Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')  (Read 19384 times)

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:46:08 am
I couldn't give a fuck about them.

It's impossible for any normal club to compete against an entire oil state when your own league is colluding with them, so all we can do is what we can do.

And I tell you what, we've done fucking amazing. This is one of the best Liverpool sides I've ever seen.

Great manager, great bunch of players and we're a joy to watch when we're back in our stride.

Yes we are a great side. I have said many times that I am fully delighted with our success, we won a league, FA Cup, League cup and Champions League. Thats the full set, and I won't be thinking about how much we didn't win in this period when we look back, it will be seen as the greatest period I have seen anyway.

That said, in every season you do want to win and the fact is we have a formidable opponent that will clock 90 points and the only reason to be disappointed by yesterday is because of their level. So yes, I do think about them all the time in relation to us.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:01:25 am
What Jurgen and the boys have done with the net transfer spend we've had over the past 5 years is a miracle. This table is eye-opening.

https://www.transferleague.co.uk/premier-league-last-five-seasons/transfer-league-tables/premier-league-table-last-five-seasons

While we cannot and should not seek to compete with City's spending, the owners can certainly afford to spend a bit more if the technical department identify a player that is good enough. Jurgen is a team player and isn't in the habit of throwing the owners under the bus but that doesn't mean behind the scenes that he is absolutely happy with the squad he has. 

There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time.

On to the game, two draws is certainly a poor start but it's not a catastrophe. The performance last night was much better than the first game and as players return we will get stronger. No point looking at City and conceding the title. We can't control their spending or the fact that you need 95 pts to win the league. We can only do the best we can and see where that takes us.

I don't think that transfer table is completely accurate - having double checked all the numbers on transfermarkt, then we get:
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £483.6m, Sold of 285.37, for a Net spend of 198.21
From 2017/18 season up until and including this usmmer - Purchased Gross of £560.8m, Sold of 358, for a Net spend of 202.8
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of 404.51m, Sold of 191.95, for a Net spend of 212.56

Even if they are including the January window from 2018, but not the summer from 2017 (which would then include the VVD/Coutinho deals, taking our Purchases up to about 484, and Sales to about 313m, so a net spend of about 171m - nowhere near as low as the 90m that table suggests.

Either way, we are definitely under spending compared to City/Utd/Chelsea/Arsenal/Everton - the data though,is just crap.  It doesn't take 5 secons to realise that Brighton last summer sold Ben White for £53m to realise that a total Sales of "14.6m" across 5 years is just rubbish.  Brighton, btw, have (for the same seasons as Lpool above, to show how badly inaccurate that website is):
From 2017/18 season up until the end of last season (so not including this window) - Purchased Gross of £287m, Sold of 109.5, for a Net spend of £177m
From 2017/18 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £304.6m, Sold of £200m, for a Net spend of 104.6
From 2018/19 season up until and including this summer - Purchased Gross of £234.76m, Sold of £109.46, for a Net spend of 125m
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:15:39 am
Im obsessed with City. Cant see how you cant be if you want to win the league.

Be aware of them but dont let it ruin your enjoyment of watching us
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:49:39 am
Can anyone explain or even throw up a suggestion about the drop off between these first two games and the Community Shield v City?
I think it's as simple as:
- Man City play a style that suits us.  The game was open and more like a toe-to-toe slugfest.  Fulham and Palace both condensed the space and tried to hit us on the break (through the physicality of Mitrovic and the pace of Zaha).
- We've had a run on injuries that have disrupted our team.
My 2 cents...

I felt we were tactically poor both against Fulham and against Palace for almost completely opposite reasons.  At Fulham we were determined to control the play and pass through the lines,  but our midfield was forced too deep and invited pressure.  Thiago figured things out after about 30mins, but Hendo couldn't find Bobby or Mo at all.  We couldn't find our forwards with balls into feet and didn't take any advantage of the space in behind in the first half.  Second half we improved.

Against Palace we had too many players trying to push on.  At times it looked like we were playing a front 6. The problem is that it made us too easy to mark and we just ended up playing in front of them.  Consequently our creative players kept receiving the ball with their backs to goal and no space to play in, hence the constant balls back to Fab.  Milly and Elliott should have come shorter,  got their heads up more and drawn Palace out a bit to create space.

We'll figure it out pretty soon I reckon.  The issue I and many others have,  I think,  is that it doesn't happen with a world class midfield.  Thiago would figure it out,  as he did against Fulham, Milner and Elliott are not currently world class. As a team competing against City and vying for the CL,  it's a weakness, imo. 
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:05:27 am
Good point, forgot the water break.  Did we have 1 in the second half as well?  Assuming we didn't, 9 subs used @ 30s a sub meant the ref added on a total of 30s for the red card, 2 injuries, 1 goal and ALL the time wasting he he warned them about; compared to 2 mins in the 1st half for the 1 or 2 injury and 1 goal

Yeah I don't remember there being one in the second half. Not sure because there were two subs a la 3 players each time that he counted less time per substitution then? Don't know what the rulebook says about that? If anything.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:47 am
Be aware of them but dont let it ruin your enjoyment of watching us

They don't. If we don't win the league, its fine, ive seen us win it, I am more than content.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:05:27 am
Good point, forgot the water break.  Did we have 1 in the second half as well?  Assuming we didn't, 9 subs used @ 30s a sub meant the ref added on a total of 30s for the red card, 2 injuries, 1 goal and ALL the time wasting he he warned them about; compared to 2 mins in the 1st half for the 1 or 2 injury and 1 goal
It isn't 30 seconds per sub, but 30 seconds per sub break - so x5, rather than x9 - so, two and a half minutes for the rest. Still probably a bit short.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:50:29 am
While I appreciate that City skew all financial conversations (as do Chelsea, and soon Newcastle) but the flipside of that argument is that Liverpool have seriously under spent compared to about every team in the league, in terms of their expenditure to revenue capabilities. I mean, Villa and Everton have outspent Liverpool over the last ten years (though much good it has done them), while Liverpool are 7th on net spend over the last 5 years in the PL. there is some pride to be taken in that thriftiness, but further investment in the squad would have been far more preferable. 
I agree mate, and without derailing this into a spending debate, every time I hear the club say the old "There aren't any suitable players out there", I'm usually smiling to myself thinking they omitted the "for the right price" bit  ;D

It is what it is, and this is nothing new, back to the Rafa days we had Chelsea do the same (albeit City's spending is more insane, if that's possible). Rafa had to work his magic and try to find gems.

It is one hell of a ride with this team and Klopp continues to do wonders. There's merit in keeping our head down and getting on with it. At the same time, not questioning what City do, will normalise their practice. I don't think it's unreasonable to say hang on, it can't be right that they have set such a standard where 2 draws into a season and some are thinking it's over.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:12:26 pm
It isn't 30 seconds per sub, but 30 seconds per sub break - so x5, rather than x9 - so, two and a half minutes for the rest. Still probably a bit short.

Have they changed that - as it has always been 30s per sub irrelevant as to whether a substitution was made at the same time as others, and having quickly searched, I can see no evidence of them changing it - and the law doesn't actually mention a specific time or whether it is per substiutution or per "group of substitutions".  Also it makes no sense to suggest that doing, say 6 substitutions at a time (3 for each team), takes the same time as 1 substitution.  Even last night, when we made 3 at a time, they certainly took longer than 1 minute together to come off the pitch  - even if it took less time than the 3 would have done individually.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:30:43 am
Was it a headbutt?

If it was then how come no damage whatsoever? Have you ever been nutted? Have you seen someone nutted?

Sadly I have seen it a few times and the person involved has been fucked and hospitalised.

Of course, in reals terms it doesn't really count as an actual headbutt, he barely touched him, and we all know the fall to the ground was for effect. He was sent off for moving his head in that direction and making contact. Not many get away with it in that situation. No point trying to compare it to an actual fight.

It's the same as being sent off for raising your hand, and either way it's not something we've done as a squad.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:51:21 am
-  Elliot was good, I'll agree, but so was Carvalho when he came on (maybe because Palace were tiring at the time),
Carvalho got knocked off the ball a couple of times which made me think that he's not quite ready to start a game. However coming on as a sub when, as you say the opposition are tiring, will help his development and he did well. Shame that his shot didn't go in! For the same reasons I think that Nunez made an impact against City and Fulham because he was introduced to the game in the second half. He will also take time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the Prem and possibly he was also not ready to start a game and only did so because of injuries. The lad deserves some patience and despite him fluffing some chances last night (he was not alone in doing that), he's chalked up two goals in 3 competitive games despite only playing part of each game. He's also been involved in the creation of two other goals.
I vowed to avoid Twitter today but got sucked in as usual and there is a video doing the rounds of the interactions between Nunez and Andersen throughout the game. In retrospect that red card looked like an accident waiting to happen and arguably one of the management team should have spotted that trouble was brewing and subbed him before he gave Tierney a reason to give him his marching orders.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:40:40 pm
I vowed to avoid Twitter today but got sucked in as usual and there is a video doing the rounds of the interactions between Nunez and Andersen throughout the game. In retrospect that red card looked like an accident waiting to happen and arguably one of the management team should have spotted that trouble was brewing and subbed him before he gave Tierney a reason to give him his marching orders.

Anderson said he was at Nunez all game, obviously with the intention of getting him sent off. He seemed a little surprised that it worked.
