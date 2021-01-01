« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August  (Read 8078 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,236
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:06:27 pm »
Any win is sound but a performance to go alongside it would be nice. Just have to get the three points then you look at the likes of United, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Everton next and think really we should win those. Problem is Fulham is exactly one of those types of fixtures too!

Palace were shit against Arsenal and if you can keep the likes of Zaha/Eze etc out the game you'll usually be fine as they have nothing special in the centre forward position.

Hope Nunez starts and gets the full 90. He's always involved in front of goal so even with 5 subs this season he has to play as much as he can. The entire ground will be pulling for a home debut goal tomorrow. Hopefully better showings from the wide men too, Diaz struggled last week, as did Salah until the introduction of Nunez.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,382
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 11:01:30 am
I'd say it's much better having Monday night fixtures at the moment given the heatwave. We won't have an advantage vs. the opposition but it will give us the best possible conditions in which to play our high intensity pressing game - plus as annoying as it is, I'd much rather be in the stadium at night under the floodlights rather than frazzling in 35 degree heat!!
Everton Fans: "Fucking Redshite, they've even arranged with God for the weather to help them. Corrupt!"
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,466
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:14:15 pm »
Gonna be a bit of a grind, Viera is a decent manager and they have quality within their side. Aslong as we don't fall into our recent slow starts, im hopeful for a dominant home win. Id start Nunez, give him a good 60 minutes with a goal, ready for United next week.
Offline 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,455
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:42:46 pm »
Any win will do.. A few goals would be nice..

Online Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
Anyone got a stream for this? Can't seem to find one anywhere.

Ta if you have one.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 52,374
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:10:43 pm
Anyone got a stream for this? Can't seem to find one anywhere.

Ta if you have one.

You think you'll find a stream to this game 24 hours before kick off?  :D
Online Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:10:43 pm
Anyone got a stream for this? Can't seem to find one anywhere.

Ta if you have one.

Shit, just driven a hectic 250 miles from Manchester fretting I won't be home in time for the match, couldn't find a stream, then realised it's not on until tomorrow.

Age finally catching up with me.

Ah well, at least I've got something to look forward to tomorrow.
Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
  • JFT96
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
Win by a couple of goals after a slow start I reckon. Nunez and Salah. 2-0.

Well make up the goal difference against the Mancs
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,382
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:19:48 pm
Shit, just driven a hectic 250 miles from Manchester fretting I won't be home in time for the match, couldn't find a stream, then realised it's not on until tomorrow.

Age finally catching up with me.

Ah well, at least I've got something to look forward to tomorrow.
;D

The only good thing about a Monday night game is that once the weekend football's over, we still have something to look forward to.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:34:24 pm »
Its our home opener on a Monday night with everyone around the country watching. Maybe the ball just isnt going in the net but if were not all over them from the first whistle then Id be amazed. If on the other hand we look the same as we started against Fulham then we have some issues. Palace can hurt us if we arent at it. Just cant believe Klopp will let that happen. Id expect a great performance and a solid 3 points.
Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 756
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League) - 20:00, Monday 15th August
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:51:02 pm »
In the good old days it would be a bit early to say 'this is a must win' but it's a must win. Don't want to spend all season playing catch up to the oil machine.

The pitch and the weather will be perfect can't wait!
