Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')

Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:52:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:02:29 am
Thats all true but what you forget is that we didnt take advantage of Citys stumble because we dropped points as well. The reality is that unlike us last season (we understandably dropped points as we were still getting into our groove) City will keep winning and take advantage.

My point is that people are overreacting a bit (at least in terms of the points total).

The worrying aspect for me is the injury situation and how that will impact on future results. The two results that weve had so far, whilst annoying, are far from the end of the world and one of them is actually the same result which City get at home to Palace last season.

Everyone in here told me the title was done by January and I made the point then that our run of form wasnt that far away from Citys at a similar time in 18/19, sure enough we take it to the last day and are unlucky not to win it in the end.

A lot changes in football very very quickly, a win against United and this will be largely forgotten about, 4 points is fuck all at this stage.
Logged

Online JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:54:06 am »
Shit start to the season against teams we should be hammering.
Is it too early to harp on about injuries?
All the laughing we have done at United, yet if we put in another bad performance next week they could be above us.
Fab, Hendo and Milner should be competing for one place, never more than one of them playing. Milner only in absolute emergencies.
Elliott should now get a run of starts , may have to anyway due to the injuries. Do we have a lot of injury prone players or is it the training or bad luck? We always seem to have a lot more than other clubs.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:54:09 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:52:51 am
My point is that people are overreacting a bit (at least in terms of the points total).

The worrying aspect for me is the injury situation and how that will impact on future results. The two results that weve had so far, whilst annoying, are far from the end of the world and one of them is actually the same result which City get at home to Palace last season.

Everyone in here told me the title was done by January and I made the point then that our run of form wasnt that far away from Citys at a similar time in 18/19, sure enough we take it to the last day and are unlucky not to win it in the end.

A lot changes in football very very quickly, a win against United and this will be largely forgotten about, 4 points is fuck all at this stage.

Next three for us are important.

We miss Jota.

Team feels in transition for me - the midfield is an absolute horror show at the moment. Its stacked but we have aging / injury prone players or kids. So weird to put all our eggs in the Bellingham basket.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:49 am by Nick110581 »
Logged


Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:59:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:09 am
Next three for us are important.

We miss Jota.

Team feels in transition for me - the midfield is an absolute horror show at the moment.

Weve gambled on that main 4 midfielders not getting injured enough to cause us significant problems - my opinion is that Id have signed another one as Im not sure that particular gamble will pay off (particularly with Fabinhos form since the start of the season).

Its just the way we do business, probably means well end up with an absolute superstar in midfield in a years time but may have to suck it up this season depending on injuries, similar to Konate in 2021.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #684 on: Today at 09:01:17 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:10 am
Weve gambled on that main 4 midfielders not getting injured enough to cause us significant problems - my opinion is that Id have signed another one as Im not sure that particular gamble will pay off (particularly with Fabinhos form since the start of the season).

Its just the way we do business, probably means well end up with an absolute superstar in midfield in a years time but may have to suck it up this season depending on injuries, similar to Konate in 2021.

But why would we get a superstar ?

We dont buy ready made world class players.
Logged


Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #685 on: Today at 09:03:02 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:01:17 am
But why would we get a superstar ?

We dont buy ready made world class players.

I dont mean literally a big name superstar, I just mean well probably end up with a top class midfielder that were all glad weve waited a bit for, again, similar to Konate.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #686 on: Today at 09:03:39 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:02 am
I dont mean literally a big name superstar, I just mean well probably end up with a top class midfielder that were all glad weve waited a bit for, again, similar to Konate.

But we may need three midfielders next year ?
Logged


Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #687 on: Today at 09:06:48 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:20:41 am
Whatever you want to call it is not really relevant. Its blatant violent conduct and a deserved red card.

Anyone focussing on the referee after that is deluded to the point of no return. Sick of the same old excuses.

Not sure if you went to the game, but the referee fucked us over from the first minute.

If you'd gone then the crowd were probably more pissed than I've seen in the last ten years. Every fucking decision.

If you didn't go, not sure how it came across on the telly, because obviously not seen it yet.

The referee was actually trolling us for most of the game. How in this day and age you can allow some cheating twat from Salford to ref us just before we play a team that comes from 200 yards from where he was born is astounding.
Logged


Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #688 on: Today at 09:07:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:03:39 am
But we may need three midfielders next year ?

Maybe well sign two, its far from beyond the realms considering the attack and defence is boxed for the foreseeable.

My point is that the club ownership have shown in the past theyre willing to gamble a bit to get value and the player(s) they want. My view on it is it would easily be value to get a midfielder in for this season, even if its only on loan, to plug that gap and avoid us being in the position that we were in yesterday on a regular basis as theres only so many matches you can expect Milner to play at the level hes managed against Fulham and Palace. But I know for experience the club doesnt operate like that so this seasons fortunes will likely come down to the fitness of people like Thiago and the form of all 4.

Its not the gamble I would have made but I can see the logic on it and it probably means well reap the benefits in a year or twos time, you can make a legitimate case for wanting to maximise what weve got when weve got it and try to get as many trophies as we can right now but again, I dont think its how we operate.

Logged

Online Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #689 on: Today at 09:09:18 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:03:39 am
But we may need three midfielders next year ?

We'll need two, assuming we don't sign one in January.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:10:28 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:09:18 am
We'll need two, assuming we don't sign one in January.

I just find it astonishing that there arent players available now but we seemed to be happy with Ox and Keita.

Just seems weird logic when its clear it needs a refresh
Logged


Online LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:11:48 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:03:14 am
Frustrating game on every level.

Brilliant goal from Diaz, real shame one of those late efforts from Salah or Carvalho didn't go in as we were the better team and really showed a desire to win.

Good start the the game, lots of half chances and could have been 3 up before they scored on another day.

Biggest shame is no Nunez against Utd.
Agree with this. I think some of the frustration with this and the Fulham game stems from the performance against City. Perhaps we read too much into that game because City were a bit sluggish but it was definitely no friendly, we played well and you came away from the Charity Shield with the expectation that we would hit the ground running in the Prem and it's not happened.
I'm not seeing any physical lethargy. The pace of the game in the first half hour was fast and despite the fact that Palace had their chances in the latter stages, we didn't actually look a man down when Nunez went off. But I am sensing a mental tiredness - there were hints of it during pre-season, especially with the likes of Fabinho. You can accept it when a hollywood ball fails to reach a player but when simple, short pass go astray it amounts to sloppiness. Sloppiness has cost us in the first two games of the season.
So many of our goals involves assists from the fullbacks and I thought, in general, the standard of crossing from all three last night was below par. Given that the centre of the park was so crowded it was even more important that we made best use of the flanks to stretch the play but it didn't happen. In the first half in particular, the Robbo+Diaz combination barely reached the byline, continually opting to stop and pass backwards. It's also important when facing a largely defensive side to use their occasional forays forward to hit them on the break when you get the chance and we didn't do that either.
Jurgen was keen to blood Nunez slowly and  had Jota been available I think we'd have seen him start instead. But injuries have forced our hand. I thought he was okay in the first half hour and showed some lovely touches in the build up play. Yes, he probably should have scored but he was not the only one. We absolutely must start hitting the back of the net during spells when we are well on top. Our failure to do so cost us in Paris and it cost us last night.
Nunez was stupid but better and more experienced players than him have lost their rag too (Keegan/Bremner anyone?). I get the impression that he's possibly a little overawed by the status of the club and desperate to succeed and sometimes you don't channel that well - almost by trying too hard. I'm sure the lad is feeling pretty wretched today and I just hope he is staying away from social media. Klopp will sort him out and if he starts getting better service from the rest of the team, I'm sure he'll add to his goal tally.
I enjoyed the rendition of YNWA and the atmosphere after the sending off. It's a shame one of our late attempts on goal failed to hit the back of the net because we'd be buzzing today.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:12:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:06:48 am
Not sure if you went to the game, but the referee fucked us over from the first minute.

If you'd gone then the crowd were probably more pissed than I've seen in the last ten years. Every fucking decision.

If you didn't go, not sure how it came across on the telly, because obviously not seen it yet.

The referee was actually trolling us for most of the game. How in this day and age you can allow some cheating twat from Salford to ref us just before we play a team that comes from 200 yards from where he was born is astounding.

I went the game and yeah the ref was shite. That doesnt excuse getting caught head butting someone though. 
Logged

Offline Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:12:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:06:48 am
Not sure if you went to the game, but the referee fucked us over from the first minute.

If you'd gone then the crowd were probably more pissed than I've seen in the last ten years. Every fucking decision.

If you didn't go, not sure how it came across on the telly, because obviously not seen it yet.

The referee was actually trolling us for most of the game. How in this day and age you can allow some cheating twat from Salford to ref us just before we play a team that comes from 200 yards from where he was born is astounding.

I can't share what message I was getting from people in the ground on Nunez, as there seems to be a push on here to not describe his behaviour too honestly. So I don't think you speak for them all.

Perhaps you were just sensing frustration to do with our form.

Klopp said it just right, it absolutely was a red card and you can't act like that.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:03:02 am
I dont mean literally a big name superstar, I just mean well probably end up with a top class midfielder that were all glad weve waited a bit for, again, similar to Konate.

I was made up with ibou but the weirdest thing about the winter 2021 window is we didn't bring the stop gap signings in at the start of the window when it was incredibly obvious we desperately needed them. We effectively wrote our season off at that point and our form in the January/feb was awful. Kabak and Davies obviously were far from perfect but they helped.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:28 am
I just find it astonishing that there arent players available now but we seemed to be happy with Ox and Keita.

Just seems weird logic when its clear it needs a refresh

It seems strange to me we appeared to have gone from 80m on tchouameni now or whatever it costs on Bellingham next year with no joined up thought of "we may need someone to meet in the middle".

Milner was decent last night but he shouldn't be starting league games for us in 2022.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Believe

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:17:33 am »
I thought we played very well until they scored and should have been at least one, probably two goals up by that point. Credit to Palace though, they were well drilled and Zaha's finish was outrageous.

After that, it was all a bit slow and three/four touch stuff, which is always going to be frustrating against a well set up low block. We continued to have our chances though, but it was probably always going to take something a bit special to break them down; an outrageous goal from Diaz which should have him properly up and running for the season. Also, I thought we were excellent after the sending off when the crowd had woken up a bit and we had more intensity in our game, partly aided by Gomez coming on. Could and should have won with either eleven or ten men, but as with Fulham we just weren't quite at it and didn't get the rub of the green. Onwards.

Oh, and Harvey Elliott - WHAT a player he is!!
Logged

Online Jm55

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #696 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
The Nunez thing is just fucking utterly stupid, Im not sure the best way to deal with it if youre the manger because Im not an expert on sports psychology but I can tell you how I dealt with it which was shouting expletives for about 5 minutes and telling him to fuck off - of course hell (hopefully) learn from it and we move on but its a bit mad to expect people not to be annoyed by it, both because of the time in the game as well as us now having at least 3 more without him.

Tierney was fucking crap though, him letting stuff go for both sides doesnt make it a good refereeing performance when theyre allowing the opposition to have two arms of Salah and Diaz and haul them to the ground with no punishment. Then theres the time wasting which went unpunished until the 91st minute by which point it was far too late, really annoying and plays into Palaces hands.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:21:31 am by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #697 on: Today at 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:12:11 am
I went the game and yeah the ref was shite. That doesnt excuse getting caught head butting someone though. 

His reaction was poor, but some lad had the footage of the 'headbutt' at the pub after the game and people were actually laughing at it.

It wasn't even a headbutt, goaded by the dickhead that pushed him, strode up to him with his chest puffed out like a deranged budgie and then a weird set of contact.

I can see why the red was given, and I can see it was stupid by Nunez - but he and the rest of the players were pretty fucked off by the time it happened. I lost count of the number of times they were pushed, tripped, shoved, elbowed and slid into with the ref 'playing on'

I like passion from players and I hope this fires Nunez up to be a bit of a c*nt himself and start chopping players down like Palace got away with all game.
Logged


Online Oskar

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #698 on: Today at 09:20:08 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:10:28 am
I just find it astonishing that there arent players available now but we seemed to be happy with Ox and Keita.

Did we?

The noise coming out of the club going into the summer was that we were happy to let Oxlade-Chamberlain go if an offer came in, but we can't sell a player unless someone makes us an offer. And we tried to sign a midfielder, he just preferred to go elsewhere.

Nothing about the club's stance surprises me, we've seen it before. I don't think they're standing idle, or that our eggs are all in the Bellingham basket as seems to have become accepted as fact for some reason - there will be a shortlist of midfielders we want, they just may not be attainable at the moment for whatever reason. Maybe that changes before the end of the window and we bring one in, maybe we get one in January and another in the summer.
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #699 on: Today at 09:21:20 am »
RAWK getting closer to the likes of SKY and MSM every day. The one place you used to be able to come and see some reasoned opinions and pleasant debate about the only thing worth following football in the 21st century has descended into farce. A part of me rather hopes that Jurgen uses this season to change the team a bit and prepare for next 5 years and we don't have another exhausting race for the title. It might let us reflect a little more reasonably on things. I, for one, can understand if the players who have put in so much effort in recent seasons are unable to get themselves back up to the standards of those seasons. What credit did they get for any of it? Always about the next game, next half, next five minutes. Let Sky, BBC, et al try to get excited when City have the league won in January and United are mid-table. I'm old enough to remember previous great Liverpool teams and they won the league regularly but occasionally had a transitional one when the likes of Forest and Villa came through for their moment in the sun. It was normal. Our boys have played three of the best seasons ever in the last four (and we know what happened in the other). In any era other than now they would have been champions three times in those four and surely we would cut them more slack if that had been the case. The fact they didn't is indicative of the game's race to the moral bottom, but let's not take any of that into consideration, eh?

Think I'll just follow Jurgen on LFC TV for the rest of the season. The voice of reason.
Logged

Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #700 on: Today at 09:24:18 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:50 am
His reaction was poor, but some lad had the footage of the 'headbutt' at the pub after the game and people were actually laughing at it.

It wasn't even a headbutt, goaded by the dickhead that pushed him, strode up to him with his chest puffed out like a deranged budgie and then a weird set of contact.

I can see why the red was given, and I can see it was stupid by Nunez - but he and the rest of the players were pretty fucked off by the time it happened. I lost count of the number of times they were pushed, tripped, shoved, elbowed and slid into with the ref 'playing on'

I like passion from players and I hope this fires Nunez up to be a bit of a c*nt himself and start chopping players down like Palace got away with all game.

The defender pushed him because Nunez had already just given him a sly little mini-headbutt.  He didn't push him out of nowhere.
Logged


Online Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #701 on: Today at 09:25:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:50 am
His reaction was poor, but some lad had the footage of the 'headbutt' at the pub after the game and people were actually laughing at it.

It wasn't even a headbutt, goaded by the dickhead that pushed him, strode up to him with his chest puffed out like a deranged budgie and then a weird set of contact.

I can see why the red was given, and I can see it was stupid by Nunez - but he and the rest of the players were pretty fucked off by the time it happened. I lost count of the number of times they were pushed, tripped, shoved, elbowed and slid into with the ref 'playing on'

I like passion from players and I hope this fires Nunez up to be a bit of a c*nt himself and start chopping players down like Palace got away with all game.

Agreed, but that just makes it worse. He got sent off (correctly so)  for pretty much nothing. If that happens on the playground the Teacher just says pack it in you two.

BUT, on a Football pitch, its a red card.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #702 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:21:20 am
RAWK getting closer to the likes of SKY and MSM every day. The one place you used to be able to come and see some reasoned opinions and pleasant debate about the only thing worth following football in the 21st century has descended into farce. A part of me rather hopes that Jurgen uses this season to change the team a bit and prepare for next 5 years and we don't have another exhausting race for the title. It might let us reflect a little more reasonably on things. I, for one, can understand if the players who have put in so much effort in recent seasons are unable to get themselves back up to the standards of those seasons. What credit did they get for any of it? Always about the next game, next half, next five minutes. Let Sky, BBC, et al try to get excited when City have the league won in January and United are mid-table. I'm old enough to remember previous great Liverpool teams and they won the league regularly but occasionally had a transitional one when the likes of Forest and Villa came through for their moment in the sun. It was normal. Our boys have played three of the best seasons ever in the last four (and we know what happened in the other). In any era other than now they would have been champions three times in those four and surely we would cut them more slack if that had been the case. The fact they didn't is indicative of the game's race to the moral bottom, but let's not take any of that into consideration, eh?

Think I'll just follow Jurgen on LFC TV for the rest of the season. The voice of reason.

It can be a combination of opinions though.

Most sensible posters recognise the effort of the players and how amazing they have been and can accept a season of transition.

But how can you rebuild without investing in the midfield ?
Logged


Online LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #703 on: Today at 09:26:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:06:48 am
Not sure if you went to the game, but the referee fucked us over from the first minute.

If you'd gone then the crowd were probably more pissed than I've seen in the last ten years. Every fucking decision.

If you didn't go, not sure how it came across on the telly, because obviously not seen it yet.

The referee was actually trolling us for most of the game. How in this day and age you can allow some cheating twat from Salford to ref us just before we play a team that comes from 200 yards from where he was born is astounding.
Was Tierney trolling us or just Klopp? The really great refs are the ones who you don't notice but some just love the limelight and enjoy putting players, fans and managers in their place. Tierney falls in to the latter category and will have remembered Klopp's comments about him.
The biggest wind-up for me was the failure to punish time wasting early on. What's the point of waiting till the 90th minute, especially if you then fail to add on significant extra time? You need to nip it in the bud early.
I'm not sure what man-handling of opponents constitutes a foul any more and either the refs are the same or they are selective in their interpretation. Last night felt like the latter - Mo routinely gets little from refs after the "diving" hatchet job that MOTD did on him and last night Diaz got little protection from Tierney.
I think that the one thing he did get right was the red and yellow cards over the Nunez incident so no complaints over that (although the Palace player's reaction was embarrassing)
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #704 on: Today at 09:30:17 am »
I think a lot of the negative reaction this season is down to frustration, because we know we're better than this. Klopp is a genius and the best thing that's happened to the club in decades. The team have been amazing the last few years, so much so that it's criminal that they've only won one League title. We know the reason for that is that Man City have set the bar so high that even getting 90+ points might not win you the League. So if we're going to fall just short of that it's understandable. But what's frustrating is when we fall short for reasons that are entirely preventable - whether that's dropping points against weaker teams like Fulham because of a poor attitude or basic mistakes, or a stubborn refusal to buy players despite the obvious need. Falling short for stupid reasons like that is what's so frustrating, along with the underlying feeling that this team and manager are not going to end up with the titles and success that they deserve.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,460
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:30:29 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:25:45 am
Agreed, but that just makes it worse. He got sent off (correctly so)  for pretty much nothing. If that happens on the playground the Teacher just says pack it in you two.

BUT, on a Football pitch, its a red card.

I'd rather he'd actually nutted him and knocked him out.

Might as well do it if you're going to do it.

Embarrasing getting sent off for that and massively embarrasing for the tool playacting like he'd been floored. Not just him, but I can't see how some of these footballers can look their kids in the face.

Massive fucking inbred crybabies. I've not played football to any decent level and it was pretty rough around Bootle in the 80s and 90s, but trying to imagine how people would have reacted if someone had been crying like these massive fucking bellends is an intriguing notion. You wouldn't be able to show your face anywhere ever again.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,764
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #706 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:30:29 am
I'd rather he'd actually nutted him and knocked him out.

Might as well do it if you're going to do it.

Embarrasing getting sent off for that and massively embarrasing for the tool playacting like he'd been floored. Not just him, but I can't see how some of these footballers can look their kids in the face.

Massive fucking inbred crybabies. I've not played football to any decent level and it was pretty rough around Bootle in the 80s and 90s, but trying to imagine how people would have reacted if someone had been crying like these massive fucking bellends is an intriguing notion. You wouldn't be able to show your face anywhere ever again.
Alright, Graeme.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,432
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #707 on: Today at 09:32:41 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:30:17 am
I think a lot of the negative reaction this season is down to frustration, because we know we're better than this. Klopp is a genius and the best thing that's happened to the club in decades. The team have been amazing the last few years, so much so that it's criminal that they've only won one League title. We know the reason for that is that Man City have set the bar so high that even getting 90+ points might not win you the League. So if we're going to fall just short of that it's understandable. But what's frustrating is when we fall short for reasons that are entirely preventable - whether that's dropping points against weaker teams like Fulham because of a poor attitude or basic mistakes, or a stubborn refusal to buy players despite the obvious need. Falling short for stupid reasons like that is what's so frustrating, along with the underlying feeling that this team and manager are not going to end up with the titles and success that they deserve.


To be fair we have won every trophy under Klopp so we have gotten the success we deserve.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #708 on: Today at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:30:29 am
I'd rather he'd actually nutted him and knocked him out.

Might as well do it if you're going to do it.



That is 'sort of' my point
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #709 on: Today at 09:34:04 am »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 09:17:33 am
Oh, and Harvey Elliott - WHAT a player he is!!
For me he was MOTM by a mile. His effort and work rate was sensational. When he returned from Blackburn I expected him to be used in a more forward role rather than the midfield role that he's been given. But last night you could see why Klopp's played him deeper. Harvey sees dangerous situations early and he put in a fair old shift supporting the defence. He's a really intelligent player and looks to have overtaken Jones in the pecking order
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
On a Palace-related note, Eze is a really good player. Fabinho probably should have fouled him and taken the yellow in the build up to their goal, but he gave us a few problems beyond that.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #711 on: Today at 09:38:04 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:18:22 am
The Nunez thing is just fucking utterly stupid, Im not sure the best way to deal with it if youre the manger because Im not an expert on sports psychology but I can tell you how I dealt with it which was shouting expletives for about 5 minutes and telling him to fuck off - of course hell (hopefully) learn from it and we move on but its a bit mad to expect people not to be annoyed by it, both because of the time in the game as well as us now having at least 3 more without him.

Tierney was fucking crap though, him letting stuff go for both sides doesnt make it a good refereeing performance when theyre allowing the opposition to have two arms of Salah and Diaz and haul them to the ground with no punishment. Then theres the time-wasting which went unpunished until the 91st minute by which point it was far too late, really annoying and plays into Palaces hands.
This. I don't know why bad refereeing has become normalised. It's annoying that our defenders can't get away with it.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #712 on: Today at 09:39:50 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:34:27 am
On a Palace-related note, Eze is a really good player. Fabinho probably should have fouled him and taken the yellow in the build up to their goal, but he gave us a few problems beyond that.

Yeah, he really travels nicely with the ball. Lovely player to watch.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,664
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #713 on: Today at 09:41:23 am »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 09:34:27 am
On a Palace-related note, Eze is a really good player. Fabinho probably should have fouled him and taken the yellow in the build up to their goal, but he gave us a few problems beyond that.

He is. Probably a type of player we should have bought this summer to help our midfield.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #714 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:39:50 am
Yeah, he really travels nicely with the ball. Lovely player to watch.
He's a street baller. I hope he plays for my country.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,764
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #715 on: Today at 09:42:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:04 am
This. I don't know why bad refereeing has become normalised. It's annoying that our defenders can't get away with it.
They do - inside the area. But we spend much more time inside the opposition area than vice versa. Refs blow up for offences on the halfway line or down by the touchline that they let go in the box. The apparent difference between us and our opponents is about location, rather than bias.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Crystal Palace Zaha 32' Diaz 62 (Nunez s/o 59')
« Reply #716 on: Today at 09:42:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:41 am
To be fair we have won every trophy under Klopp so we have gotten the success we deserve.

Take away another team in the league being funded by a state and we win much more. Another 2 leagues at least, maybe further in the cups too as a result of being far and away the best team in the league at the time [if the state funded club remain the basket case they'd been in the years prior].

That's part of the frustration. We've been incredibly successful but at almost any other time - and to give his due Guardiola is clearly part of this - we win much more.

As such we know how fine the margins to win at this time are. So in the moments we've been patient to wait for players - yes we've been rewarded [Virg, Ibou etc. will be/have been great for us for years] but at the same time it's cost us in the moment. Summer 2017-Winter 2018 we were a defensive shambles at times [losing 5-0 and 4-1] till the big man arrived. Winter 21 - Summer 21 we JUST about got away with it thanks in part to a goal from our goalie.

This year? It's obviously too early to say but I don't think people's fears about the midfield are going away based on the first two games.

We also have the oldest starting 11 in the league when everyone's fully fit. That's a worry NOW in terms of pace/fitness but also in the next couple of windows. We need people fixing these gaps, or we just accept that we won't compete as well as we have when we HAVE addressed issues in the window [eg summer 18 we sign 4 top quality players and in the next 2 years win the CL and league, and more].

Part of the worry comes from - yes we've been amazing under Klopp, but could we have been a bit more?

Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
