For match go'ers:
In this new season, we are backing the introduction of strong measures across football to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within football grounds.
This includes entering the pitch without permission, carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros, and throwing objects onto the pitch, as well as discriminatory behaviour and taking drugs. All of these actions are illegal, dangerous and have no place in our game.
For everyones safety, all clubs will report anyone carrying out these offences to the police. Prosecution by the police can result in a permanent criminal record, which could affect your employment and education, and in some cases result in a prison sentence.
Anyone who enters the pitch without permission or uses smoke bombs or pyros will now receive an automatic club ban. This could also now apply to the parents or guardians of children involved in these activities.
LFC is supporting the FA, Premier League, EFL and the Football Supporters Association to make football a safer and more welcoming environment, by cracking down on dangerous behaviour that can put fans, players, staff and match officials at risk.
We ask our supporters to come together to show that those who commit these illegal acts do not represent the majority of supporters.
Andy Hughes, LFCs managing director, said: Since the return of supporters to stadia following the pandemic there has been an increase in antisocial and criminal behaviour on matchdays across football.
Thats why we are supporting the new measures implemented by the FA, Premier League, EFL and the Football Supporters Association, we want to ensure that Anfield stadium is a safe and enjoyable place for all our fans, staff and the team.
Please support us in reporting any antisocial, criminal or discriminatory behaviour to your nearest steward, police officer or via our Red Together reporting form.