What Jurgen and the boys have done with the net transfer spend we've had over the past 5 years is a miracle. This table is eye-opening.
https://www.transferleague.co.uk/premier-league-last-five-seasons/transfer-league-tables/premier-league-table-last-five-seasons
While we cannot and should not seek to compete with City's spending, the owners can certainly afford to spend a bit more if the technical department identify a player that is good enough. Jurgen is a team player and isn't in the habit of throwing the owners under the bus but that doesn't mean behind the scenes that he is absolutely happy with the squad he has.
There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time.
On to the game, two draws is certainly a poor start but it's not a catastrophe. The performance last night was much better than the first game and as players return we will get stronger. No point looking at City and conceding the title. We can't control their spending or the fact that you need 95 pts to win the league. We can only do the best we can and see where that takes us.
I don't think that transfer table is completely accurate - having double checked all the numbers on transfermarkt, then we get:
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £483.6m, Sold of 285.37, for a Net spend of 198.21
From 2017/18 season up until and including this usmmer - Purchased Gross of £560.8m, Sold of 358, for a Net spend of 202.8
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of 404.51m, Sold of 191.95, for a Net spend of 212.56
Even if they are including the January window from 2018, but not the summer from 2017 (which would then include the VVD/Coutinho deals, taking our Purchases up to about 484, and Sales to about 313m, so a net spend of about 171m - nowhere near as low as the 90m that table suggests.
Either way, we are definitely under spending compared to City/Utd/Chelsea/Arsenal/Everton - the data though,is just crap. It doesn't take 5 secons to realise that Brighton last summer sold Ben White for £53m to realise that a total Sales of "14.6m" across 5 years is just rubbish. Brighton, btw, have (for the same seasons as Lpool above, to show how badly inaccurate that website is):
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £287m, Sold of 109.5, for a Net spend of £177m
From 2017/18 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £304.6m, Sold of £200m, for a Net spend of 104.6
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £234.76m, Sold of £109.46, for a Net spend of 125m