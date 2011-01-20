« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August  (Read 12505 times)

Online Igor Tripod Biscan

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #960 on: Today at 06:41:10 pm »
It's the kit...should have changed to the grey one
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #961 on: Today at 06:41:35 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:40:52 pm
Kelly Dalgleish even coming in with the fake facts that Man United have never been 4-0 down at half time. Yes they have. Liverpool accomplished that feet not 12 months ago.

At OT no less.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #962 on: Today at 06:41:40 pm »
Mancs should secretly sub on those 2 stewards in the high vis tops behind the goal, they'd blend in and they can't be any worse.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #963 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:40:52 pm
Kelly Dalgleish even coming in with the fake facts that Man United have never been 4-0 down at half time. Yes they have. Liverpool accomplished that feet not 12 months ago.

Did she mean away from home?
Online Ycuzz

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #964 on: Today at 06:42:25 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:35:54 pm
It may or may not be slightly boring for us if both Utd and Everton get relegated.

Couldn't care less. Away with them both!
Online newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #965 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:40:52 pm
Kelly Dalgleish even coming in with the fake facts that Man United have never been 4-0 down at half time. Yes they have. Liverpool accomplished that feet not 12 months ago.

This story has legs.
Online Ycuzz

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #966 on: Today at 06:43:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:38:29 pm
I still think theres just something not quite right about this United team.

Mmm... nopes, pretty spot on this. ;D
Online Livbes

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #967 on: Today at 06:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:17:09 pm
😲

If Scholes was the gaffer they would SUCK more.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #968 on: Today at 06:43:59 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:41:01 pm
Why didn't Varane start? Coming back for injury? The icing on the cake would be him re-injuring himself from coming back to soon. No clue why you would rush a CB back losing 4-0.

Possibly because they don't want to lose 8 nil to Brentford   :)
Online JRed

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #969 on: Today at 06:44:05 pm »
Why is the commentator saying united havent been 4-0 down at half time before? Has he wiped our recent performance at old Trafford from his memory?
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #970 on: Today at 06:44:06 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:40:52 pm
Kelly Dalgleish even coming in with the fake facts that Man United have never been 4-0 down at half time. Yes they have. Liverpool accomplished that feet not 12 months ago.
it's a compliment. she was talking about so far this season ....:)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #971 on: Today at 06:46:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:44:06 pm
it's a compliment. she was talking about so far this season ....:)

;D
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #972 on: Today at 06:46:56 pm »
Maybe solskjaer was a genius?
Online a little break

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #973 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:44:05 pm
Why is the commentator saying united havent been 4-0 down at half time before? Has he wiped our recent performance at old Trafford from his memory?

Neville has peddled the narrative and Kelly Cates parroted it at half time. No mention of "away from home" either. It's like we're all Mugatu taking crazy pills.
Online Schmidt

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #974 on: Today at 06:47:02 pm »
Has Sancho always been too terrified to take players on or did the united shirt do that to him?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #975 on: Today at 06:48:05 pm »
Brentfords corner routines are pretty funny to watch. Watching them all bunch up then peel away
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #976 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:41:01 pm
Why didn't Varane start? Coming back for injury? The icing on the cake would be him re-injuring himself from coming back to soon. No clue why you would rush a CB back losing 4-0.

Only decent defender they've got
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #977 on: Today at 06:48:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:48:05 pm
Brentfords corner routines are pretty funny to watch. Watching them all bunch up then peel away

Always goes to the back post too and yet United still can't deal with them
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #978 on: Today at 06:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:48:12 pm
Only decent defender they've got
You're thinking about the Varane that played for Madrid. This version is shot.
Online Ycuzz

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #979 on: Today at 06:50:20 pm »
Proper defensive run that.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #980 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:49:32 pm
You're thinking about the Varane that played for Madrid. This version is shot.
He's still much better than anything else they have though.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #981 on: Today at 06:51:31 pm »
Never got the impression that Rashford actually enjoys football.
Online Carras Left Foot

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #982 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm »
Sancho subbed off. What a massive flop hes been.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #983 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm »
Is that Sancho off for a word with his agent?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #984 on: Today at 06:52:21 pm »
Just seen the score - what happened  ?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #985 on: Today at 06:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 06:51:37 pm
Sancho subbed off. What a massive flop hes been.
£80m on £350k per week, shocking waste of money by owners that just don't back the manager at all.
Offline Sangria

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #986 on: Today at 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Just seen the score - what happened  ?

Brentford scored 4 times and Man Utd didn't score.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #987 on: Today at 06:54:06 pm »
7th straight away defeat apparently
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #988 on: Today at 06:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 06:51:37 pm
Sancho subbed off. What a massive flop hes been.

Starting to look as big steaming turd of a signing as Maguire.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #989 on: Today at 06:54:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Just seen the score - what happened  ?
Man Utd came onto the pitch
Online duvva

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #990 on: Today at 06:55:00 pm »
9 years of decline with money being taken out of the club???

Have they not spent more than most in that time?
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #991 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:54:44 pm
Starting to look as big steaming turd of a signing as Maguire.

How can Maguire keep playing ? Hes shambolic.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #992 on: Today at 06:55:32 pm »
solid 2h from Utd so far
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #993 on: Today at 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:55:17 pm
How can Maguire keep playing ? Hes shambolic.

He has compromising pictures of the Glazers
Online Macphisto80

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #994 on: Today at 06:56:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:55:00 pm
9 years of decline with money being taken out of the club???

Have they not spent more than most in that time?
They should be brought to the Hague for the amount of money they spunked up a wall.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 13th-15th August
« Reply #995 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm »
What's all this shit about money being taken out of the club? They have bought lots of players and certainly have had much more money to spend than Brentford etc........money isn't their problem.
