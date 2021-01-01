« previous next »
Author Topic: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion

Offline Crosby Nick

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,116
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #480 on: Today at 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
I think Big is taken Nick.

Ah fair enough. The gif fest has made it a nightmare trying to trawl through the picks!
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #481 on: Today at 12:37:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:24:05 am
Ah fair enough. The gif fest has made it a nightmare trying to trawl through the picks!

Ugh Nick, youre gonna be surprised here, but Scrooged has been picked as well

I think 

Yup Dis picked it
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:45 am by Chakan »
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #482 on: Today at 12:53:43 am »
Woah, Clue is a fantastic pick. Can't believe I forgot about it. Evil Dead 2 terrific as well.
Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #483 on: Today at 01:05:14 am »
I am surprised more HK movies haven't been picked so far. Only The Killer and Police Story so far. The Mid 80s to Mid 90s period was the golden age for HK cinema IMO. You had prime Jackie Chan, John Woo, Wong Kar Wai, Stanley Kwan, Peter Chan and many other great directors and actors all making great films.

I wanted to pick Mr. Vampire as my horror pick as I watch it almost every year near Halloween but had already picked The Shining.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KI2Zk0pPy4o&ab_channel=AccentedCinema
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #484 on: Today at 02:03:07 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:08:57 am
Tampopo is an interesting pick. I haven't seen it, but it's been on my list for quite some time. I will watch it over the weekend perhaps. The concept of the film sounds very cool.

It's spectacular - you won't be disappointed.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,116
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:25:05 am »
Going to be travelling most of the day. Ill just pick (again!) later. Probably Weekend at Bernies at this rate.
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,523
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:00:59 am »
Glory - 1989 - War - Dir: Edward Zwick


Mississippi Burning - 1988 - Thriller - Dir: Alan Parker


The Big Friendly Giant - (1989) - Fantasy - Dir: Brian Cosgrove


Raging Bull - 1980 - Drama - Dir: Martin Scorcese


Amadeus - (1984) - Music - Cat: 5 - Dir: Milo Forman


The Witches of Eastwick - 1987 - Horror/Female lead - Dir: George Miller


Repo Man - Sci-Fi - 1984 - Dir: Alex Cox


Time Bandits - 1981 - Family - Dir: Terry Gilliam


When The Wind Blows - (1986) - Wildcard - Dir: Jimmy T. Murakami



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9pJKdTqYijY</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 10:02:38 am by vivabobbygraham »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,249
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:18:12 am »
Cat 1. Action/War/Western

Superman II (1980) - Action

Director - Richard Donner/Richard Lester



Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

The Terminator (1984) - Thriller/Crime

Director - James Cameron



Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy

Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (1989) - Adventure/Fantasy

Director: Steven Spielberg



Cat 4. Drama/Romance

The King of Comedy (1982) - Drama/Romance

Director - Martin Scorsese



Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical

Coming to America (1988) - Comedy

Director: John Landis



Cat 6. Horror

Near Dark (1987) - Horror

Director - Kathryn Bigelow



Cat 7. Sci-Fi

Weird Science (1985) - SciFi

Director: John Hughes



Cat 8. Animation/Family

Labyrinth (1986) - Animation/Family

Director - Jim Henson



Cat 9. Wildcard

Say Anything (1989) - Wildcard

Director - Cameron Crowe

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Cat 1. Action/War/Western - Big Trouble In Little China - 1986




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime - Scarface - 1983




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Ghostbusters - 1984




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - The Color Of Money - 1986




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical - Heathers - 1989




Cat 6. Horror - The Fly - 1986




Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Spaceballs - 1987




Cat 8. Animation/Family - Who Framed Roger Rabbit? - 1988




Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) - Clue - 1985

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #489 on: Today at 12:34:53 pm »
Name of the Rose is a great pick, been trying to find that on a streaming service to watch again but none of them are carrying it.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #490 on: Today at 12:58:44 pm »
Cat 1. Action/War/Western  Lethal Weapon (1987)




Cat 2. Thriller/Crime  The Untouchables (1987)




Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy - Spies Like Us (1985)




Cat 4. Drama/Romance - Cant Buy Me Love (1987)




Cat 5. Comedy/ Musical  Pretty in Pink (1986)




Cat 6. Horror  Angel Heart (1987)




Cat 7. Sci-Fi  The Empire Strikes Back (1980)




Cat 8. Animation/Family  Kikis Delivery Service (1989)




Cat 9. Wildcard  Tampopo (1985)


At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:02:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:34:53 pm
Name of the Rose is a great pick, been trying to find that on a streaming service to watch again but none of them are carrying it.

I've got the DVD, still watch it from time to time.

Didn't realise they had made the book into a television series with John Turturro. Is that available anywhere in the UK?
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:04:08 pm »
The movies not picked are going to be vast and soul crushing
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #493 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 01:02:34 pm
I've got the DVD, still watch it from time to time.

Didn't realise they had made the book into a television series with John Turturro. Is that available anywhere in the UK?

Yeah I've seen that TV series knocking about, think it was on Prime.  But no one has the 80s movie.  Wonder if it's a similar deal to Dogma, where there's some rights deal that means it can't be streamed.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,249
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #494 on: Today at 01:10:38 pm »
Dogma was a bit shit though :P
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #495 on: Today at 01:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:10:38 pm
Dogma was a bit shit though :P

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,249
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #496 on: Today at 01:13:54 pm »
;D

I'm very much on the side of I can't stand Kevin Smith films.

The Name of the Rose is a great pick though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #497 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:13:54 pm
;D

I'm very much on the side of I can't stand Kevin Smith films.

The Name of the Rose is a great pick though.

You either love him or you hate him, I fall on the love side.
Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #498 on: Today at 01:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:18:30 pm
You either love him or you hate him, I fall on the love side.

Yeah, he's the worst. The second-worst, actually, but still terrible.

EDIT: I know this isn't the place for it, but just FYI, Anthony Gordon is another one who sucks ass.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:01 pm by red mongoose »
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline dis_1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #499 on: Today at 01:55:59 pm »
Das Boot (1981) 1:Action/War/Western
   




The Hitcher (1986) 2:Thriller/Crime
   

   


Gremlins (1984) 3:Adventure/Fantasy





Scrooged (1988) 4:Drama/Romance   
   




This is Spinal Tap (1984) 5:Comedy/ Musical





Little Shop of Horrors (1986) 6:Horror





Aliens (1986) 7:Sci-Fi





Akira (1988) 8:Animation/Family





Evil Dead II (1987) 9:Wildcard

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #500 on: Today at 02:46:33 pm »
Yay!!!! Lastrador finally!!!

I would be absolutely heartbroken if someone didnt pick never ending story!!

It was coin flip between that an Tron.

Gmork scared the absolute crap out of me when I was younger.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,335
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #501 on: Today at 02:50:11 pm »
Raiders of the Lost Ark




Rain Man




Bloodsport




Thief




Transformers - The Movie




When Harry Met Sally




Swamp Thing




Cocoon




Tie Me Up! Time Me Down!

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,249
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:46:33 pm
Yay!!!! Lastrador finally!!!

I would be absolutely heartbroken if someone didnt pick never ending story!!

It was coin flip between that an Tron.

Gmork scared the absolute crap out of me when I was younger.

Agreed. Kick arse theme as well (no sarcasm).
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,175
  • Not Italian
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #503 on: Today at 03:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:46:33 pm
Yay!!!! Lastrador finally!!!

I would be absolutely heartbroken if someone didnt pick never ending story!!

It was coin flip between that an Tron.

Gmork scared the absolute crap out of me when I was younger.
With the last pick, no less.  :D

You cant do an 80s draft and not pick a proper fantasy film, cant you?

Really happy with the pick and really glad you didnt take it. Its a beautiful film and one of the defining ones of my childhood. Gmork was one of the scariest thing ever. I mean look at the fucker.


Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #504 on: Today at 03:23:03 pm »
Yeah as I said it came down to a literal coin flip between that and Tron and the fates decided Tron.

I love never ending story though. Equal parts wonderful, sad, scary and nail biting!
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,875
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #505 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Cat 1. Action - Top Gun




Cat 2. Thriller - The Running Man




Cat 3. Fantasy - Flash Gordon




Cat 4. Drama - The Breakfast Club




Cat 5. Comedy - Stripes




Cat 6. Horror - Childs Play




Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Blade Runner




Cat 8. Family - Big




Cat 9. Wildcard - They Live

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,860
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #506 on: Today at 04:28:00 pm »
Quick question, are documentaries permitted in the wildcard? They're obviously not available in any other categories, so don't want to make a controversial pick!
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #507 on: Today at 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:28:00 pm
Quick question, are documentaries permitted in the wildcard? They're obviously not available in any other categories, so don't want to make a controversial pick!

I would say yes since its a pick whatever you want category
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,249
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #508 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:28:00 pm
Quick question, are documentaries permitted in the wildcard? They're obviously not available in any other categories, so don't want to make a controversial pick!

Don't have a problem with that.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,860
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #509 on: Today at 05:08:45 pm »
Alrighty, done. If anyone has any objections then please say, because I have a load of other films I'd gladly pick. This one just suddenly popped into my head last night and feels worthy of being picked.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #510 on: Today at 05:08:49 pm »
Cat 1. War - Come and See




Cat 2. Crime - Police Story




Cat 3. Fantasy - E.T.




Cat 4. Drama - The Elephant Man




Cat 5. Comedy - Planes, Trains, and Automobiles




Cat 6. Horror - The Shining





Cat 7. Sci-Fi - Brazil




Cat 8. Animation - The Little Mermaid




Cat 9. Wildcard - Do the Right Thing


Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,860
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #511 on: Today at 05:12:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:10:51 pm
Right, which movies did people have in mind but couldn't pick?  My biggest regret is Jaws 3D, just couldn't make it work with the categories.

Nick still hasn't replaced Scrooged yet, so unfortunately we've got to hold back the name dropping a bit longer.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:16:50 pm by Betty Blue »
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #512 on: Today at 05:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:12:27 pm
Nick still hasn't replaced Scrooged yet, so unfortunately we've got to hold back the name dropping a bit longer.

FFS Nick.  Post deleted.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,860
  • JFT96
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #513 on: Today at 05:17:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:13:21 pm
FFS Nick.  Post deleted.

I've edited mine to better reflect your tastes.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,865
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #514 on: Today at 05:18:07 pm »
Ive literally got like 15 movies I could have picked
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 80s MOVIE DRAFT - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #515 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:17:30 pm
I've edited mine to better reflect your tastes.

That's a goodass movie.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
