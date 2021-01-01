Manhunter (1986) - Horror
(Full movie here
)
Apologies Samie and Lastrador, but for me this is Michael Mann's peak, an absolute tour de force in direction. Quite simply, Manhunter is magisterial
. It's maybe the best looking film of the decade, representing cinematographer Dante Spinotti's best work, and there are so many striking shots: the flaming wheelchair, the sedated tiger, Graham running down the stairs of the facility, "It's just you and me now, sport".
But it's the deep synths and the fantastic editing that really make so many of the scenes so evocative. I'm not sure there's a better mixture of music and editing in that era, and that includes all my existing picks. Mann instructs the actors to play their parts naturalistically and allows the music and visuals to communicate their emotional state, it really is pure cinema. A lesser director (and Brett Ratner is a far lesser director) would have allowed the material to drift into hokiness, but it always stays on the right side here, and William Petersen and Brian Cox - the best Lecter IMO - are brilliant studies of restrained emotion.
I think the best scene in the movie is the film labels realisation
, but this one is terrific too. Francis Dolarhyde loses the last speck of hope and humanity because of his intense paranoia, but he's also a killer whose focus revolves around seeing and light, which is why he's framed in darkness with the light in the distance away from him, and the action taking place above him in the shot. At the end of the scene the positions are reversed. Just such a great touch:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qM3qso1m5dE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qM3qso1m5dE</a>