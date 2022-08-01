« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August  (Read 12385 times)

Online duvva

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Today at 11:46:15 am
Does anyone know if we have to suffer the death rattle tones of Martin Tyler in commentary  :no


It would seem likely as Ive seen a report hes due to meet with the club over his recent comments. Didnt click on the link and wont post it as it was in the Daily Mail
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:07:15 pm »
For match go'ers:


In this new season, we are backing the introduction of strong measures across football to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviours within football grounds.

This includes entering the pitch without permission, carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros, and throwing objects onto the pitch, as well as discriminatory behaviour and taking drugs. All of these actions are illegal, dangerous and have no place in our game.




For everyones safety, all clubs will report anyone carrying out these offences to the police. Prosecution by the police can result in a permanent criminal record, which could affect your employment and education, and in some cases result in a prison sentence.

Anyone who enters the pitch without permission or uses smoke bombs or pyros will now receive an automatic club ban. This could also now apply to the parents or guardians of children involved in these activities.

LFC is supporting the FA, Premier League, EFL and the Football Supporters Association to make football a safer and more welcoming environment, by cracking down on dangerous behaviour that can put fans, players, staff and match officials at risk.

We ask our supporters to come together to show that those who commit these illegal acts do not represent the majority of supporters.

Andy Hughes, LFCs managing director, said: Since the return of supporters to stadia following the pandemic there has been an increase in antisocial and criminal behaviour on matchdays across football.

Thats why we are supporting the new measures implemented by the FA, Premier League, EFL and the Football Supporters Association, we want to ensure that Anfield stadium is a safe and enjoyable place for all our fans, staff and the team.

Please support us in reporting any antisocial, criminal or discriminatory behaviour to your nearest steward, police officer or via our Red Together reporting form.

Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Looks like the team has leaked: Gomez in at CB, Keita and Elliot alongside Fabinho in mid, and Nunez in for Bobby. Everything else as youd expect.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Looks like the team has leaked: Gomez in at CB, Keita and Elliot alongside Fabinho in mid, and Nunez in for Bobby. Everything else as youd expect.

That would be dream land!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Looks like the team has leaked: Gomez in at CB, Keita and Elliot alongside Fabinho in mid, and Nunez in for Bobby. Everything else as youd expect.

Would be very happy with that as a starting lineup. Not so much with it being leaked several hours before it should be announced.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:12:39 pm »
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Looks like the team has leaked: Gomez in at CB, Keita and Elliot alongside Fabinho in mid, and Nunez in for Bobby. Everything else as youd expect.
Virgil as captain then.

If that leak is correct I'm surprised to see Hendo drop out but it's certainly a very technical midfield.  I doubt we'll see any of the front three dropping in to support with any regularity so they'll need to hold their own.

Certainly an exciting line-up (I feel like Neville describing the Man U team prior to the Brentford game...)
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:22:02 pm »
Hmmmmm....

I've been wrong plenty before, but I have a hard time believing the captain is not starting the home opener. 
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:25:39 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:12:39 pm
Post by the Anfield Edition account

https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1559173652662423553

Some debate about whether that's the actual team or the one that the Anfield Edition followers voted for.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:30:48 pm »
3 pts and no injuries, please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:52:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:12:39 pm
Post by the Anfield Edition account

https://twitter.com/AnfieldEdition/status/1559173652662423553


Isnt that the results from their poll? Could well be the team as well tho if Klopp reads RAWK ;D
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
Your Starting XI to face
@CPFC
 this evening.

Guess its just most predicted
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:13:46 pm »
Henderson isnt an 8 these days and the fewer games he plays there the better.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
I expect Klopp to start with Fabinho, Hendo and Milner in midfield. Hope Nunez gets the nod upfront.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 04:21:23 pm
I expect Klopp to start with Fabinho, Hendo and Milner in midfield. Hope Nunez gets the nod upfront.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
this is how i would go anyway








Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:27:16 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
It's not that far-fetched to be fair.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:59:08 pm
It's not that far-fetched to be fair.

It is if we want no dynamism in the midfield - which everyone has been screaming about for the last 8 days was an issue with the midfield against Fulham.

When you have Thiago you can make do because he's Thiago.

Suggesting we start with Milner when Keita and/or Elliott are ready doesn't make any sense.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:24:55 pm »
No way Milner starts ahead of Elliott or even Carvalho.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:31:00 pm »
Hope LFC can give me a nice birthday present today.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:13:25 pm
It is if we want no dynamism in the midfield - which everyone has been screaming about for the last 8 days was an issue with the midfield against Fulham.

When you have Thiago you can make do because he's Thiago.

Suggesting we start with Milner when Keita and/or Elliott are ready doesn't make any sense.

Nobody wants that midfield either but it's likely klopp will choose experience. Keita did not get much mins in the pre-season and i dont think he will be risked straight away. It's between milner or elliott to replace thiago.

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:31:00 pm
Hope LFC can give me a nice birthday present today.  8)

Aww, Happy Birthday.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:43:08 pm »
Against Fulham it took about 30-odd minutes for Thiago to start finding balls into the feet of Bobby and Diaz, and Hendo's short passing was poor until he was moved back to the 6, which is why Mo had a non-existent first half. It's clear that we try to control the match from the first whistle, playing through the lines, even from a really deep starting position. But without us being totally in the groove this has lead to our midfield being put under pressure too close to our own goal against Fulham, and last season against Wolves and Villareal.

Secondly, our patterns of play out from the back are a bit too predictable, inviting pressure. That could be by design (to try to lure the opposition out and create space in behind, which, for what ever reason we are struggling to find), or the players on the pitch aren't adapting to what they're being faced with. Either way, it's not been working as well as when we're at our scintillating best.

As such, I would like to see us chuck up a few longer balls at the start to try and put Palace on the back foot. Get them facing the other way, get the defence and midfield pushed up for the second balls and then start to play our game. Nunez running in behind will also help with this.

Let's go!
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:31:00 pm
Hope LFC can give me a nice birthday present today.  8)

is it your birthday today mate? why happy birthday to you. 5 nil for red berry please.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 05:35:23 pm
Nobody wants that midfield either but it's likely klopp will choose experience. Keita did not get much mins in the pre-season and i dont think he will be risked straight away. It's between milner or elliott to replace thiago.



risked from what? he was ill last week.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:50:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:57:26 am
Must win.

Musty wine?

They should be a solid mid-table side. 

We should be able to unlock them and beat them easily like we did twice last season, and in our pre-season match.
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #146 on: Today at 05:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:31:00 pm
Hope LFC can give me a nice birthday present today.  8)

happy barfday
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:21:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:24:55 pm
No way Milner starts ahead of Elliott or even Carvalho.
He came on ahead of Carvalho last week, and Carvalho appears to be considered for the forward role in these early days, so I'd only confidently agree on your first prediction
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:31:00 pm
Hope LFC can give me a nice birthday present today.  8)

Happy birthday mate, hoping for a stress free evening!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
