Against Fulham it took about 30-odd minutes for Thiago to start finding balls into the feet of Bobby and Diaz, and Hendo's short passing was poor until he was moved back to the 6, which is why Mo had a non-existent first half. It's clear that we try to control the match from the first whistle, playing through the lines, even from a really deep starting position. But without us being totally in the groove this has lead to our midfield being put under pressure too close to our own goal against Fulham, and last season against Wolves and Villareal.



Secondly, our patterns of play out from the back are a bit too predictable, inviting pressure. That could be by design (to try to lure the opposition out and create space in behind, which, for what ever reason we are struggling to find), or the players on the pitch aren't adapting to what they're being faced with. Either way, it's not been working as well as when we're at our scintillating best.



As such, I would like to see us chuck up a few longer balls at the start to try and put Palace on the back foot. Get them facing the other way, get the defence and midfield pushed up for the second balls and then start to play our game. Nunez running in behind will also help with this.



Let's go!