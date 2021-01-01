Any win is sound but a performance to go alongside it would be nice. Just have to get the three points then you look at the likes of United, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Everton next and think really we should win those. Problem is Fulham is exactly one of those types of fixtures too!



Palace were shit against Arsenal and if you can keep the likes of Zaha/Eze etc out the game you'll usually be fine as they have nothing special in the centre forward position.



Hope Nunez starts and gets the full 90. He's always involved in front of goal so even with 5 subs this season he has to play as much as he can. The entire ground will be pulling for a home debut goal tomorrow. Hopefully better showings from the wide men too, Diaz struggled last week, as did Salah until the introduction of Nunez.