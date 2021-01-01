« previous next »
80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Looking back on these films and then realising that they are over 30 years ago and I was in my teenage years is disturbing, it only seems like yesterday!
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:07:49 pm »
Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior) - Sci-Fi





Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
My Neighbour Totoro (1988) - Animation/Family + Female lead


Arguably Hiyao Miyazaki's first true masterpiece, Totoro is the story about two young girls who move to the countryside as their mother tries to recover after a lengthy illness and end up making friends with a group of forest spirits. It's wonderfully creative and emotionally articulate, capturing the nature of childhood by striking a balance between worrying about what you can't change and the notion there's an entire world out there waiting to be discovered.

This is probably the most famous scene. Check out those sound effects and how imaginative the animation is on that cat bus:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nqAxRJhUT3k</a>

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »

Blow Out (1981) - Cat 2. Thriller/Crime








Escape from New York (1981) - Cat 7. Sci-Fi







Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:25:14 pm »
Paris Texas (1984) - Drama/Romance


A stunningly shot film with a brilliant Ry Cooder score, Paris Texas hits you right in the heart. A man emerges disheveled from the desert after four years and reunites with his small son, before going to look for his estranged wife. Harry Dean Stanton and Natassja Kinski give career-best performances and the brilliant direction gives space for the sparse dialogue to resonate. Such a beautiful film.

The iconic peep show booth scene is one of the greatest scenes in cinema but it's 20 minutes long. So here's the opening scene. No dialogue, just movement and music and artistry:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YMCWR8jzpU</a>

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm »
Stand By Me - Drama



One of those films that when you watch it as a kid you connect to all the characters around your age and enjoy it as a wild ride/fun coming-of-age story, but when you re-watch as an adult it becomes a far more emotional and moving journey about the magic of childhood and the loss of youth. It almost gets sadder with each re-watch as you age yourself. I don't think I can do the film justice in my few words here. Just watch it if by some miracle you never have.





Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:15:49 pm »
Action - The Blues Brothers - 1980

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Near Dark - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm »
Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm »


Grave of the Fireflies
(1988)
Dir. Isao Takahata

Cat 8. Animation/Family


My next pick is my favourite animated film of all time - a film so emotionally powerful, and whose anti-war message is so strong, it stands among the all-time greatest dramas and war films. It still makes me cry every time  :'( People may disregard anime, but they'd be missing out on this profound, humane and moving experience (staplemark qualities of the great Japanese cinema from the 50s and 60s). 

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 04:01:46 pm »
The Little Mermaid -1989 (Animation+ Female lead)

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
Kiki's Delivery Service - 1989
Hayao Miyazaki
Animation + Female Lead





I am not a huge fan of Studio Ghibli, but it's just a matter of personal taste and not any kind of criticism. I really enjoyed "Kiki" a lot, though. I'm a huge cat guy, and a huge defender of black cats in particular (that superstition can go f*** itself), so Jiji spoke to me (and Kiki) - it was right in my wheelhouse.





Kiki herself is also a very endearing character, as are the characters around her. One of my favorite things is the way the film handles the "mechanics" of her flying on the broom - there were so many subtle, beautiful little touches, like when she wasn't in total control and kept having to push off of roofs with her foot.





I wouldn't say that a lot happens in the film, but that actually adds to its charm as we are able to just sit in the warmth of a gentle character study. It is just very pleasant.


Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 04:16:36 pm »
A Nightmare on Elm Street 1984 - Horror + Female Lead











Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Trading Places (1983) - Comedy



Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:49:58 pm »
Category 4 Drama/Romance

Scrooged (1988)
https://letterboxd.com/film/scrooged/



Dir: Richard Donner
Bill Murray as Frank Cross
Karen Allen as Claire Phillips
John Forsythe as Lew Hayward
Bobcat Goldthwait as Eliot Loudermilk

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3YjrsSEEreY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3YjrsSEEreY</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mvmAa1cYZK4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mvmAa1cYZK4</a>
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Thriller- THIEF

Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - SELECTION THREAD (NO CHAT)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 05:24:49 pm »
Big Trouble In Little China - Action
