I think Big is taken Nick.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Ah fair enough. The gif fest has made it a nightmare trying to trawl through the picks!
Tampopo is an interesting pick. I haven't seen it, but it's been on my list for quite some time. I will watch it over the weekend perhaps. The concept of the film sounds very cool.
Name of the Rose is a great pick, been trying to find that on a streaming service to watch again but none of them are carrying it.
I've got the DVD, still watch it from time to time.Didn't realise they had made the book into a television series with John Turturro. Is that available anywhere in the UK?
Dogma was a bit shit though
I'm very much on the side of I can't stand Kevin Smith films.The Name of the Rose is a great pick though.
You either love him or you hate him, I fall on the love side.
Yay!!!! Lastrador finally!!! I would be absolutely heartbroken if someone didnt pick never ending story!!It was coin flip between that an Tron. Gmork scared the absolute crap out of me when I was younger.
Quick question, are documentaries permitted in the wildcard? They're obviously not available in any other categories, so don't want to make a controversial pick!
Right, which movies did people have in mind but couldn't pick? My biggest regret is Jaws 3D, just couldn't make it work with the categories.
Nick still hasn't replaced Scrooged yet, so unfortunately we've got to hold back the name dropping a bit longer.
FFS Nick. Post deleted.
I've edited mine to better reflect your tastes.
