I felt we were tactically poor both against Fulham and against Palace for almost completely opposite reasons. At Fulham we were determined to control the play and pass through the lines, but our midfield was forced too deep and invited pressure. Thiago figured things out after about 30mins, but Hendo couldn't find Bobby or Mo at all. We couldn't find our forwards with balls into feet and didn't take any advantage of the space in behind in the first half. Second half we improved.



Against Palace we had too many players trying to push on. At times it looked like we were playing a front 6. The problem is that it made us too easy to mark and we just ended up playing in front of them. Consequently our creative players kept receiving the ball with their backs to goal and no space to play in, hence the constant balls back to Fab. Milly and Elliott should have come shorter, got their heads up more and drawn Palace out a bit to create space.



We'll figure it out pretty soon I reckon. The issue I and many others have, I think, is that it doesn't happen with a world class midfield. Thiago would figure it out, as he did against Fulham, Milner and Elliott are not currently world class. As a team competing against City and vying for the CL, it's a weakness, imo.