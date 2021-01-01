« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')  (Read 18302 times)

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #760 on: Today at 11:01:25 am »

What Jurgen and the boys have done with the net transfer spend we've had over the past 5 years is a miracle. This table is eye-opening.

https://www.transferleague.co.uk/premier-league-last-five-seasons/transfer-league-tables/premier-league-table-last-five-seasons

While we cannot and should not seek to compete with City's spending, the owners can certainly afford to spend a bit more if the technical department identify a player that is good enough. Jurgen is a team player and isn't in the habit of throwing the owners under the bus but that doesn't mean behind the scenes that he is absolutely happy with the squad he has. 

There also needs to be some analysis of our preseason preparation. We have incurred an absurd number of injuries, most of it during preseason. Perhaps it's just bad luck but it's an odd coincidence to lose 3 centre backs, 4 midfielders and 2 forwards in such a short space of time.

On to the game, two draws is certainly a poor start but it's not a catastrophe. The performance last night was much better than the first game and as players return we will get stronger. No point looking at City and conceding the title. We can't control their spending or the fact that you need 95 pts to win the league. We can only do the best we can and see where that takes us. 
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #761 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:34:27 am
On a Palace-related note, Eze is a really good player. Fabinho probably should have fouled him and taken the yellow in the build up to their goal, but he gave us a few problems beyond that.

Only thing that really really annoyed me about him was that he did the same move all the time, I think it was just bring it in on his right foot...................and we fell for it every single time
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #762 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
I think Fabinho did try to take him down but couldn't get near him. Think that's just a brilliant piece of play by Eze, nothing else.
Logged
JFT96.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #763 on: Today at 11:02:37 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:57:21 am
How poor was the ref (and all refs in general these days) around added on time.  Last night, in the second half we had:
-  9 Substitutes
-  2 injuries that necessitated stopping the game and a physio coming onto the pitch
-  1 goal
-  1 red card which took a good minute to sort out and get Nunez off the pitch
-  The ref warning them multiple times at throw ins and goal kicks for wasting time (starting in the 47th minute!) and resulting in the yellow card for the goalie in injury time

Yet he added on 5 minutes; yes he then did extend it by 40s or so with the yellow card and then further time wasting at goal kicks and free kicks by them, but it should really have been 7+.

Compare that to the first half where we had:
-  0 substitutes
-  1 goal (not requiring VAR)
-  2 injuries that necessitated stopping the game and a physio coming onto the pitch (to the same player)
and that had 3 mins which felt about right.

We did have a one minute? water break in the first half also. And the clock was ticking on during that I think.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #764 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 10:57:42 am
agree with all this - why did it seem that we only started to play when we went down to 10?

We didn't - before we went down to 10 men, we had an xG of 2.02 - afterwards an xG of 0.34.  To pretend we "only started to play" is forgetting a VERY good first half - in the first half alone we had a better xG than City did across the whole game when they put 4 past Bournmouth for example. 
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #765 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:58:18 am
I'm not misinterpreting anything mate. The posts and posters might vary, but its all part of the same painfully circular argument that now makes up 90% of the discussion on this forum

On one hand you have the Man City thread, where people go to bemoan their financial doping and how they've ruined the integrity of the competition

Then you have this forum, where many of the same people come to hyper-analyse every dropped point and bemoan our failings to keep pace with them

And round and round it goes ad nauseam. Let's not kid ourselves here, they fucking consume us, and its plain to see

Yopu're right, they do, but its understandable. My ire would be at City and the PL way before our fan base.

Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,843
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #766 on: Today at 11:04:55 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:47:20 am
He misplaced pass after pass.

Not one of his better games.

His defending was iffy most of the game as well.

I'm beginning to think maybe I was watching a different game.

You did - he was mostly excellent on the ball, especially in the first half
He's supposed to turn the ball over more than our other players - he's the attacking fulcrum in the team .. we're more interested in his output which was huge last night
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #767 on: Today at 11:05:27 am »
Quote from: plura on Today at 11:02:37 am
We did have a one minute? water break in the first half also. And the clock was ticking on during that I think.

Good point, forgot the water break.  Did we have 1 in the second half as well?  Assuming we didn't, 9 subs used @ 30s a sub meant the ref added on a total of 30s for the red card, 2 injuries, 1 goal and ALL the time wasting he he warned them about; compared to 2 mins in the 1st half for the 1 or 2 injury and 1 goal
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,948
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:06:05 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:58:18 am
I'm not misinterpreting anything mate. The posts and posters might vary, but its all part of the same painfully circular argument that now makes up 90% of the discussion on this forum

On one hand you have the Man City thread, where people go to bemoan their financial doping and how they've ruined the integrity of the competition

Then you have this forum, where many of the same people come to hyper-analyse every dropped point and bemoan our failings to keep pace with them

And round and round it goes ad nauseam. Let's not kid ourselves here, they fucking consume us, and its plain to see

Not helped by Sky and Carragher banging on about a draw being a loss.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,693
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:06:28 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:49:39 am
Can anyone explain or even throw up a suggestion about the drop off between these first two games and the Community Shield v City?

My guess is had we spawned a last minute winner last night then it never would have occurred to you to come in here and type that post

But as we've now normalised this weird expectancy for our squad to compete with City's, we now have to find ways to explain the dropping of every single solitary point

A pretty fucking joyless existence if you ask me.
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,469
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 10:59:24 am
Trent had an ok game - it was definitely Robbo that had a poor game.  Didn't help either of them that they had no coverage from Milner/Elliot defensively, which pulled Diaz/Salah back to deep.  I'd say his game was better than his game last week was for example

He improved second half, but running towards the Annie Road first half, his passing was all over the shop.

Robertson had a poor game as well.


But I'm not worried, it's true we look rusty, but they must still be knackered - they have barely had a break and it must weigh on their minds that they have that fucking shitshow of a supposed World Cup mid-season to somehow try and cope with.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:08:51 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:02:37 am
I think Fabinho did try to take him down but couldn't get near him. Think that's just a brilliant piece of play by Eze, nothing else.
Fabinho over-committed, on a ball that wasn't there to be won, against a more athletic player who was always likely to skip past him. If he'd held Eze up for even a second, Trent would have been closing him from the other side.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,469
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:09:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:04:55 am
You did - he was mostly excellent on the ball, especially in the first half
He's supposed to turn the ball over more than our other players - he's the attacking fulcrum in the team .. we're more interested in his output which was huge last night

I'll have to watch it back then mate, but I wasn't the only one groaning after he gave it away and gave it away and gave it away and gave it away first half.

He's usually fairly clinical, but the passes first half especially were half arsed and barely even needed to be cleared.

Stuns me that you think that he was good on the ball when he wasn't beating anyone or completing passes more than he was rolling them to their defence.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,195
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #773 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:30:29 am
I'd rather he'd actually nutted him and knocked him out.

Might as well do it if you're going to do it.

Embarrasing getting sent off for that and massively embarrasing for the tool playacting like he'd been floored. Not just him, but I can't see how some of these footballers can look their kids in the face.

Massive fucking inbred crybabies. I've not played football to any decent level and it was pretty rough around Bootle in the 80s and 90s, but trying to imagine how people would have reacted if someone had been crying like these massive fucking bellends is an intriguing notion. You wouldn't be able to show your face anywhere ever again.
It's infuriating, isn't it. It only happens at this level too. If you went down like a bag of shite with minimal or zero contact like the Palace gobshite did you'd be laughed off the field where I come from. If anything, if someone chinned you you'd be looking to stand your ground. The aggressor would still get sent off.

The incident yesterday was utterly pathetic. If I was a ref I'd have sent both players off. Nunez was played and fell for it, but you just cannot go around sticking your head in, even if there is minimal or even no contact. For me, the Palace shithouse goes for feigning a head injury and unsporting, unprofessional conduct. His completely fake reaction to an implied but not executed headbutt was shameful and embarrassing. I'd be horrified if one of ours did it, and I think Klopp would wipe the floor with them.




Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,970
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #774 on: Today at 11:10:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:01:03 am
It annoyed me more than on five occasions, the referee himself timewasted by stopping the game, running over to the player and warning them for timewasting and actually wasting a minute longer on each occasion.

At the risk of being labelled tin foil hatted....its exactly how certain referees work against us. Tierney is classic for it, he's done it before. There seems to be a narrative that if a referee doesn't get any 'major decisions' wrong that he's had a decent game and couldn't possibly have been biased against us. If you've got a team who has a gameplan to timewaste and you actively help that, then you're being biased against/towards a certain team.

The whole system is absolutely broken.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #775 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Agreed, our first half performance wasnt bad, maybe we could have done with a bit more penetration but saying that both Mo and Darwin had chances they probably should have stuck away.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,948
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #776 on: Today at 11:11:34 am »
Our results since 28th December in PL:

DWWWWWWWWWWDWWWDWWWDD
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,580
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #777 on: Today at 11:11:41 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:49:39 am
Can anyone explain or even throw up a suggestion about the drop off between these first two games and the Community Shield v City?

Apart from the first 20 mins or so last night I didn't think we were that great. I do appreciate it takes us time to get rhythm and we do look better when we have a shorter break between games, but I thought Palace were relatively comfortable. I have heard a lot of 'we would have won comfortably if Nunez didn't get sent off' but I didn't get that vibe at all. I think his sending off probably sent a jolt through the team but I didn't seen a fluidity or a pattern of chance creation to suggest we were going to run out comfortable winners in the second half.

I think I am fairly content with the nucleus on the squad, and injuries have certainly throw a spanner in the works but there should have been enough there to take six points from our opening two games.

It does feel like a little bit of an evolution is happening and we have had very small spells in the last two-three years when we have looked poor and people have panicked, wanting to toss the whole thing out (normally the midfield) but some tinkering has normally put us back on the correct path and I trust Klopp to do that again but I just can't quite get my ahead around the drop off between the hunger v City, and then this start. It has been so flat. I think we have had spells across both games where we looked good but overall, the control was largely missing and we were giving up a ton of space and subsequently, decent chances.

There was definitely a different approach or level of hunger against City. I don't think these players turn up and expect a game to be won easily but I just wanted to see a bit more bite and anger. Maybe a lot of it is rhythm whilst trying to bed in new players and also patching holes because of injuries. I hope so.

I am not prepared to panic - it's a shit start and there are definitely things to improve upon but I think I said in this thread last night that this group of players are at their best when their backs are against the wall. There are 110 points still to play for. The margin for error is closing in but this manager and group are to be trusted. A win at home against City and the gap is just 1 point if we matched them until then, so absolutely no need to panic or write this side off unless the wheels really come off.

Maybe a big game next will focus and sharpen the mind a little.



The starting XI yesterday was more what we'd play in the cup. A lot of change compared to the community shield, where we pretty much started with our first XI.

There's a theory in the injury thread that we put in a ton of hard training sessions, before we can't do it anymore because of games every 3 days. Maybe we overdid it a bit, lots of players looked tired.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #778 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:06:58 am
He improved second half, but running towards the Annie Road first half, his passing was all over the shop.

Robertson had a poor game as well.


But I'm not worried, it's true we look rusty, but they must still be knackered - they have barely had a break and it must weigh on their minds that they have that fucking shitshow of a supposed World Cup mid-season to somehow try and cope with.

I thought some of Trent's passing wasn't great but a lot of it felt like a lack of options for the person on the ball. Its sad to say but Palace effectively let Nat have the ball and concentrate on marking and cutting lanes to everyone else

Despite that if you watch the highlights, Trent creates pretty much all of our best chances in the first half. Ball to Nunez at the back post for the volley, cutback to Salah which was put wide and through ball for Salah header from 8 yards. If we were more clinical he is coming away with a few assists again
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:13:47 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:33:29 am
See, this is what I'm talking about. Total fucking obsession with Man City to the point where all sensibility gets fucked out the window. This supposedly weak squad that you speak of played every single game of every single competition they entered last season. A feat that very few sides in the history of the fucking sport have managed to do. Yet here we are, after drawing 2 fucking games, and you're bleating on about how we're supposedly sabotaging ourselves all because your expectations of competing with City aren't being met

Do you not see how fucked up that is? Forget Mane leaving and what we did/didn't do in the transfer window for a moment. Do you not see the absolute fucking madness of what you're saying?

You're wilfully misreading what I said. I didn't say the squad was 'weak', I said there are weaknesses in it, which there are. We have the resources to resolve those weaknesses (we have money and a brilliant scouting / recruitment setup) yet we refuse to do it. Two weeks ago we looked sharp and up for it against City, but a week later we put in a complacent, slack performance against a far inferior Fulham team. This is what I mean be sabotaging ourselves - we can do all the hard stuff but then just make stupid avoidable mistakes. Klopp is a genius and there's probably no-one else in the world who could've done what he has over the last few years. But at the same time, it doesn't take a genius to realise that our midfield needs strengthening, or that we needed to take the Fulham game more seriously.

It's not an 'obsession' with City, it's a realisation that to win the League we need to be almost perfect, but also that this team and this manager absolutely deserve to win more titles, and it's frustrating to fall short because of stupid avoidable mistakes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 