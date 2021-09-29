« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY  (Read 495 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,356
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« on: Today at 04:17:10 pm »
How depressing
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:56 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:24:19 pm »
A direct attack on freedom of speech.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm »
Confirmed as a stabbing? BBC wasn't sure. Any word on his condition?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Shit. I am only surprised it has taken this long. The effects of the fatwa on his life (surely) have been terrible.

I hope he's OK.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,802
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Sounds more like a punch from the latest news.

If thats the case its a damn sight better than if the Iranians had caught up with him.
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,958
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:54:09 pm »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,146
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:55:49 pm
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.


Centuries*

Hope he's ok and hope the fucking scum is caught and faces real world consequences as opposed to cowardly death.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 04:24:19 pm
A direct attack on freedom of speech.


Exactly this.

But religion-based dickheadery is rife. It's having a resergence in that very country, with them being able to impose their medievalist bullshit on the majority, even if the majority don't want it (repealling of Roe v Wade)

The religious fundamentalists demand free speech for themselves to spout their lies and fairy stories, yet seek to block everyone else having the same rights. They're scum.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:55:49 pm
Wow! after all these years the nutjobs still haven't moved on.

Was just thinking the other day that it had all gone a bit quiet on that front
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,356
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:28:37 pm
Sounds more like a punch from the latest news.

If thats the case its a damn sight better than if the Iranians had caught up with him.
Maybe


But, see this photo

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 04:54:09 pm
https://twitter.com/AP/status/1558109869152018433
They have lifted his legs.  Makes me assume theyve done that to maintain core blood pressure.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,029
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm »
This is so disgusting. Why does religion cause so much bloodshed?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:52:31 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:38:42 pm
This is so disgusting. Why does religion cause so much bloodshed?


Humans spent millions of years as tribalistic/pack-orientated animals. Evolution doesn't rid people of those instincts.

We're still tribal, and will band together with others of similar beliefs (take football fandom, or political allegiances)

There's also the theory of the 'god gene', which makes [some/most] people predisposed to believing in some form of deity. And, in our tragically brief lives, the notion of there being somthing that comes after we (or our loved ones) die is an extremely seductive notion.

Throw a fervent belief in a deity and all the accompanying narrative in with the tribal mentality, and it's a toxic brew.


On the other hand, I do think even the most ardent religious believers have intellectual doubts. They'd never communicate these, but it does raise within them a sense of insecurity, especially when another person dismantles or mocks their whole belief foundation.

A more general point is I also suspect that, given most religions make a sin of hedonism and pleasure, the followrs of those religions despise the fact that others who don't believe are having all that fun when they, the believer, denies themselves. A huge resentment builds.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • Believer
Re: Salman Rushdie stabbed at public event in NY
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:57:03 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 04:24:19 pm
A direct attack on freedom of speech.

Spot on
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,612
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:39:04 pm »
Seems they got him in the end.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,562
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:11:47 pm »
There's a live updates page on the bbc: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-62524833

Says he's in surgery at the moment.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,607
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm »
Literally a state sponsored assassination attempt.

Hope he pulls through.
Logged

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:52:31 pm

Humans spent millions of years as tribalistic/pack-orientated animals. Evolution doesn't rid people of those instincts.

We're still tribal, and will band together with others of similar beliefs (take football fandom, or political allegiances)

There's also the theory of the 'god gene', which makes [some/most] people predisposed to believing in some form of deity. And, in our tragically brief lives, the notion of there being somthing that comes after we (or our loved ones) die is an extremely seductive notion.

Throw a fervent belief in a deity and all the accompanying narrative in with the tribal mentality, and it's a toxic brew.


On the other hand, I do think even the most ardent religious believers have intellectual doubts. They'd never communicate these, but it does raise within them a sense of insecurity, especially when another person dismantles or mocks their whole belief foundation.

A more general point is I also suspect that, given most religions make a sin of hedonism and pleasure, the followrs of those religions despise the fact that others who don't believe are having all that fun when they, the believer, denies themselves. A huge resentment builds.

Im not a fan of banning things so I wouldnt ban religion er se but what I would do is ban teaching it to kids until they are 14 or 15. By that age if someone tells you theres a guy in the clouds with a big beard who made the earth in 6 days youd be like - yeah sure lol
When you are getting taught it at an age when you believe Father Christmas and the tooth fairy are real its a different ball game
« Last Edit: Today at 07:38:45 pm by Red46 »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Salman Rushdie attacked at public event in NY
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:53:37 pm »
Tory c*nts like Bozo and Sunak condemning the attack and mentioning free speach.

Hypocritical arseholes. Just the other week they were voting to curb all our freedoms of speech and protest.

For these scumbags this stabbing just presents itself as another timely PR exercise and nothing more. Empty words from empty souls
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:48 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 