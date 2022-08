Iíd go with Fabinho Henderson and Elliott , donít get all the faith in Keita.



Who is playing LCM? Neither Elliot or Hendo have played that position. Unless you're saying a double pivot with Elliot at 10? Then I would suggest Carvalho, who has a lot more recent experience in playing that position, or Firmino starts as a 10.Keita plays mainly because he plays in that LCM position a lot for us and usually does a good job.