I am not a huge fan of Studio Ghibli, but it's just a matter of personal taste and not any kind of criticism. I really enjoyed "Kiki" a lot, though. I'm a huge cat guy, and a huge defender of black cats in particular (that superstition can go f*** itself), so Jiji spoke to me (and Kiki) - it was right in my wheelhouse.Kiki herself is also a very endearing character, as are the characters around her. One of my favorite things is the way the film handles the "mechanics" of her flying on the broom - there were so many subtle, beautiful little touches, like when she wasn't in total control and kept having to push off of roofs with her foot.I wouldn't say that a lot happens in the film, but that actually adds to its charm as we are able to just sit in the warmth of a gentle character study. It is just very pleasant.