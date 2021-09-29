« previous next »
Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY

Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 pm »
How depressing
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm »
A direct attack on freedom of speech.
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm »
Confirmed as a stabbing? BBC wasn't sure. Any word on his condition?
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:28:16 pm »
Shit. I am only surprised it has taken this long. The effects of the fatwa on his life (surely) have been terrible.

I hope he's OK.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm »
Sounds more like a punch from the latest news.

If thats the case its a damn sight better than if the Iranians had caught up with him.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm »
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm »
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.


Centuries*

Hope he's ok and hope the fucking scum is caught and faces real world consequences as opposed to cowardly death.
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
A direct attack on freedom of speech.


Exactly this.

But religion-based dickheadery is rife. It's having a resergence in that very country, with them being able to impose their medievalist bullshit on the majority, even if the majority don't want it (repealling of Roe v Wade)

The religious fundamentalists demand free speech for themselves to spout their lies and fairy stories, yet seek to block everyone else having the same rights. They're scum.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 04:55:49 pm
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.

Was just thinking the other day that it had all gone a bit quiet on that front
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:28:37 pm
Sounds more like a punch from the latest news.

If thats the case its a damn sight better than if the Iranians had caught up with him.
Maybe


But, see this photo

Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 04:54:09 pm
https://twitter.com/AP/status/1558109869152018433
They have lifted his legs.  Makes me assume theyve done that to maintain core blood pressure.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm »
This is so disgusting. Why does religion cause so much bloodshed?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:38:42 pm
This is so disgusting. Why does religion cause so much bloodshed?


Humans spent millions of years as tribalistic/pack-orientated animals. Evolution doesn't rid people of those instincts.

We're still tribal, and will band together with others of similar beliefs (take football fandom, or political allegiances)

There's also the theory of the 'god gene', which makes [some/most] people predisposed to believing in some form of deity. And, in our tragically brief lives, the notion of there being somthing that comes after we (or our loved ones) die is an extremely seductive notion.

Throw a fervent belief in a deity and all the accompanying narrative in with the tribal mentality, and it's a toxic brew.


On the other hand, I do think even the most ardent religious believers have intellectual doubts. They'd never communicate these, but it does raise within them a sense of insecurity, especially when another person dismantles or mocks their whole belief foundation.

A more general point is I also suspect that, given most religions make a sin of hedonism and pleasure, the followrs of those religions despise the fact that others who don't believe are having all that fun when they, the believer, denies themselves. A huge resentment builds.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
A direct attack on freedom of speech.

Spot on
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm »
Seems they got him in the end.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:11:47 pm »
There's a live updates page on the bbc: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-62524833

Says he's in surgery at the moment.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:24:27 pm »
Literally a state sponsored assassination attempt.

Hope he pulls through.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm

Humans spent millions of years as tribalistic/pack-orientated animals. Evolution doesn't rid people of those instincts.

We're still tribal, and will band together with others of similar beliefs (take football fandom, or political allegiances)

There's also the theory of the 'god gene', which makes [some/most] people predisposed to believing in some form of deity. And, in our tragically brief lives, the notion of there being somthing that comes after we (or our loved ones) die is an extremely seductive notion.

Throw a fervent belief in a deity and all the accompanying narrative in with the tribal mentality, and it's a toxic brew.


On the other hand, I do think even the most ardent religious believers have intellectual doubts. They'd never communicate these, but it does raise within them a sense of insecurity, especially when another person dismantles or mocks their whole belief foundation.

A more general point is I also suspect that, given most religions make a sin of hedonism and pleasure, the followrs of those religions despise the fact that others who don't believe are having all that fun when they, the believer, denies themselves. A huge resentment builds.

Im not a fan of banning things so I wouldnt ban religion er se but what I would do is ban teaching it to kids until they are 14 or 15. By that age if someone tells you theres a guy in the clouds with a big beard who made the earth in 6 days youd be like - yeah sure lol
When you are getting taught it at an age when you believe Father Christmas and the tooth fairy are real its a different ball game
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:53:37 pm »
Tory c*nts like Bozo and Sunak condemning the attack and mentioning free speach.

Hypocritical arseholes. Just the other week they were voting to curb all our freedoms of speech and protest.

For these scumbags this stabbing just presents itself as another timely PR exercise and nothing more. Empty words from empty souls
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:48 pm by Nobby Reserve »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:01:20 pm »
It certainly shouldnt be taught as fact to children. It takes a lot of effort to undo that conditioning.

The UK shouldve acted before now on this. A condition of our diplomatic relations with Iran was that they dropped the fatwa. They have since made plenty of unofficial overtures encouraging it.

Hopefully he pulls through.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:01:20 pm
It certainly shouldnt be taught as fact to children. It takes a lot of effort to undo that conditioning.

The UK shouldve acted before now on this. A condition of our diplomatic relations with Iran was that they dropped the fatwa. They have since made plenty of unofficial overtures encouraging it.

Hopefully he pulls through.

Yet they never did drop the Fatwa. Astonishing how babyish the response is and shit like fatwas. The fact so many people have been murdered or injured by nutters because of this is ludicrous. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/aug/12/tsunami-outrage-salman-rushdie-satanic-verses
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm »
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.









"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.
Interesting clip, that. Thanks for posting it. As for Shirley Williams - oh dear.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm »
Did anyone ever read the book? Feel like buying it just to spite them.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
Did anyone ever read the book? Feel like buying it just to spite them.

I did. I didn't enjoy it (unlike Midnight's Children and - especially - Shame). But I had to buy it at the time and was partly motivated by spite too. Go for it.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
Did anyone ever read the book? Feel like buying it just to spite them.

Yeah its erm, its good in places, less so in others. Midnights Children is probably one of the great works of literature though.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:39:04 pm
Seems they got him in the end.
'They' being apt mate.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.

Great post, thanks yorky.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.










Bloody hell, Christopher Hitchens versus Boris is an absolute mismatch.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:59:26 pm »
Get well soon Salman. You never did anything wrong in the first place, may the terrorist scum rot in super max for the rest of his life.
Linudden.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
Bloody hell, Christopher Hitchens versus Boris is an absolute mismatch.


The other Hitchens brother is an absolute tosser. Amazed that they were siblings.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax  payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.

Christopher Hitchens is sorely missed
Believer

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:13:21 pm
Christopher Hitchens is sorely missed

An incredible mind. I love watching his debates.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:11:46 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.

Williams was a Labour supporter and MP until she was in her 50s, she famously left the party along with Roy Jenkins, David Owen and Bill Rodgers to form the SDP because they thought the LP had gone too far to the left under Foot. I remember she was against Fox hunting being banned which always put me off her.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:39:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Hope he will be ok.

These fucking fruit-bats. The world would be so much happier without them.

I see Johnson has tweeted his support for Rushdie. Too late you frivolous clown. We already know what you think of him and his works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEVA4EAP_S0

Fortunately on that occasion Salman Rushdies's great friend and fellow writer Christopher Hitchens was on hand to put the clown right. Note too how Shirley Williams, the great liberal (pah!), thought it was a waste of tax payers' money to provide a security detail for Rushdie.

thanks for posting that, an interesting watch. I don't always agree with Christopher Hitchens (and basically never with his brother) but he is absolutely spot on here.

Hope he pulls through.
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:51:10 am »
My brother in law passed him in the street in Edinburgh. He still had protection agents after all these years though, so obviously he/they were still conscious of the threat to his life.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Awful news, hope he pulls through. Its really important when Rushdie dies its of natural causes.

I have read Satanic Verses. I was being forced into converting into Islam at the time, so very curious. Its quite a hard going book, but glad I got through it.

Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:56:22 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:21:13 am
Awful news, hope he pulls through. Its really important when Rushdie dies its of natural causes.

I have read Satanic Verses. I was being forced into converting into Islam at the time, so very curious. Its quite a hard going book, but glad I got through it.

How were you being forced into converting to Islam?
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #38 on: Today at 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
I did. I didn't enjoy it (unlike Midnight's Children and - especially - Shame). But I had to buy it at the time and was partly motivated by spite too. Go for it.

I have never read any of his books. But as you have read it did you feel it's offensive to Muslims? Or have any muslims on this site read it and found it offensive.

Don't get me wrong I don't condone an attack on Rushdie over a book - I wouldn't condone an attack on anyone especially over religion as I'm anti religion for the most part. But I remember the big hoo ha about the book and wondered if there was genuine offence there or was it something that was just overblown.

Lastly I hope he pulls through. But also I would hate to see some absolute random loon being raised to martyr status and the people who created the Fatwa feel they achieved their goal.

alf a pound of braeburns!
