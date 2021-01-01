I am surprised more HK movies haven't been picked so far. Only The Killer and Police Story so far. The Mid 80s to Mid 90s period was the golden age for HK cinema IMO. You had prime Jackie Chan, John Woo, Wong Kar Wai, Stanley Kwan, Peter Chan and many other great directors and actors all making great films.I wanted to pick Mr. Vampire as my horror pick as I watch it almost every year near Halloween but had already picked The Shining.