imagine if the Queen goes in the midst of winter as power cuts ravage the country. It may be jolly on here and other certain places - but make no mistake - amongst a sizable part of the population there will be a collective form of grief possibly unparalleled in our lifetimes. How would that play out - especially if the same politicians are running the show at that moment?
It's a very good question.  The grandiose state ceremonies that would happen around that - whilst not particularly expensive in the grand scheme of things - would sit at odds with a sizable proportion of the population struggling through the winter in poverty.

I doubt her passing would hasten the break up of the union.  The Tories remaining in power after the next GE will do though as they're openly hostile to the devolved governments, they must know that being so dismissive of a second Scottish referendum is going to strengthen the resolve.

One point I disagree on is that I don't think it would be particularly jolly on here.  HRH has walked the tightrope just about as well as she could/can and I don't think many people have any animosity towards her.  I doubt even staunch republicans would be celebrating her death as it's not as though HRH dying means the end of the monarchy, just the passing down of the crown.

With Charles it felt like the leaking of a few negative stories about him - the accepting of donations from Osama Bin Laden's (disowned) family, for example - were a warning shot after he'd made a few outspoken comments.  I think he'll become far less outspoken once he's the monarch which is a shame.  William and Kate are the embodiment of bland PR so we can't expect them to pass comment on the direction the country is heading.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:48:44 pm »
There is this natural assumption that everyone in Scotland wants Independence, which I can categorically say isn't true. The last referendum was tight but the majority voted to stay, kinda speaks for itself. The Tory twats have not helped but Sturgeon has pulled many cards out to win votes, like lowered the voting age.

SNP support isn't all about independence, many of those that are are very snide and nasty about it, but that's modern politics I guess.

Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,450
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 06:48:44 pm
There is this natural assumption that everyone in Scotland wants Independence, which I can categorically say isn't true. The last referendum was tight but the majority voted to stay, kinda speaks for itself. The Tory twats have not helped but Sturgeon has pulled many cards out to win votes, like lowered the voting age.

SNP support isn't all about independence, many of those that are are very snide and nasty about it, but that's modern politics I guess.

My Scottish friends and family were mostly no votes at the last referendum and now every single one wants independence. The chief reasons I hear from them are Brexit and the Tories. They feel like the promises of the last referendum werent kept. And their kids (early 20s) are overtly political and fervently pro-independence.

Cost of living crisis will only give independence more traction. Hard to convince people to remain in a union where you cant afford to keep warm but oil companies record record profit.
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:03:42 am »
Yep, I totally get why voters are now fed up with Westminster, who isn't?!

Independence will change very very little, the fickle voters probably wont see any difference for a long time. Now whether its a good or bad difference cannot be guaranteed by Sturgeon, though of course their promises will be full on. They are no better or worse than any other political party, same lies, drama and false promise. I have a friend that attended an event just recently with Sturgeon and had a chance to speak with her, when she asked where she was from (not an SNP controlled County) she immediately stuck her nose up in the air, became rude and moved on!


Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Independent Scotland + rumpUk FPTP = Tory Government forever

Independent Scotland + Eu membership = hard border with England

SNP = Independence + jam for everyone, forever


Scottish independence has to be tied to
RumpUK PR or we are fucked 




Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
Re: The Future Of Britain
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:21 am »
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 11:30:40 am
Independent Scotland + Eu membership = hard border with England

Is an independent Scotland joining the EU a given? Would the Spanish, for example, not need some persuading.

On the original. I think the Queen's passing will hasten a lot of things. It represents a real break with the UK and its longer term history. The Queen is someone who ties the country to its past (her first Prime Minister was an MP in the Victorian era) and aligns with the illusions of granduer and soft power of the country. She's the most famous woman in the world. Any of her successors will be by any means a much more diminished figure.

I don't think it has a major impact on devolution/the break-up of the Union. I would imagine it makes some countries less likely to remain in the Commonwealth/with the Monarch as head of state. It's one thing the Queen being head of state because, in living memory "she always has been", and quite another a random big eared pensioner who takes money from the Bin Laden's being.

Longer term Britain's future is entirely reliant on accepting our place. We are not a major power, and have not been since the mid-20th century. We can have a secure and prosperous future doing what we're good at well and building strong relationships with our neighbours. None of which will be a feature of a Truss administration.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 