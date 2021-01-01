« previous next »
Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)  (Read 1807 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:56:21 am »
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick

Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:07:49 pm »
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) - Sci-Fi





Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm »
My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Animation/Family + Female lead


Arguably Hiyao Miyazaki's first true masterpiece, Totoro is the story about two young girls who move to the countryside as their mother tries to recover after a lengthy illness and end up making friends with a group of forest spirits. It's wonderfully creative and emotionally articulate, capturing the nature of childhood by striking a balance between worrying about what you can't change and the notion there's an entire world out there waiting to be discovered.

This is probably the most famous scene. Check out those sound effects and how imaginative the animation is on that cat bus:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k</a>

Online Lastrador

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:04:07 pm »

Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime








Escape from New York (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi







Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:25:14 pm »
Paris Texas (1984) - Drama/Romance


A stunningly shot film with a brilliant Ry Cooder score, Paris Texas hits you right in the heart. A man emerges disheveled from the desert after four years and reunites with his small son, before going to look for his estranged wife. Harry Dean Stanton and Natassja Kinski give career-best performances and the brilliant direction gives space for the sparse dialogue to resonate. Such a beautiful film.

The iconic peep show booth scene is one of the greatest scenes in cinema but it's 20 minutes long. So here's the opening scene. No dialogue, just movement and music and artistry:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU</a>

Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:57:33 pm »
Stand By Me - Drama



One of those films that when you watch it as a kid you connect to all the characters around your age and enjoy it as a wild ride/fun coming-of-age story, but when you re-watch as an adult it becomes a far more emotional and moving journey about the magic of childhood and the loss of youth. It almost gets sadder with each re-watch as you age yourself. I don't think I can do the film justice in my few words here. Just watch it if by some miracle you never have.





Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:15:49 pm »
Action - The Blues Brothers - 1980

Online Hazell

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 02:41:49 pm »
Near Dark - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:21:00 pm »
Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker

Online NICHOLLS1986

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 03:51:13 pm »


Grave of the Fireflies
(1988)
Dir. Isao Takahata

Cat 8. Animation/Family


My next pick is my favourite animated film of all time - a film so emotionally powerful, and whose anti-war message is so strong, it stands among the all-time greatest dramas and war films. It still makes me cry every time  :'( People may disregard anime, but they'd be missing out on this profound, humane and moving experience (staplemark qualities of the great Japanese cinema from the 50s and 60s). 

Offline Max_powers

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:01:46 pm »
The Little Mermaid -1989 (Animation+ Female lead)

Online red mongoose

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:10:21 pm »
Kiki's Delivery Service - 1989
Hayao Miyazaki
Animation + Female Lead





I am not a huge fan of Studio Ghibli, but it's just a matter of personal taste and not any kind of criticism. I really enjoyed "Kiki" a lot, though. I'm a huge cat guy, and a huge defender of black cats in particular (that superstition can go f*** itself), so Jiji spoke to me (and Kiki) - it was right in my wheelhouse.





Kiki herself is also a very endearing character, as are the characters around her. One of my favorite things is the way the film handles the "mechanics" of her flying on the broom - there were so many subtle, beautiful little touches, like when she wasn't in total control and kept having to push off of roofs with her foot.





I wouldn't say that a lot happens in the film, but that actually adds to its charm as we are able to just sit in the warmth of a gentle character study. It is just very pleasant.


Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:16:36 pm »
A Nightmare on Elm Street 1984 - Horror + Female Lead











Online Crosby Nick

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 pm »
Trading Places (1983) - Comedy



Offline dis_1

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:49:58 pm »
Category 4 Drama/Romance

Scrooged (1988)
https://letterboxd.com/film/scrooged/



Dir: Richard Donner
Bill Murray as Frank Cross
Karen Allen as Claire Phillips
John Forsythe as Lew Hayward
Bobcat Goldthwait as Eliot Loudermilk

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3YjrsSEEreY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3YjrsSEEreY</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mvmAa1cYZK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mvmAa1cYZK4</a>
Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm »
Thriller- THIEF

Online tubby

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm »
Big Trouble In Little China - Action - 1986

Online El Lobo

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:55:54 pm »
The Running Man

Category 2 - Thriller



And

Big

Category 8 - Family

Online tubby

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:57:59 pm »
Heathers - Comedy - 1989 (female lead)

Offline Samie

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm »
Animated- TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE

Offline dis_1

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm »
Category 8 Animation/Family

Akira (1988)
https://letterboxd.com/film/akira/



Dir: Katsuhiro Otomo
Mitsuo Iwata
Nozomu Sasaki
Mami Koyama
Tesshou Genda
Kōichi Kitamura

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FtPhrCTjMtQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FtPhrCTjMtQ</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IqVoEpRIaKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IqVoEpRIaKg</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_e8ALHji6uU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_e8ALHji6uU</a>
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:05:22 pm »
Dirty Dancing (1987) Drama/Romance (and female lead)

Online Chakan

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:10:15 pm »
Good Morning Vietnam 1987 - Drama





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Erf2iFHG44M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Erf2iFHG44M</a>

Online red mongoose

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm »
Spies Like Us - 1985
John Landis
Adventure







Offline Max_powers

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:27:33 pm »
Come and See - 1985 (War)


Trailer

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BcCbX1fqFKA&amp;ab" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BcCbX1fqFKA&amp;ab</a>

Full Film


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zjIiApN6cfg&amp;t" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zjIiApN6cfg&amp;t</a>



Online NICHOLLS1986

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:33:22 pm »


Withnail and I
(1987)
Dir. Bruce Robinson
Starring Paul McGann, Richard E. Grant, Richard Griffiths

Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical


Quite possibly the most British film of all time, Withnail and I is a bittersweet classic, that is great to revisit every few years, like an old friend, bringing different joy and meaning each viewing.


Online vivabobbygraham

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm »
The Witches of Eastwick - 1987 - Horror/Female lead - Dir: George Miller

Online Hazell

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:58:06 pm »
Superman II - Action

Director - Richard Donner/Richard Lester

Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #68 on: Today at 08:03:37 am »
Animation - Pink Floyd : The Wall - 1982





Online Betty Blue

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:21:26 am »
Beetlejuice - Fantasy



My favourite Tim Burton film. This is him at his absolute off the wall, bonkers, what the fuck is this best. I honestly don't know how he got away with putting most of this on the screen. The set designs, the costumes, the lack of CGI all make it wonderful in a way that it wouldn't be if it was made now (please don't do a sequel!). But at the same time it still stands up well today. It's a perfect mix of darkly hilarious and surreal wrapped in a great piece of storytelling. Plus Michael Keaton somehow owns the film despite only having 15 minutes of screen time in total.

Here are more gifs than usual just for Samie -












Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:45:14 am »
Manhunter (1986) - Horror (Full movie here)


Apologies Samie and Lastrador, but for me this is Michael Mann's peak, an absolute tour de force in direction. Quite simply, Manhunter is magisterial. It's maybe the best looking film of the decade, representing cinematographer Dante Spinotti's best work, and there are so many striking shots: the flaming wheelchair, the sedated tiger, Graham running down the stairs of the facility, "It's just you and me now, sport".

But it's the deep synths and the fantastic editing that really make so many of the scenes so evocative. I'm not sure there's a better mixture of music and editing in that era, and that includes all my existing picks. Mann instructs the actors to play their parts naturalistically and allows the music and visuals to communicate their emotional state, it really is pure cinema. A lesser director (and Brett Ratner is a far lesser director) would have allowed the material to drift into hokiness, but it always stays on the right side here, and William Petersen and Brian Cox - the best Lecter IMO - are brilliant studies of restrained emotion.

I think the best scene in the movie is the film labels realisation, but this one is terrific too. Francis Dolarhyde loses the last speck of hope and humanity because of his intense paranoia, but he's also a killer whose focus revolves around seeing and light, which is why he's framed in darkness with the light in the distance away from him, and the action taking place above him in the shot. At the end of the scene the positions are reversed. Just such a great touch:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qM3qso1m5dE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qM3qso1m5dE</a>
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #71 on: Today at 01:15:06 pm »
Caddyshack (1980) - Comedy/Musical


It may not be the intellectual's choice but Caddyshack is both really funny and deeply enjoyable - not always the same thing. It's anarchic and anti-establishment, but in a way that feels warm and inclusive, as opposed to some of the meaner-edged comedies of the time. You feel really goodd after watching it.

Bill Murray is hilarious, Chevy Chase was never better or more charming, Ted Knight gives the archetypal stuffed suit performance as Judge Smails and the young cast members pull their weight, but the MVP is Rodney Dangerfield as Al Czervik. Lines like: "You wanna make $14 dollars the hard way?" or "I think this place is restricted Wang, so don't tell them you're Jewish" fly off the page and come gloriously to life. He is the heart and soul:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xPaClGpIfK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xPaClGpIfK4</a>
