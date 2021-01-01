Frustrating game on every level.



Brilliant goal from Diaz, real shame one of those late efforts from Salah or Carvalho didn't go in as we were the better team and really showed a desire to win.



Good start the the game, lots of half chances and could have been 3 up before they scored on another day.



Biggest shame is no Nunez against Utd.



Agree with this. I think some of the frustration with this and the Fulham game stems from the performance against City. Perhaps we read too much into that game because City were a bit sluggish but it was definitely no friendly, we played well and you came away from the Charity Shield with the expectation that we would hit the ground running in the Prem and it's not happened.I'm not seeing any physical lethargy. The pace of the game in the first half hour was fast and despite the fact that Palace had their chances in the latter stages, we didn't actually look a man down when Nunez went off. But I am sensing a mental tiredness - there were hints of it during pre-season, especially with the likes of Fabinho. You can accept it when a hollywood ball fails to reach a player but when simple, short pass go astray it amounts to sloppiness. Sloppiness has cost us in the first two games of the season.So many of our goals involves assists from the fullbacks and I thought, in general, the standard of crossing from all three last night was below par. Given that the centre of the park was so crowded it was even more important that we made best use of the flanks to stretch the play but it didn't happen. In the first half in particular, the Robbo+Diaz combination barely reached the byline, continually opting to stop and pass backwards. It's also important when facing a largely defensive side to use their occasional forays forward to hit them on the break when you get the chance and we didn't do that either.Jurgen was keen to blood Nunez slowly and had Jota been available I think we'd have seen him start instead. But injuries have forced our hand. I thought he was okay in the first half hour and showed some lovely touches in the build up play. Yes, he probably should have scored but he was not the only one. We absolutely must start hitting the back of the net during spells when we are well on top. Our failure to do so cost us in Paris and it cost us last night.Nunez was stupid but better and more experienced players than him have lost their rag too (Keegan/Bremner anyone?). I get the impression that he's possibly a little overawed by the status of the club and desperate to succeed and sometimes you don't channel that well - almost by trying too hard. I'm sure the lad is feeling pretty wretched today and I just hope he is staying away from social media. Klopp will sort him out and if he starts getting better service from the rest of the team, I'm sure he'll add to his goal tally.I enjoyed the rendition of YNWA and the atmosphere after the sending off. It's a shame one of our late attempts on goal failed to hit the back of the net because we'd be buzzing today.