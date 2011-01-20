Kelly Dalgleish even coming in with the fake facts that Man United have never been 4-0 down at half time. Yes they have. Liverpool accomplished that feet not 12 months ago.
It may or may not be slightly boring for us if both Utd and Everton get relegated.
I still think theres just something not quite right about this United team.
😲
Why didn't Varane start? Coming back for injury? The icing on the cake would be him re-injuring himself from coming back to soon. No clue why you would rush a CB back losing 4-0.
it's a compliment. she was talking about so far this season ....
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Why is the commentator saying united havent been 4-0 down at half time before? Has he wiped our recent performance at old Trafford from his memory?
Brentfords corner routines are pretty funny to watch. Watching them all bunch up then peel away
Only decent defender they've got
You're thinking about the Varane that played for Madrid. This version is shot.
Sancho subbed off. What a massive flop hes been.
Just seen the score - what happened ?
Starting to look as big steaming turd of a signing as Maguire.
How can Maguire keep playing ? Hes shambolic.
9 years of decline with money being taken out of the club???Have they not spent more than most in that time?
